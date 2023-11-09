If you're in a league where Russell Wilson is available and you're missing Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, or Tua Tagovailoa there is a good chance Wilson is your best bet. For the season he is tied with Dak Prescott as QB12 on the season. Of the quarterbacks who have outscored him, the three mentioned above are on bye, Kirk Cousins and Justin Fields are out with injuries, and Will Levis has only played two games. In other words, amongst the QBs who have started at least three games and are definitely playing this week, Wilson is tied for QB5.

Wilson has three games with three touchdown passes and is averaging 25 yards per game on the ground, his best mark since 2020. His 6.9% TD rate leads the NFL, and while that is probably a sign of some coming regression, Wilson does have four prior seasons on his resume with a TD rate of 6.6% or higher.

A matchup with the Bills should have him chasing the game script against a defense that looks nowhere near as formidable as they were projected to be due to a litany of injuries. Wilson projects as a top-10 QB for me this week and it shouldn't surprise anyone if he produces his third top-six finish of the season. You can find more of my projections for Week 10 over at SportsLine.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

41 -- Joshua Dobbs has 41 or more rushing yards in six of nine starts, including 66 yards on the ground last week. Even with his mediocre passing numbers, that makes him a borderline starter.

-- Joshua Dobbs has 41 or more rushing yards in six of nine starts, including 66 yards on the ground last week. Even with his mediocre passing numbers, that makes him a borderline starter. 24.0 -- Sam Howell is QB6 per game since Week 5, at 24 FPPG. He's a must-start QB until further notice.

-- Sam Howell is QB6 per game since Week 5, at 24 FPPG. He's a must-start QB until further notice. 123.2 -- Joe Burrow has a 123.2 passer rating in his last two games against the 49ers and the Bills. No quarterback is playing better than him right now.

-- Joe Burrow has a 123.2 passer rating in his last two games against the 49ers and the Bills. No quarterback is playing better than him right now. 30.9 -- Brock Purdy is averaging 30.9 drop backs per game, the lowest amongst current starters. He'll need elite efficiency to be a top-12 QB.

-- Brock Purdy is averaging 30.9 drop backs per game, the lowest amongst current starters. He'll need elite efficiency to be a top-12 QB. 1.2% -- Just 1.2% of Lamar Jackson's throws have been graded turnover-worthy. he is playing elite football despite the lack of touchdowns.

-- Just 1.2% of Lamar Jackson's throws have been graded turnover-worthy. he is playing elite football despite the lack of touchdowns. 2,270 -- C.J. Stroud's 2,270 passing yards are the third-most ever for a 22-year-old in his first eight NFL games.

-- C.J. Stroud's 2,270 passing yards are the third-most ever for a 22-year-old in his first eight NFL games. 23 -- Each of the last three QBs the Bills have faced has scored at least 23 Fantasy points. Russell Wilson is up next.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE BAL -6 O/U 37.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 21.7 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 1954 RUYDS 440 TD 14 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.8 Deshaun Watson QB CLE Cleveland • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6 O/U 37.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 13.1 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 902 RUYDS 105 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 16.5 Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 16.5 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1935 RUYDS 216 TD 9 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.3 Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TB -1 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1865 RUYDS 122 TD 12 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.3 Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS SEA -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 21.3 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1802 RUYDS 53 TD 9 INT 7 FPTS/G 14.6

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Taylor Heinicke QB ATL Atlanta • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ATL -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 14th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats PAYDS 443 RUYDS 34 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 15.6 Russell Wilson, Joshua Dobbs, and Baker Mayfield were my top three options for a Week 10 streamer but as of Thursday night they're all rostered in more than two-thirds of leagues. If you missed out on them, the next best bet is Taylor Heinicke. Heinicke has a good matchup against the Arizona Cardinals and should have Drake London back. I project him for 18 FPPG and I'd rather start him than Geno Smith, Derek Carr, or Gardner Minshew.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Will Levis QB TEN Tennessee • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -1 O/U 39 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats PAYDS 238 RUYDS 11 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 34.6 Levis has been named the starter moving forward by Head Coach Mike Vrabel so he should be rostered in the majority of leagues as we wait to see whether his Week 8 or Week 9 performance was more indicative of what is to come.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU CIN -6.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 23.3 QB RNK 2nd YTD Stats PAYDS 1861 RUYDS 61 TD 12 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.8 We don't have Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, or Josh Allen on the main slate. Even if we did, Burrow might be the best cash game option this week. He's averaging 30 FPPG in two games since the bye and a Week 10 shootout with C.J. Stroud and the Texans should keep his hot streak going.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. I'm pretty terrified of the 49ers coming off a bye, but I won't pass up a player of Lawrence's pedigree at an extremely low roster rate in a week where we're short on QB1s. Doug Pederson has had a couple of weeks to draw up a good game plan against this defense. If he hits the right numbers, Lawrence could be a GPP winner stacked with Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley.

QB Preview Heath's projections

My full set of Week 10 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine.