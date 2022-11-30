Coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that it's "still gonna be some time" before Bosa (groin) returns to practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Bosa was expected to miss 8-to-10 weeks after suffering the groin injury at the end of September, so it's not surprising to hear Staley say his star pass rusher still needs more time to heal before returning to practice. In Bosa's absence, Kyle Van Noy has been playing more outside linebacker, which leaves room for Kenneth Murray and Drue Tranquill to operate in the middle. Chris Rumph, who recently returned from a two-game absence due to a knee injury, is also a candidate for increased pass-rushing opportunities while Bosa is out.