White rushed 21 times for 89 yards and brought in both his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 34-20 win over the Packers on Sunday.

White filled his usual workhorse role in the ground attack, with Chase Edmonds the only other running back to log any carries (three). The second-year back also did his usual damage as a receiver, recording a 26-yard touchdown reception to cap off the Buccaneers' first drive of the second half. The receiving touchdown was White's third of the season and his second in as many games. White also has at least 84 rushing yards in four consecutive contests, his most productive stretch of the campaign. White will have a tougher matchup in a Week 16 interconference home battle against the Jaguars on Christmas Eve.