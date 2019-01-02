Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Full practice participant Wednesday

Gordon (ankle) practiced in full Wednesday.

Considering the lack of limitations with his workload, Gordon isn't worse for wear as a result of the ankle injury that forced an early exit from the Chargers' season-closing win at Denver. Assuming he avoids any setbacks in the coming days, he'll prepare in earnest for a rematch Sunday with the Ravens, who contained him to 54 yards from scrimmage and one TD on 15 touches Week 16. Gordon may experience a healthy bump in reps if his backup Austin Ekeler is at all hindered by a groin issue this weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories