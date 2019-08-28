Cowboys' Sean Lee: Expects to practice next week

Lee (knee) said Wednesday that he'll resume practicing next week and expects to suit up for the start of the regular season, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lee has taken a cautious approach to his recovery throughout the preseason, but has remained firm in his expectation of being ready for Week 1. The veteran linebacker is primed for a reduced role this season, due to the emergence of Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith, but should nonetheless make an impact when healthy.