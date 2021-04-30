Reagor will have a fellow first-round talent lining up for passes alongside him this coming year after the Eagles selected DeVonta Smith out of Alabama with the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Dave Spadaro of the team's official site reports.

Reagor never quite got going his rookie season as he battled a number of injuries early and a dysfunctional quarterback situation late. He finished 2020 with 31 catches for 396 yards and a touchdown with 12 of those catches for 174 yards coming from Hurts in the last five games of the season. The addition of Smith should only help the 22-year-old as it gives the offense another weapon to think about and defend. With Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson both jettisoned in the offseason, there should be plenty of looks for both young pass catchers.