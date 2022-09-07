This season gets a classic opener Thursday night with the Super Bowl champion Rams and top challenger Bills. The wide receiver decisions aren't so tough to make for that game, but other Week 1 games aren't so easy.
It will be our objective to find you the wideouts you'll want to move in and out of your lineups based on matchups every week. Playing matchups is key, and we're here to find you the perfect path to a winning 2022. Here are our corresponding Week 1 articles for running back. and quarterback.
Wide Receivers
KC Kansas City • #9
Age: 25 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The sliding scale for the Chiefs receivers this week is start Smith-Schuster as a No. 2 Fantasy option in all leagues, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a boom-bust flex with sleeper appeal and use Skyy Moore and Mecole Hardman as desperation plays in deeper leagues. Smith-Schuster made Fantasy managers nervous by missing practice time with a knee injury, but he's fine now. And he should help Patrick Mahomes exploit this Cardinals secondary while making a big splash in his Kansas City debut.
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Courtland Sutton is a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues this week against the Seahawks, and Jeudy isn't far behind. You want pieces of the Broncos passing game in your lineup this week for Russell Wilson's return to Seattle, and Jeudy should start his breakout third season with a big outing in Week 1. Wilson is going to provide plenty of fireworks this week, with Sutton and Jeudy leading the way.
Gabe Davis WR
BUF Buffalo • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
There are five receivers to start in Thursday's game with Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson for the Rams and Stefon Diggs, Davis and Isaiah McKenzie for the Bills. There is going to be plenty of passing in this matchup, and despite both teams having great defenses, it will be hard to stop Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford. For Davis, his breakout third season starts this week, and he already scored a touchdown in his lone preseason game against Denver with two catches for 47 yards on three targets. If you're keeping score at home, that's six touchdowns in his past six times on the field going back to the playoffs. He has the chance to be a monster this week -- and every week moving forward.
Elijah Moore WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I'm disappointed we won't get the chance to see Zach Wilson (knee) in Week 1 against Baltimore, but Joe Flacco starting for the Jets is good news for Moore. Joe Flacco appeared in two games for the Jets last year, and 13 of his 42 pass attempts went to Moore. He caught 10 of them for 149 yards and two touchdowns. This could be a fantastic week for Moore, who could thrive with Flacco while Wilson is out. He's now a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
JAC Jacksonville • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Kirk should see plenty of passes from Trevor Lawrence this week as the Jaguars will attack this Washington secondary. And if the lone preseason appearance for Lawrence and Kirk is any indication, Kirk could be in line for a monster campaign. They played one half against Pittsburgh in the preseason, and Kirk had eight targets for five catches and 54 yards. Let's hope that's a sign of things to come in Week 1 and all season.
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
All we've heard all preseason is that Aiyuk has a strong connection with Trey Lance, and hopefully that carries over to the games that count, starting this week against Chicago. Last year, Aiyuk started in coach Kyle Shanahan's doghouse, but he worked his way out of it and played great to close the season, scoring at least 13 PPR points in four of his final five games in the regular season. If he can pick up where he left off, as well as Lance maximizing his potential, Aiyuk could be in line for a huge third year.
PHI Philadelphia • #6
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I'm excited about the Eagles passing game this season with the addition of A.J. Brown, and he should open up the offense for Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert. Jalen Hurts is poised for a big year, and Smith has the chance to perform like a low-end starter in all leagues. For this week, Smith should be viewed as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside, and the Eagles will hopefully have plenty of volume in the passing game. The Lions secondary should struggle to stop all of Philadelphia's weapons in this matchup.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #89
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
As long as Toney is healthy, he should have the chance to help Fantasy managers in a big way, and I like him as a high-end No. 3 receiver in this matchup with the Titans. We'll see what happens with Sterling Shepard (Achilles) and how the Giants use rookie Wan'Dale Robinson, but Toney should be the go-to option for Daniel Jones in the passing game. Last year, the Titans were No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, so Toney could have a bigger game than expected if Jones gives him enough opportunities to make plays.
Julio Jones WR
TB Tampa Bay • #85
Age: 33 • Experience: 12 yrs.
I'm not sure what's going to happen with Chris Godwin (knee) this week, so look for Tom Brady to lean on Jones and Russell Gage if Godwin is out or limited. Both should be heavily involved anyway, along with Mike Evans, and we'll see if we get an answer on if Jones or Gage will be the preferred Fantasy option moving forward. Most likely, while Jones is healthy, he should have an edge. For this week, consider him a high-end No. 3 Fantasy option, especially if Godwin can't play.
