Liuget underwent surgery to repair his quadriceps tendon Wednesday, Sam Fortier of The Athletic reports.

Liuget is now looking at a six-to-nine month recovery timetable, which gives him a mid-June return at the earliest. The 28-year-old should be ready once the regular season rolls around in September if all goes well, but any bumps in his rehab could very well delay his recovery into the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories