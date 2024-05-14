Coach Raheem Morris said Robinson will not participate in Tuesday's OTA practice due to an ankle injury, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Morris said that Robinson is expected to be on the field for Atlanta's mandatory minicamp, as is rookie Jase McClellan (foot), who is also currently sidelined. The insinuation that Robinson's injury is only a minor issue is a relief, but the situation will still warrant monitoring until such time as the star running back is officially back on the field. Robinson could be primed for a Year 2 breakout with the arrival of Kirk Cousins (Achilles) promising an improved Falcons offense, but for the rest of OTAs, Tyler Allgeier could get a chance to handle the top backfield reps.