We enter Week 10 with several wide receivers off the slate including Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Jaylen Waddle, Devonta Smith, Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and others with the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles all on their bye weeks. The start or sit decisions get tighter in a week like this.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for Week 10 at running back here. His Waiver Wire column can also direct you to the best options that may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' quarterback preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 8 numbers to know and more. Plus check out Heath's Week 10 projections over at Sportsline.
Wide Receivers
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Johnson has come back from his four-game absence with a hamstring playing like a superstar with at least 12.9 PPR points in three games in a row, including the past two outings with a combined 38.5 PPR points. And he finally scored a touchdown for the first time since 2021. Johnson is averaging nearly 10 targets per game in his past three outings, and the Packers secondary shouldn't slow him down. He's a borderline No. 1 PPR receiver in Week 10 and a must-start option in all leagues.
JAC Jacksonville • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Kirk had a down game the last time we saw him in Week 8 at Pittsburgh with just four catches for 46 yards on five targets, but prior to that he had scored at least 13.9 PPR points in six games in a row. I expect him to get back on track in Week 10 against San Francisco since Kirk remains the go-to target for Trevor Lawrence. Calvin Ridley is also worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in Week 10 since the 49ers are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but Kirk is safer with just as much upside based on what both Jaguars receivers have done this year.
TEN Tennessee • #10
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Hopkins had a down game in Week 9 at Pittsburgh with four catches for 60 yards, but he had 11 targets from Will Levis in their second start together. That's just the third time this season where Hopkins had double digits in targets, and hopefully it's a sign of things to come. And remember the first start for Hopkins with Levis, which was Week 8 against Atlanta when the duo connected for four receptions for 128 yards and three touchdowns on six targets. Hopkins has a great matchup in Week 10 at Tampa Bay since the Buccaneers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. In the past two games against Buffalo and Houston, six receivers have scored at least 14.4 PPR points against Tampa Bay. In deeper leagues, Kyle Philips should be considered a sleeper.
D.J. Moore WR
CHI Chicago • #2
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
This is a revenge game for Moore, who spent the first five seasons of his career in Carolina before the Panthers traded him to Chicago this offseason. It would be nice if Justin Fields (thumb) were active for this game, but he's listed as doubtful, meaning Tyson Bagent will start again. That's been a bad formula for Moore since he has three games in a row with 55 yards or less and no touchdowns, and he's scored 9.5 PPR points or less in each of his past two outings against the Chargers and Saints. I'm going to count on the Bears coaching staff to put Moore in position to make plays this week against his former team, and the Panthers have struggled with No. 1 receivers for the majority of this season (see Chris Olave in Week 2, DK Metcalf in Week 3, Justin Jefferson in Week 4, Josh Reynolds without Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 5, Tyreek Hill in Week 6 and Michael Pittman in Week 9). Look for Moore to get his revenge on Thursday night.
Drake London WR
ATL Atlanta • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
London is expected to play in Week 10 at Arizona after missing Week 9 with a groin injury, and I'm excited to see what he does with Taylor Heinicke under center. London has scored at least 10.5 PPR points in five games in a row, but only twice has he scored more than 11.8 PPR points over that span. He's capable of more, and I hope Heinicke brings out the best in him. It helps that the Cardinals have allowed nine receivers to score at least 14 PPR points this season, and London should be considered a borderline top-20 receiver in all formats this week.
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
When Dell has played well this season he has played really well with three games of at least 20.2 PPR points in seven appearances. In the other four games, he's scored 8.3 PPR points or less, so let's hope he goes off again in this matchup. It's been all about the volume for Dell, who had at least seven targets in each of his three big games. I expect C.J. Stroud to be throwing a lot in this contest, and Dell should be heavily involved, making him a borderline top-25 receiver in all leagues.
SEA Seattle • #16
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
All three of the top Seattle receivers are in play this week against the Commanders, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. I have them ranked DK Metcalf, Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but I like all three as starters in three-receiver leagues. Lockett has at least eight targets in three of his past four games, and he scored at least 15.4 PPR points in two of them. Metcalf hasn't scored since Week 4 and has fewer than 12 PPR points in three games in a row, but he has the most upside of this trio. And Smith-Njigba has three games in a row with at least 12.3 PPR points, with two of those games with seven targets. Washington has allowed nine receivers to score at least 14.8 PPR points this season, including three sets of duos to reach that total in the same game (Brandon Johnson and Marvin Mims in Week 2, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in Week 4 and Brown and Smith in Week 8). Don't be surprised if two Seahawks go off in Week 10.
Jahan Dotson WR
WAS Washington • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It took some time, but Dotson is now producing like the player we hoped for coming into the season. He has 26 targets in his past three games against the Giants, Eagles and Patriots, and he scored at least 16.9 PPR points in each of his past two outings, with two touchdowns in those contests. He's approaching must-start status in all leagues, and hopefully he stays hot against the Seahawks in Week 10. It helps that Seattle has allowed 11 receivers to score at least 13.7 PPR points this year, and this should be a solid week for Dotson and Terry McLaurin against this defense.
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are both worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in all leagues in Week 10 at Buffalo. For Jeudy, he has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 8 against Kansas City prior to Denver's bye. Sutton has scored a touchdown in all but two games this season, including three in a row, and both should take advantage of this Bills defense. Buffalo has allowed nine receivers to score at least 14.2 PPR points this season.
GB Green Bay • #9
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Watson is expected to play in Week 10 at Pittsburgh after leaving Week 9 against the Rams with back and chest injuries. He's struggling right now with 6.3 PPR points or less in three games in a row, and he hasn't scored more than 11.6 PPR points in five games this season. The Steelers are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but only one receiver has scored a touchdown against Pittsburgh in the past four games against Baltimore, the Rams, Jacksonville and Tennessee. I would only start Watson in three-receiver leagues in Week 10.
Zay Flowers WR
BAL Baltimore • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Flowers already faced this Browns secondary once this season in Week 4 and had three catches for 56 yards on four targets. He comes into Week 10 in the rematch with 6.9 PPR points or less in each of his past two outings against the Cardinals and Seahawks, and this should be another down game for Flowers against Cleveland. The Browns are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and only four receivers have scored touchdowns against Cleveland this year.
Amari Cooper WR
CLE Cleveland • #2
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Cooper did well in Deshaun Watson's return to action in Week 9 against Arizona with five catches for 139 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and Cooper has actually scored at least 14.8 PPR points in three of his past four games. He struggled against Baltimore in Week 4 with one catch for 16 yards on six targets, but Dorian Thompson-Robinson started that game with Watson out with a shoulder injury. I'm more optimistic for Cooper in the rematch, but he's only a No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues. The Ravens are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and only three receivers have scored a touchdown against Baltimore this year.
NO New Orleans • #13
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Thomas is coming off a dud in Week 9 against Chicago with no catches on one target, and it's tough to trust him even in three-receiver leagues heading into Week 10 at Minnesota. In PPR, his average for the season has dipped below 10 points at 9.8 per game, and you can't start him in non-PPR leagues since he only has one touchdown and no games with more than 68 receiving yards. The Saints have too many mouths to feed with Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Juwan Johnson and Taysom Hill that someone is going to get left out, and it was Thomas against the Bears. We'll see if he can rebound against the Vikings, but he has a limited ceiling based on his body of work this year.
LV Las Vegas • #17
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
We thought Adams getting a change in quarterback from Jimmy Garoppolo to Aidan O'Connell would help in Week 9 against the Giants, but Adams once again posted a minimal stat line with four catches for 34 yards on seven targets. He's now scored 8.5 PPR points or less in four of his past five games and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3. I'm still hopeful for a strong finish to the season for Adams, but he's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues in Week 10 against the Jets. This secondary is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Stefon Diggs in Week 1 is the lone receiver to score a touchdown against the Jets this year.