Fantasy Football Week 10 Injury Report: Patrick Mahomes returns, but Matthew Stafford goes down
Patrick Mahomes is back, but Matthew Stafford's back is going to keep him sidelined. Here's the latest on the injury report heading into Week 10.
Week 10 is shaping up as one where we'll see plenty of big names passing like ships in the night. While we have the welcome returns of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Alvin Kamara to action, we'll also see the likes of Jacoby Brissett, T.Y. Hilton, James Conner and Adam Thielen sit out. Additionally, several other notable Fantasy pieces will be trying to prove they're capable of suiting up with their injuries later in the morning when pregame warmups unfold. With plenty of news brewing, let's jump right into the latest as of early Sunday morning:
Week 10 Injuries
Injury Report Update
KC Kansas City • #15
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Mahomes does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's Week 10 battle against the Titans after missing two games with a knee injury. Mahomes was able to practice all week and reportedly will not have any limitations with is mobility or any other aspect of his play after having attempted his full range of throws over the three sessions of prep for Tennessee. His return naturally boosts the overall fantasy outlook for all of Kansas City's skill-position players, particularly Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce.
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Stafford is not expected to play Sunday against the Bears, despite being listed as officially questionable for the game. He is dealing with fractures in his back, according to reports, and doctors won't clear him to play. Stafford turned in three limited practices this past week, and it's not clear what the long-term ramifications of this injury are. Jeff Driskel will start in Stafford's place, and this injury certainly downgrades everyone on the Lions offense against a tough matchup.
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Jackson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, but he was able to work back to a full practice Friday and received a positive report from coach John Harbaugh following that session. Additionally, early Sunday morning reports indicate he's expected to play. Robert Griffin would step in as the starter against Cincinnati should Jackson unexpectedly suffer a setback.
IND Indianapolis • #7
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Brissett will not play in Week 10 against the Dolphins despite practicing in limited fashion all week. Veteran Brian Hoyer, who threw for 168 yards and three touchdowns in emergency duty against the Steelers in Week 9, will man a Colts offense that will also be missing T.Y. Hilton (calf) versus Miami.
Cam Newton QB
CAR Carolina • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Newton was placed on injured reserve this past week, paving the way for Kyle Allen to remain the starter for the remainder of the season. Newton's Lisfranc injury has reportedly been very resistant to treatment, putting his overall future in at least some doubt.
Le'Veon Bell RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #26
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Bell is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after managing just limited Thursday and Friday practices this week. However, as announced by Bell himself via his Twitter account Saturday night and confirmed by a follow-up report, the star back is fully expected to play. If there were to be an unexpected setback, Ty Montgomery and Bilal Powell would be the top two backfield options for Gang Green.
Alvin Kamara RB
NO New Orleans • #41
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Kamara will return to action against the Falcons in Week 10 after missing the last two games prior to New Orleans' Week 9 bye with knee and ankle injuries. Kamara's return will naturally affect the workload of Latavius Murray, who notched a pair of 100-yard efforts in Kamara's stead. However, coach Sean Payton went on record as saying Murray will retain a "significant" role despite Kamara's return.
James Conner RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Conner will not play in Sunday's Week 10 interconference battle against the Rams after missing practice all week. With Benny Snell (knee) also out against Los Angeles, Jaylen Samuels and Trey Edmunds, who served as an effective receiving (Samuels) and running (Edmunds) tandem in the Week 9 win against the Colts, will once again handle the backfield work for Pittsburgh.
ARI Arizona • #29
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Edmonds will not play in Sunday's Week 10 tilt against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. However, Arizona remains well-stocked at running back, considering Kenyan Drake exceeded the 100-yard mark in his first game with the Cardinals in Week 9 against an elite 49ers defense, while David Johnson is set to return from his ankle injury against Tampa as well.
SF San Francisco • #31
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Mostert is questionable for Monday night's Week 10 divisional showdown versus the Seahawks. Mostert was able to turn in three limited practices this past week, and if he were to sit against Seattle, Jeff Wilson, Jr. would serve as the third back behind Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida.
Ito Smith RB
ATL Atlanta • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Smith was placed on injured reserve this past week. His projected absence the rest of the way will open the door for Brian Hill and Kenjon Barner to serve as the primary backups behind Devonta Freeman.
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Thielen will miss Sunday night's showdown against the Cowboys after missing practice all week. Thielen was unable to make it out of the first quarter in Week 9 against the Chiefs after trying to play through the injury. Stefon Diggs will naturally become the primary target for quarterback Kirk Cousins, but impressive rookie Bisi Johnson and Laquon Treadwell should also see extra opportunities in the passing game.
