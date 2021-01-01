site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Out again for season finale
RotoWire Staff
Jan 1, 2021
3:45 pm ET 1 min read
Bosa (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
The 25-year-old will finish the season with two straight absences after suffering the concussion Week 15. Bosa ends the 2020 campaign with 39 tackles (29 solo), 7.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 12 games.
