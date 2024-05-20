White (biceps) took part in Arizona's first OTA Monday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The linebacker tore his biceps in Week 11 of the 2023 season and missed the last six games. Before going out with the injury, White recorded 90 tackles and three passes defensed. The Cardinals signed him to a two-year, $10-million contract in 2023, so White should be in line to start this year if he stays healthy.