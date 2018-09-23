Fantasy Football Injury Report: Leonard Fournette, Josh Gordon biggest questions for Week 3

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

We had a superstar-laden injury report in Week 2, and the Week 3 medical outlook has about as many prominent Fantasy names on it. The running back position is especially decimated, with several big-name assets already ruled out and at least one other leaning toward that fate. On the bright side, the long-awaited return of a quarterback also makes headlines this week. Without further delay, let's drill down on who's looking like a go or trending toward an absence as of early Sunday morning:

Quarterbacks

The Eagles' Carson Wentz (knee-ACL) is confirmed as the starter for Sunday's Week 3 contest against the Colts, which will mark his first appearance since suffering his injury in Week 14 of last season against the Rams. Wentz's return naturally sends Nick Foles back to the bench, but it should be noted the former will be playing with less than a full array of weapons — Jay Ajayi (back), Darren Sproles (hamstring) and Mike Wallace (ankle) will all be out, while Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) appears to be on the doubtful side of questionable.



The Packers' Aaron Rodgers (knee) is sporting the same questionable tag as last week heading into a Week 3 battle versus the Redskins, and that might be the norm for the remainder of the season if he opts to tough out his MCL sprain. Rodgers did not practice at all this past week, but he was able to throw for 281 yards and a touchdown versus the Vikings in Week 2 after having failed to practice Wednesday-Friday as well. Rodgers is expected to play again.



The Titans' Marcus Mariota (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, although he did practice each day this past week in limited fashion. Mariota held the same designation heading into a Week 2 game against the Texans and was deemed active for the contest, but he ultimately ceded quarterback duties to Blaine Gabbert for the entirety of the game. Early Sunday morning reports indicate that the same scenario is likely to unfold Sunday, as Mariota reportedly hasn't experienced sufficient improvement.



Running backs

The Jaguars' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is questionable to take on the Titans in Sunday's divisional battle, and there are conflicting reports on his expected availability or lack thereof. One late Saturday night report had him as fully expected to play, while a second one early Sunday morning states he's far from a sure thing and will need to prove himself during pregame warmups; ESPN's Adam Schefter reported later Sunday morning Fournette is not expected to play. This will be a situation for Fantasy owners to monitor right down to the announcement of inactives at 11:30 am EST. For what it's worth, T.J. Yeldon is dealing with an ankle injury of his own, though he is expected to play Sunday.



The Vikings' Dalvin Cook (hamstring) was ruled out on Friday for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Bills, a game that Minnesota can likely survive without him. Latavius Murray is slated to take on lead-back duties versus Buffalo's vulnerable run defense.



The Bills' LeSean McCoy (ribs) is officially questionable to take the field in that same game, but late Saturday night reports indicated he's unlikely to play. However, he'll make a final decision in pregame warmups.



The Falcons' Devonta Freeman (knee) is out as expected for Sunday's divisional clash against the Saints, leaving Tevin Coleman and rookie Ito Smith to handle backfield duties once again.



The Eagles' Jay Ajayi (back) is already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, and teammate Darren Sproles (hamstring) will also be sidelined for a second straight week. That leaves Corey Clement, who's questionable in his own right with a quadriceps injury, in a potential lead back role if he's able to suit up. Clement only practiced on Friday this past week and did so in limited fashion, but he's expected to play per early Sunday morning reports.



The Packers' Aaron Jones returns from his season-opening two-game suspension Sunday against the Redskins, although coach Mike McCarthy stated earlier in the week that Jamal Williams and Ty Montgomery would still slot in as the top two backfield options for at least Week 3.



The Colts' Marlon Mack (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's contest interconference tilt against the Eagles, putting backfield duties back into the hands of the rookie duo of Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines, with veteran Christine Michael serving as a third option.



The Chiefs' Spencer Ware (knee) is questionable to face the 49ers on Sunday, and he only turned in one limited practice this past week.



Wide receivers

The Patriots' Josh Gordon (hamstring) was able to turn in three limited practices for his new team this week and carries a questionable designation heading into a Sunday night showdown with the Lions. Early Sunday reports indicate he'll test out his hamstring in pregame warmups before a decision is made.



The Eagles' Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) carries a questionable tag head into Sunday's contest against the Colts, but per Sunday morning reports, he's not expected to play. A Week 4 return remains possible.



The Seahawks' Doug Baldwin (knee) has been ruled out once again for a Week 3 contest against the Cowboys.



The Chargers' Travis Benjamin (foot) is questionable to face the Rams in Week 3.



The Lions' Marvin Jones (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's tilt against the Patriots after only practicing Friday on a limited basis, but NFL Network reported Sunday morning there is optimism among people around the team that he will play.