Chris Olave WR
NO New Orleans • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
With Michael Thomas possibly limited after dealing with a hamstring injury in training camp, Olave could emerge as the top target for Jameis Winston in this matchup with the Falcons. Thomas will likely command plenty of attention anyway if he's on the field, and hopefully we can see Olave in some favorable matchups against a Falcons defense that was No. 6 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers last year. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues.
Drake London WR
ATL Atlanta • #5
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
London is ready to go after suffering a knee injury in Atlanta's first preseason game against Detroit. While we hope he makes plenty of plays -- this week and all season -- let's give him at least a week before starting him in the majority of leagues. The Saints defense is tough, and London hasn't proven to have a strong connection with quarterback Marcus Mariota yet. At best, use London as a low-end No. 3 receiver in three-receiver leagues.
Amari Cooper WR
CLE Cleveland • #2
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I'm probably not going to love Cooper much while Jacoby Brissett is filling in for Deshaun Watson, and that's expected to happen for the first 11 games. Cooper will have to prove me wrong before I use him as a starter in the majority of leagues, and I'm not willing to trust him in Week 1 against the Panthers. Carolina was actually solid against opposing receivers last season, ranking No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to the position, and the Panthers should be able to contain Cooper because of Brissett's limitations.
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Even if Godwin plays against the Cowboys, I'll likely lower expectations for him given some of the things being said from him -- and about him -- this week. He's talking about wanting to be at full strength for the end of the season and not wanting to rush his comeback from last year's knee injury. That could lead to a limited snap count if he's active, or he might not play at all. Tampa Bay has plenty of options at receiver with Evans, Jones and Gage, and while the Buccaneers would love to have a healthy Godwin on the field, they aren't going to risk him suffering a setback. You should plan on finding another Fantasy receiver instead of Godwin this week.
Robert Woods WR
TEN Tennessee • #2
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
I'm curious to see how Woods does in his first game back from last year's torn ACL, as well as his rapport with new quarterback Ryan Tannehill. I wouldn't be surprised if Woods has a quality stat line given that the Giants secondary will likely struggle. But we don't expect a lot of volume for Woods because of Derrick Henry, and the Titans will likely spread the ball around to Treylon Burks, Kyle Philips and Austin Hooper. At best, consider Woods a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, with his value slightly higher in PPR.
NE New England • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
We have another revenge game narrative at play here with Parker facing his former team in Miami. But that could also mean a matchup with cornerback Xavien Howard, and Parker will likely struggle in that scenario. Mac Jones has been inconsistent according to reports in training camp, and the only Patriots receiver I would be comfortable using this week is Jakobi Meyers in a deep PPR league. Parker is, at best, a desperation starter in 14-team leagues or larger.
CAR Carolina • #6
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I'm typically a fan of the revenge game narrative, and Mayfield will likely be motivated facing the team that traded him away. But I'm a believer in this Browns defense, and Mayfield could be running for his life from former teammate Myles Garrett. Eventually, I expect Mayfield to make plenty of plays for the Panthers, especially if Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore stay healthy. But this isn't a good week to trust Mayfield, even at home.
ATL Atlanta • #1
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
By the end of the season, if Mariota holds onto the starting job in Atlanta, we're likely going to regret not drafting him higher in Superflex and 2QB leagues. He'll make plenty of plays with his legs, and he should connect well with Kyle Pitts and Drake London to boost his production. But this week could be tough for all the Falcons, especially Mariota, against a potentially dominant Saints defense. I'm not ready to trust Mariota as a starter yet, especially when the matchup is tough like he has this week.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
This Eagles defense has the potential to be nasty, especially with an upgraded secondary featuring James Bradberry and C.J. Gardner-Johnson joining Darius Slay. Goff could always find his way to quality production, including some likely garbage-time stats, but I don't expect him to have a huge outing this week against Philadelphia. In 2021, Goff had just five games with more than 21 Fantasy points in 13 starts. He also had five games with eight Fantasy points or fewer.
DK Metcalf WR
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I want to believe Metcalf can overcome any potential struggles with new quarterback Geno Smith, but I need to see it first. As such, Metcalf is just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He did score three touchdowns in three starts with Smith in 2021, but he also averaged just 3.2 catches, 65.7 yards and six targets per game over that span. The Broncos secondary is formidable, led by cornerback Patrick Surtain II, and Metcalf could struggle with a lack of volume this week. I would also try to sit Tyler Lockett in the majority of leagues as well.