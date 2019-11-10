Fantasy Football Week 10 Injury Report: Patrick Mahomes returns, but Matthew Stafford goes down

Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Hamstring Thielen will miss Sunday night's showdown against the Cowboys after missing practice all week. Thielen was unable to make it out of the first quarter in Week 9 against the Chiefs after trying to play through the injury. Stefon Diggs will naturally become the primary target for quarterback Kirk Cousins, but impressive rookie Bisi Johnson and Laquon Treadwell should also see extra opportunities in the passing game.

T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Injury Calf Thielen is active for Sunday's Week 9 battle against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. That doesn't come as much of a surprise, as he was expected to play if he could get through pre-game workouts. Stefon Diggs turned in a 143-yard performance in Thielen's absence against the Redskins in Week 8, but considering he'd also eclipsed the century mark in three of the four games prior with Thielen by his side for most of them, Diggs' Fantasy outlook remains solid against Kansas City.

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Injury Calf Hilton will not play in Week 10 against the Dolphins, as expected. Zach Pascal, who brought in five of six targets for 76 yards and a touchdown versus the Steelers in Week 9 as the No. 1 receiver in Hilton's stead, will fill that role once again Sunday, with Chester Rogers once again bumping up to the No. 2 role.

Amari Cooper WR DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Knee Cooper is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Vikings after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed session Thursday. As per early Sunday morning reports, Cooper is expected to suit up for the conference showdown.

A.J. Green WR CIN Cincinnati • #18

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Injury Ankle Green is out for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Ravens after missing practice all week. The news on Green has been trending downward this week, as he experienced swelling in his ankle after he put in some on-field work during Cincinnati's bye week. Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate and Alex Erickson are in line to serve as the top three receiver options for rookie quarterback Ryan Finley in his first NFL start.

Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injury Ankle/Thigh Brown is questionable for Sunday's Week 10 battle against the Bengals after turning in a limited practice Friday following full Wednesday and Thursday sessions. As per early Sunday morning reports, Brown is expected to play.

Parris Campbell WR IND Indianapolis • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injury Hand Campbell will not play in Sunday's conference showdown against the Dolphins. Campbell regularly slots into the No. 4 receiver role, but with T.Y Hilton (calf) also out Sunday, undrafted rookie Ashton Dulin could serve as the third receiver versus Miami.

Brandin Cooks WR LAR L.A. Rams • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Concussion Cooks will not play in Sunday's interconference battle versus the Steelers. Cook has been meeting with multiple specialists about his history of head injuries, and his return date is undetermined. Josh Reynolds, who filled in effectively for Cooper Kupp over two separate stints during the 2018 season, will start alongside Kupp and Robert Woods against Pittsburgh.

Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Hip Davis is doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. With Davis looking unlikely to play, Tennessee's top three receiver options against Kansas City could well be Adam Humphries, A.J. Brown and Tajae Sharpe.

Josh Gordon WR SEA Seattle • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Not listed Gordon is healthy and could play in Monday night's game against the 49ers, although that has not been officially confirmed by the team. Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Jaron Brown and David Moore have been serving as the top four wideout options for Russell Wilson, and it remains to be seen where Gordon would initially slot in behind starters Lockett and Metcalf when he does play.

JuJu Smith-Schuster WR PIT Pittsburgh • #19

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Foot Smith-Schuster is questionable for Sunday's Week 10 battle against the Rams after suffering a foot injury in Friday's practice. Smith-Schuster's availability may come down to pregame warmups, and if he's unable to suit up, rookie Diontae Johnson and quarterback Mason Rudolph's college battery mate James Washington would serve as the top two wideout options for Pittsburgh against Los Angeles.

Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Concussion Shepard will remain out for the Week 10 intra-city showdown with the Jets. Shepard appeared to have cleared concussion protocol ahead of last Monday night's game against the Cowboys before suffering a setback and missing the game. With tight end Evan Engram (foot) out against the Jets as well, Golden Tate, Darius Slayton, Cody Latimer and Bennie Fowler should slot in as the top four wideout targets for Daniel Jones.