Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Inching toward return
Austin (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at Indianapolis, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Austin practiced in a limited capacity all week, marking his first on-field activity since picking up a right groin strain Oct. 14. On Wednesday, he told Calvin Watkins of The Athletic that he's feeling "much better," which could help him serve as the Cowboys' punt returner and even earn a handful off offensive plays Sunday, if active.
