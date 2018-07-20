General manager Chris Ballard said Hooker (knee) will begin training camp on the team's Physically Unable to Perform list, Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Ballard indicated that Hooker could be back on the field as soon as mid-August, though it's possible that the safety's absence could extend into the preseason. With Clayton Geathers (knee) also working his way back from injury, T.J. Green or Ronald Martin are the favorites to open training camp with the first-team defense.