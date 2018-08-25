Watkins caught one of his four targets for 15 yards during Saturday's preseason contest against the Bears.

Watkins finished second on the team in targets, but he once again struggled to produce and finished his day with rather modest numbers. He didn't have a reception to his name this preseason coming into the game, so while it's a positive sign for him to get off the schneid in that regard, his rapport with quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains a work in progress. Watkins seems unlikely to suit up for the final preseason affair next week, meaning his place in the regular season pecking order for touches hasn't improved much at all to this point. As such, he'll likely just be asked to pick up the scraps behind Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt when the season begins.