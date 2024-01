Edwards is in the concussion protocol after making a hit on Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs during Sunday's divisional-round playoff game, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

The starting safety "went to the locker room with trainers," per Palmer. Edwards recorded 51 tackles, five passes defensed, an interception and two fumble recoveries in the regular season as well as an interception in the Chiefs' wild-card playoff win over the Dolphins. Deon Bush is Edwards' backup.