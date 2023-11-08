Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ATL -1.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 56 REYDS 438 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.7 London is expected to play in Week 10 at Arizona after missing Week 9 with a groin injury, and I'm excited to see what he does with Taylor Heinicke under center. London has scored at least 10.5 PPR points in five games in a row, but only twice has he scored more than 11.8 PPR points over that span. He's capable of more, and I hope Heinicke brings out the best in him. It helps that the Cardinals have allowed nine receivers to score at least 14 PPR points this season, and London should be considered a borderline top-20 receiver in all formats this week.

Nathaniel Dell WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 43 REYDS 454 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.3 When Dell has played well this season he has played really well with three games of at least 20.2 PPR points in seven appearances. In the other four games, he's scored 8.3 PPR points or less, so let's hope he goes off again in this matchup. It's been all about the volume for Dell, who had at least seven targets in each of his three big games. I expect C.J. Stroud to be throwing a lot in this contest, and Dell should be heavily involved, making him a borderline top-25 receiver in all leagues.

Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS SEA -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 57 REYDS 402 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.3 All three of the top Seattle receivers are in play this week against the Commanders, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. I have them ranked DK Metcalf, Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but I like all three as starters in three-receiver leagues. Lockett has at least eight targets in three of his past four games, and he scored at least 15.4 PPR points in two of them. Metcalf hasn't scored since Week 4 and has fewer than 12 PPR points in three games in a row, but he has the most upside of this trio. And Smith-Njigba has three games in a row with at least 12.3 PPR points, with two of those games with seven targets. Washington has allowed nine receivers to score at least 14.8 PPR points this season, including three sets of duos to reach that total in the same game (Brandon Johnson and Marvin Mims in Week 2, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in Week 4 and Brown and Smith in Week 8). Don't be surprised if two Seahawks go off in Week 10.

Jahan Dotson WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 57 REYDS 360 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.8 It took some time, but Dotson is now producing like the player we hoped for coming into the season. He has 26 targets in his past three games against the Giants, Eagles and Patriots, and he scored at least 16.9 PPR points in each of his past two outings, with two touchdowns in those contests. He's approaching must-start status in all leagues, and hopefully he stays hot against the Seahawks in Week 10. It helps that Seattle has allowed 11 receivers to score at least 13.7 PPR points this year, and this should be a solid week for Dotson and Terry McLaurin against this defense.