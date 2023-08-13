Kelley rushed nine times for 54 yards and failed to bring in his only target during the Chargers' 34-17 preseason win over the Rams on Saturday night.

Kelley was the first Chargers running back with a touch Saturday night and ended up pacing the team in carries. The 2020 fourth-round pick's long run was only 13 yards, so he consistently generated solid gains during his time in the contest. Kelley has been afforded only modest opportunity during his first three seasons, and this summer, he's battling Isaiah Spiller for the No. 2 running back role behind Austin Ekeler. The job battle will continue in Los Angeles' second preseason contest Sunday night, Aug. 20 at home against the Saints.