Quinn was spotted without a hand brace Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Quinn is recovering from a broken hand suffered earlier in August. The veteran defensive end appears on track to be fully healthy for the start of the regular season, but will need to serve a two-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy before taking the field. Taco Charlton (ankle) looks primed for increased work while Quinn is sidelined.

