Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI SF -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 36th 2021 Stats REC 56 TAR 84 REYDS 826 TD 5 FPTS/G 10 All we've heard all preseason is that Aiyuk has a strong connection with Trey Lance, and hopefully that carries over to the games that count, starting this week against Chicago. Last year, Aiyuk started in coach Kyle Shanahan's doghouse, but he worked his way out of it and played great to close the season, scoring at least 13 PPR points in four of his final five games in the regular season. If he can pick up where he left off, as well as Lance maximizing his potential, Aiyuk could be in line for a huge third year.

DeVonta Smith WR PHI Philadelphia • #6

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET PHI -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 39th 2021 Stats REC 64 TAR 104 REYDS 916 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.9 I'm excited about the Eagles passing game this season with the addition of A.J. Brown, and he should open up the offense for Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert. Jalen Hurts is poised for a big year, and Smith has the chance to perform like a low-end starter in all leagues. For this week, Smith should be viewed as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside, and the Eagles will hopefully have plenty of volume in the passing game. The Lions secondary should struggle to stop all of Philadelphia's weapons in this matchup.

Kadarius Toney WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #89

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 37th 2021 Stats REC 39 TAR 57 REYDS 420 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.2 As long as Toney is healthy, he should have the chance to help Fantasy managers in a big way, and I like him as a high-end No. 3 receiver in this matchup with the Titans. We'll see what happens with Sterling Shepard (Achilles) and how the Giants use rookie Wan'Dale Robinson, but Toney should be the go-to option for Daniel Jones in the passing game. Last year, the Titans were No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, so Toney could have a bigger game than expected if Jones gives him enough opportunities to make plays.

Julio Jones WR TB Tampa Bay • #85

Age: 33 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL TB -2.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 9.7 WR RNK NR 2021 Stats REC 31 TAR 48 REYDS 434 TD 1 FPTS/G 8 I'm not sure what's going to happen with Chris Godwin (knee) this week, so look for Tom Brady to lean on Jones and Russell Gage if Godwin is out or limited. Both should be heavily involved anyway, along with Mike Evans, and we'll see if we get an answer on if Jones or Gage will be the preferred Fantasy option moving forward. Most likely, while Jones is healthy, he should have an edge. For this week, consider him a high-end No. 3 Fantasy option, especially if Godwin can't play.