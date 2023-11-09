russell-wilson-usatsi-cbs.jpg
If you're in a league where Russell Wilson is available and you're missing Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, or  Tua Tagovailoa there is a good chance Wilson is your best bet. For the season he is tied with Dak Prescott as QB12 on the season. Of the quarterbacks who have outscored him, the three mentioned above are on bye, Kirk Cousins and Justin Fields are out with injuries, and Will Levis has only played two games. In other words, amongst the QBs who have started at least three games and are definitely playing this week, Wilson is tied for QB5.

Wilson has three games with three touchdown passes and is averaging 25 yards per game on the ground, his best mark since 2020. His 6.9% TD rate leads the NFL, and while that is probably a sign of some coming regression, Wilson does have four prior seasons on his resume with a TD rate of 6.6% or higher. 

A matchup with the Bills should have him chasing the game script against a defense that looks nowhere near as formidable as they were projected to be due to a litany of injuries. Wilson projects as a top-10 QB for me this week and it shouldn't surprise anyone if he produces his third top-six finish of the season.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

Numbers to know
  • 41 -- Joshua Dobbs has 41 or more rushing yards in six of nine starts, including 66 yards on the ground last week. Even with his mediocre passing numbers, that makes him a borderline starter.
  • 24.0 -- Sam Howell is QB6 per game since Week 5, at 24 FPPG. He's a must-start QB until further notice.
  • 123.2 -- Joe Burrow has a 123.2 passer rating in his last two games against the 49ers and the Bills. No quarterback is playing better than him right now.
  • 30.9 -- Brock Purdy is averaging 30.9 drop backs per game, the lowest amongst current starters. He'll need elite efficiency to be a top-12 QB.
  • 1.2% -- Just 1.2% of Lamar Jackson's throws have been graded turnover-worthy. he is playing elite football despite the lack of touchdowns.
  • 2,270 -- C.J. Stroud's 2,270 passing yards are the third-most ever for a 22-year-old in his first eight NFL games.
  • 23 -- Each of the last three QBs the Bills have faced has scored at least 23 Fantasy points. Russell Wilson is up next.
Matchups that matter

player headshot
Lamar Jackson QB
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE BAL -6 O/U 37.5
OPP VS QB
24th
PROJ PTS
21.7
QB RNK
5th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1954
RUYDS
440
TD
14
INT
3
FPTS/G
20.8
player headshot
Deshaun Watson QB
CLE Cleveland • #4
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -6 O/U 37.5
OPP VS QB
22nd
PROJ PTS
13.1
QB RNK
21st
YTD Stats
PAYDS
902
RUYDS
105
TD
7
INT
3
FPTS/G
16.5
player headshot
Trevor Lawrence QB
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF SF -3 O/U 45.5
OPP VS QB
2nd
PROJ PTS
16.5
QB RNK
11th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1935
RUYDS
216
TD
9
INT
4
FPTS/G
17.3
player headshot
Baker Mayfield QB
TB Tampa Bay • #6
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TEN TB -1 O/U 38
OPP VS QB
5th
PROJ PTS
19.2
QB RNK
10th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1865
RUYDS
122
TD
12
INT
4
FPTS/G
19.3
player headshot
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS SEA -6 O/U 45.5
OPP VS QB
24th
PROJ PTS
21.3
QB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1802
RUYDS
53
TD
9
INT
7
FPTS/G
14.6
Waiver Wire Targets
Adds/Streamers (QB Preview)
player headshot
Taylor Heinicke QB
ATL Atlanta • #4
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI ATL -1.5 O/U 43
OPP VS QB
14th
QB RNK
19th
ROSTERED
48%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
443
RUYDS
34
TD
2
INT
1
FPTS/G
15.6
Russell Wilson, Joshua Dobbs, and Baker Mayfield were my top three options for a Week 10 streamer but as of Thursday night they're all rostered in more than two-thirds of leagues. If you missed out on them, the next best bet is Taylor Heinicke. Heinicke has a good matchup against the Arizona Cardinals and should have Drake London back. I project him for 18 FPPG and I'd rather start him than Geno Smith, Derek Carr, or Gardner Minshew.
One To Stash (QB Preview)
player headshot
Will Levis QB
TEN Tennessee • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB TB -1 O/U 39
OPP VS QB
30th
QB RNK
17th
ROSTERED
59%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
238
RUYDS
11
TD
4
INT
0
FPTS/G
34.6
Levis has been named the starter moving forward by Head Coach Mike Vrabel so he should be rostered in the majority of leagues as we wait to see whether his Week 8 or Week 9 performance was more indicative of what is to come.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play

player headshot
Joe Burrow QB
CIN Cincinnati • #9
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU CIN -6.5 O/U 48
OPP VS QB
16th
PROJ PTS
23.3
QB RNK
2nd
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1861
RUYDS
61
TD
12
INT
4
FPTS/G
17.8
We don't have Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, or Josh Allen on the main slate. Even if we did, Burrow might be the best cash game option this week. He's averaging 30 FPPG in two games since the bye and a Week 10 shootout with C.J. Stroud and the Texans should keep his hot streak going.
Contrarian DFS Play

player headshot
Trevor Lawrence QB
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I'm pretty terrified of the 49ers coming off a bye, but I won't pass up a player of Lawrence's pedigree at an extremely low roster rate in a week where we're short on QB1s. Doug Pederson has had a couple of weeks to draw up a good game plan against this defense. If he hits the right numbers, Lawrence could be a GPP winner stacked with Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley.


My full set of Week 10 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 10. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.