Thielen is active for Sunday's Week 9 battle against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. That doesn't come as much of a surprise, as he was expected to play if he could get through pre-game workouts. Stefon Diggs turned in a 143-yard performance in Thielen's absence against the Redskins in Week 8, but considering he'd also eclipsed the century mark in three of the four games prior with Thielen by his side for most of them, Diggs' Fantasy outlook remains solid against Kansas City.
Hilton will not play in Week 10 against the Dolphins, as expected. Zach Pascal, who brought in five of six targets for 76 yards and a touchdown versus the Steelers in Week 9 as the No. 1 receiver in Hilton's stead, will fill that role once again Sunday, with Chester Rogers once again bumping up to the No. 2 role.
Amari Cooper WR
DAL Dallas • #19
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Cooper is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Vikings after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed session Thursday. As per early Sunday morning reports, Cooper is expected to suit up for the conference showdown.
A.J. Green WR
CIN Cincinnati • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Green is out for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Ravens after missing practice all week. The news on Green has been trending downward this week, as he experienced swelling in his ankle after he put in some on-field work during Cincinnati's bye week. Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate and Alex Erickson are in line to serve as the top three receiver options for rookie quarterback Ryan Finley in his first NFL start.
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Brown is questionable for Sunday's Week 10 battle against the Bengals after turning in a limited practice Friday following full Wednesday and Thursday sessions. As per early Sunday morning reports, Brown is expected to play.
IND Indianapolis • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Campbell will not play in Sunday's conference showdown against the Dolphins. Campbell regularly slots into the No. 4 receiver role, but with T.Y Hilton (calf) also out Sunday, undrafted rookie Ashton Dulin could serve as the third receiver versus Miami.
LAR L.A. Rams • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Cooks will not play in Sunday's interconference battle versus the Steelers. Cook has been meeting with multiple specialists about his history of head injuries, and his return date is undetermined. Josh Reynolds, who filled in effectively for Cooper Kupp over two separate stints during the 2018 season, will start alongside Kupp and Robert Woods against Pittsburgh.
Corey Davis WR
TEN Tennessee • #84
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Davis is doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. With Davis looking unlikely to play, Tennessee's top three receiver options against Kansas City could well be Adam Humphries, A.J. Brown and Tajae Sharpe.
Josh Gordon WR
SEA Seattle • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Gordon is healthy and could play in Monday night's game against the 49ers, although that has not been officially confirmed by the team. Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Jaron Brown and David Moore have been serving as the top four wideout options for Russell Wilson, and it remains to be seen where Gordon would initially slot in behind starters Lockett and Metcalf when he does play.
PIT Pittsburgh • #19
Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Smith-Schuster is questionable for Sunday's Week 10 battle against the Rams after suffering a foot injury in Friday's practice. Smith-Schuster's availability may come down to pregame warmups, and if he's unable to suit up, rookie Diontae Johnson and quarterback Mason Rudolph's college battery mate James Washington would serve as the top two wideout options for Pittsburgh against Los Angeles.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Shepard will remain out for the Week 10 intra-city showdown with the Jets. Shepard appeared to have cleared concussion protocol ahead of last Monday night's game against the Cowboys before suffering a setback and missing the game. With tight end Evan Engram (foot) out against the Jets as well, Golden Tate, Darius Slayton, Cody Latimer and Bennie Fowler should slot in as the top four wideout targets for Daniel Jones.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Thomas is questionable for Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Giants after practicing in limited fashion all week. Thomas was able to play through the injury against the Dolphins in Week 9 and log 54 snaps, and without any reported setbacks this past week, he's expected to take the field.
SF San Francisco • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Kittle is doubtful for Monday night's divisional showdown against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. Ross Dwelley, who caught a touchdown against the Cardinals in San Francisco's Week 9 win, would serve as the top tight end for Jimmy Garoppolo if Kittle misses as is looking more likely.
Evan Engram TE
NYG N.Y. Giants • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Engram will miss Sunday's matchup against the Jets. Engram missed practice all week, and in his absence, Rhett Ellison will man the No. 1 tight end role for the Giants. Additionally, with wideout Sterling Shepard (concussion) also out for Sunday's contest, receivers Golden Tate and Darius Slayton as well as running back Saquon Barkley could all see extra targets.
