LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the AFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items and just general things of interest that the coaches from the AFC North said in the media session.

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Joe Burrow (wrist) is "tracking well for the offseason program," which is exactly what Fantasy managers want to hear. Burrow should be drafted as a top-five quarterback in all leagues if he's healthy for training camp as expected.

"Everything is positive," Taylor said. "Everything is encouraging. He's tracking well for the offseason program. Everything is going exactly how we hoped."

Burrow likely hopes Tee Higgins remains with the Bengals after the receiver reportedly requested a trade after getting the franchise tag. Taylor didn't sound like someone who plans to trade Higgins any time soon.

"We think he's our best chance to help us win a Super Bowl," Taylor said. "I've enjoyed working with Tee the last four years, I expect this year to be no different."

If Higgins remains in Cincinnati then he's worth drafting as early as Round 3 in the majority of leagues. Hopefully he doesn't hold out, and we'll update his status if he does get traded from the Bengals.

Cincinnati also has a new running back this season in Zack Moss, who will replace the departed Joe Mixon (Houston). Taylor said Moss is "a great fit for what we're doing on offense" and can play on all three downs.

"He's spent most of his career in the gun in Buffalo and Indy, so I think that's helpful since that's a big part of our offense as well," Taylor said. "He has a high football IQ, which translates well to pass protection. He has good hands coming out of the backfield. I think he's really a patient runner. He does a good job setting up guys in the second level. I think he's a really good fit for us."

Moss is worth drafting as early as Round 6 in the majority of leagues. But I'm also excited about Chase Brown, who should be the No. 2 running back for the Bengals this year. I'm targeting Brown as early as Round 8 in all formats.