The Cowboys' Cole Beasley (ankle) also carries the questionable tag heading into Sunday's road battle with the Seahawks but is expected to play per Sunday morning reports.



The Redskins' Paul Richardson (shoulder, knee) is once again questionable in Week 3 against the Packers but is expected to play per early Sunday reports.



The Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring) is questionable to take on the Bears in Week 3 after only practicing twice this week, both times in limited fashion. However, per Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play.



The 49ers' Marquise Goodwin (quadriceps) is questionable for Sundays potential shootout against the Chiefs after a trio of limited practices this past week.



Tight ends

The Colts' Jack Doyle (hip) is already ruled out for Sunday's interconference battle against the Eagles.



The Lions' Michael Roberts (knee) is questionable to face the Patriots on Sunday night.



The Panthers' Greg Olsen (foot) remains out for Sunday's Week 3 battle versus the Bengals.



The Chargers' Antonio Gates (illness) is questionable to face the Rams after only being able to practice once during the week, and at a limited basis on Friday at that. However, he's expected to play per early Sunday morning reports.



The Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham (Achilles) is questionable for the second consecutive week, but the fact he turned in three full practices this week hints at a season debut versus the Bears on Sunday.



Kickers

The Rams' Greg Zuerlein (groin) will not play Sunday against the Chargers after hurting himself in pregame warmups prior to a Week 2 matchup against the Cardinals. Sam Ficken will take over placekicking duties during what is expected to be a multi-week absence for Zuerlein.



Key Defensive Players

Cornerbacks

The Buccaneers' Brent Grimes (groin) is listed as questionable but expected to return for Monday night's battle against the Steelers after practicing in full all week.



The Lions' Darius Slay (concussion) is questionable to face the Patriots on Sunday night despite having cleared the league-mandated protocol per early Sunday morning reports.



The Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey (ankle) is questionable against the Titans on Sunday, but early Sunday reports indicate that he's expected to play.



The Giants' Eli Apple (groin) has been ruled out to face the Texas in Week 3.



Safeties

The Seahawks' Earl Thomas (personal) is listed as questionable to face the Cowboys on Sunday after missing Friday's practice, but he reportedly participated in Saturday's walk-through practice and is expected to play.



The Chiefs' Eric Berry (heel) is once again listed as doubtful in Week 3, making it highly unlikely he plays against the 49ers.



The Dolphins' Reshad Jones (shoulder) is questionable to face the Raiders on Sunday.



The Colts' Clayton Geathers (knee) is questionable against the Eagles after going from full participation Thursday to a missed practice Friday.



The Patriots' Patrick Chung (concussion) has already been ruled out for Sunday night's battle with the Lions.



The Buccaneers' Chris Conte (knee) is questionable to face the Steelers on Monday night but did wrap up the practice week with a full session on Saturday.



The 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) is questionable to face the Chiefs in Week 3.



Starting Cowboys free safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) is questionable to make his season debut against the Seahawks after three limited practices this week.



Defensive Linemen

The Lions' Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) is questionable to face the Patriots on Sunday night.



The Vikings' Everson Griffen (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 3 battle against the Bills.



The Cowboys' Maliek Collins (knee) will miss Sunday's contest against the Seahawks.



The Chargers' Joey Bosa (foot) is out as expected for Sunday's game versus the cross-town rival Rams.



The Buccaneers' Vita Vea (calf) remains out in Week 3 against the Steelers.



The Giants' Olivier Vernon (ankle) will not play in Week 3 against the Texans.



The Falcons' Takkarist McKinley (finger) is questionable for Sunday's divisional battle versus the Saints.



The Cardinals' Markus Golden (knee) is questionable to make his season debut against the Bears on Sunday, but he did manage to practice in full throughout the week.



Linebackers

The Ravens' C.J. Mosley (knee) is questionable against the Broncos on Sunday after sandwiching a pair of missed practices around a limited Thursday session.



The Broncos' Brandon Marshall (knee) shares the same designation as Mosley for the Denver-Baltimore tilt, having only managed a limited Friday practice this past week.



The Bengals' Preston Brown (ankle) is listed as questionable for the interconference battle with the Panthers on Sunday.



The Rams' Mark Barron (ankle) is doubtful versus the Chargers in Week 3.



The Saints' Manti Te'o (knee) is out against the Falcons on Sunday.



The Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks (ankle) is questionable to face the Cowboys in Week 3. Meanwhile, teammate K.J. Wright (knee) remains out.



The Cowboys' Sean Lee (hamstring) is questionable against the Seahawks after wrapping up the week with a pair of limited practices.



The Redskins' Zach Brown (oblique) is questionable to face the Packers on Sunday.



The Packers' Oren Burks (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Redskins but did put in a full week of practice.