TEN Tennessee • #82
Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Walker will miss a third straight game in Week 10 against the Chiefs after once again missing practice all week. Jonnu Smith will once again serve as the top option at the position for Ryan Tannehill against a Kansas City defense that's yielded the third-most receptions (58) to tight ends this season.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #89
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Herndon is listed as questionable to make his 2019 debut against the Giants on Sunday, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play. If Herndon makes good on that prognosis, he'll eat into the snaps of veteran Ryan Griffin.
CLE Cleveland • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Seals-Jones is questionable for Sunday's Week 10 tilt against the Bills after missing practice all week. Seals-Jones' status will reportedly be decided in pregame warmups, with Demetrius Harris and Pharaoh Brown set to serve as the top two tight ends for Baker Mayfield should Seals-Jones sit.
GB Green Bay • #85
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Tonyan is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers after finishing off the week with a missed Friday practice. Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis will handle tight end duties for Green Bay.
SF San Francisco • #9
Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Gould is doubtful for Monday night's divisional matchup against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. Chase McLaughlin, who helped fill in for the Chargers' Michael Badgley during the latter's absence with a groin injury earlier in the season and went 6-for-9 on field-goal attempts, is set to fill in for Gould if the veteran sits.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Packers' Jaire Alexander (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after turning in a limited practice on Friday.
- The Panthers' James Bradberry (groin) is questionable for Sunday's Week 10 tilt against the Packers after only managing a limited Friday session this week.
- The Cardinals' Tramaine Brock (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week.
- The Buccaneers' Carlton Davis (hip) will not play against the Cardinals in Week 10 after missing the last two practices of the week.
- The Chiefs' Kendall Fuller (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's Week 10 battle against the Titans after three limited practices this week.
- The Colts' Pierre Desir (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins after missing the last two practices of the week.
- The Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) is out for Sunday's AFC North battle against the Ravens after missing practice all week.
- The Jets' Darryl Roberts (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's interconference matchup against the Giants after missing the last two practices of the week.
- The Falcons' Desmond Trufant (toe) is questionable for Sunday's Week 10 NFC South matchup against the Saints after three limited practices this week.
- The Vikings' Trae Waynes (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's matchup against the Cowboys after a pair of missed practices this week.
Safeties
- The Ravens' Earl Thomas (knee) is questionable for Sunday Week 10 tilt against the Bengals, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play.
- The Packers' Adrian Amos (hamstring) is questionable to face the Panthers on Sunday after turning in only one limited practice this week.
- The Seahawks' Delano Hill (elbow) is questionable for Monday night's game against the 49ers but finished the week with two full practices.
- The Browns' Damarious Randall (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills but did work back to a full practice by Friday.
- The Dolphins' Reshad Jones (chest) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts despite practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Vikings' Andrew Sendejo (groin) will not play against the Cowboys on Sunday night after missing the last two practices of the week.
- The Lions' Tracy Walker (knee) will not play versus the Bears in Week 10 after missing practice all week.
Defensive Linemen
- The Panthers' Vernon Butler (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after only managing a limited Friday practice this week.
- The Titans' Jurrell Casey (shoulder) will remain out for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Chiefs.
- The Chiefs' Frank Clark (neck) is questionable to face the Titans in Week 10 after practicing in limited fashion all week. Meanwhile, teammate Alex Okafor (ankle) will not play in the game.
- The Browns' Olivier Vernon (knee) will not play against the Bills on Sunday after missing practice all week.
- The Dolphins' Davon Godchaux (shoulder) is questionable to face the Colts on Sunday after putting in three limited practices this week.
- The Vikings' Linval Joseph (knee) will not play versus the Cowboys on Sunday night after missing the last two practices of the week.
- The Lions' Damon Harrison (groin) is questionable to face the Bears in Week 10 after finishing the week with a limited practice.
Linebackers
- The Cardinals' Terrell Suggs (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after sandwiching a pair of missed practices around a full Thursday session this past week.
- The Titans' Jayon Brown (groin) will not play in Week 10 against the Chiefs after missing practice all week.
- The Rams' Bryce Hager (shoulder) will not suit up versus the Steelers on Sunday.
- The Jets' Jordan Jenkins (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Giants after three limited practices this week.
- The Buccaneers' Carl Nassib (groin) will not play in Sunday's conference matchup versus the Cardinals after missing practice all week.
- The Jets' Neville Hewitt (neck) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Giants despite limited practices all week.
- The Jets' C.J. Mosley (groin) will remain out against the Giants in Week 10.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.