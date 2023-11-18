From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 11 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Justin Fields; running backs Aaron Jones, De'Von Achane and Dameon Pierce; receivers Justin Jefferson, Keenan Allen, Garrett Wilson and Tyler Lockett; tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Dallas Goedert; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

You can also see how this week's injuries affect the Fantasy projections from the SportsLine Projection Model. All you have to do is head over to SportsLine's companion post to this piece that tracks all the projections you need to know related to this week's injury report.

Notable injuries

Cowboys

None

Panthers

The Cowboys are at full health and on fire facing a Panthers team with injuries across their secondary. The Panthers defense has been one of the tougher matchups for opposing quarterbacks and receivers, holding opposing quarterbacks to under 200 passing yards for the past three weeks – including CJ Stroud. The loss of Henderson is significant and Dak Prescott could take advantage and continue his hot streak.

Shenault is questionable and Hurst is out for Week 11 but neither player has been a viable option even in deep leagues. Bryce Young appeared in the injury report briefly earlier in the week but was removed.

DFS impact

Injuries don't make a major impact on this matchup from a DFS perspective.

Notable injuries

Browns

Steelers

TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) – Questionable

DT Cam Heyward (groin) - Cleared

DT Montravius Adams (ankle) - Out

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) - Out



With Deshaun Watson out for the remainder of the season, the Browns turn to rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Thompson-Robinson started in Week 4 and the result was all Cleveland players held under 10 Fantasy points, with the exception of David Njoku, who scored 10.6 points. But, that matchup was against Baltimore with limited preparation. Pittsburgh is dealing with key injuries on defense and the matchup should be a bit better for Cleveland. Amari Cooper remains a low-end WR2 and flex option and Njoku still has top-12 upside at tight end.

Pat Freiermuth is questionable but logged multiple full practices and will likely return this week. Fantasy managers should view him as a high-end TE2 in his first game back from IR. Consistency has been an issue for pass catchers in Pittsburgh and Kenny Pickett has failed to throw over 300 yards in a single game this season and has completed over 20 passes just once. The return of Freiermuth could spread targets even thinner. Diontae Johnson is a low-end WR2/flex option and George Pickens in low-end flex option at best in a difficult matchup..

DFS impact

While upside is limited and the matchup is difficult, if Freiermuth is activated, he's just $2,500 on DraftKings, a solid value for a tight end with strong touchdown equity. It's difficult to use Cleveland for DFS options but Jerome Ford is just $5,200. Ford is a viable value play at running back with the likelihood of the Browns leaning on the run with Watson out.

Notable injuries



Bears

QB Justin Fields (thumb) - Cleared

RB D'Onta Foreman (ankle) - Questionable

RB Khalil Herbert (ankle) - TBD

LB Tremaine Edmunds (knee) - Questionable



LB Jack Sanborn (ankle) - Questionable

LB Noah Sewell (knee) - Out

Lions

C Frank Ragnow (toe) - Cleared

OG Jonah Jackson (wrist) - Out

Justin Fields has been cleared to return to action after avoiding a final injury designation, and he should give a boost to the offense. The Bears plan to active Khalil Herbert for Sunday's game and D'Onta Foreman is questionable. This is an interesting scenario for Fantasy managers. It's unclear what Herbert's level of workload will be on Sunday and what a split backfield with potentially look like with a healthy Herbert, Foreman and Roschon Johnson. If Foreman is unable to play, Herbert would be a strong play as an RB2 and Johnson would be a risky low-end flex option. If Foreman is active, the backfield is potentially muddled as Foreman has performed well during Herbert's absence. Fantasy managers will need to monitor status for Foreman throughout the weekend and for any details around Herbert's workload.

DFS impact

Fields is $6,900 on DraftKings and while we aren't getting much of a discount, he's a strong play in tournaments given the point total of this matchup. Herbert is just $4,700 on DraftKings. He's a potential value play if Foreman is out but proceed with caution. We have no details around his workload and if Chicago is chasing points, Herbert's lack of involvement in the pass game makes him a liability.

Notable injuries



Chargers

Packers

Keenan Allen is questionable but expected to play this week and logged a full practice on Friday. The Chargers have been without a clear WR2 since Josh Palmer went on IR. Jalen Guyton had an increased role in Week 10 but was added to the practice report on Friday and is questionable. If Guyton is unable to suit up, expect increased targets for Quentin Johnston, who had his first touchdown of the year last week. Johnston could have sneaky upside if the Packers secondary is focused on Allen.

The Packers continue to deal with injury on defense, particularly the secondary. Offensively, both Aaron Jones and Christian Watson are cleared and the Packers will be at full strength in an excellent matchup against the Chargers defense.

DFS impact

Allen is expected to play but if he is out, both Guyton and Johnston would be interesting value plays in tournaments. However, the strongest lean in this matchup would be paying up for Austin Ekeler. The Packers have struggled to stop the run all season.

Notable injuries

Cardinals

Texans

RB Dameon Pierce (ankle) - Out

WR Nico Colins (calf) - Cleared



WR Noah Brown (knee) - Questionable

TE Brevin Jordan (foot) – Cleared

LB Henry To'oTo'o (concussion) - Out



SAF Jimmie Ward (hamstring) - Out



Injuries have been a recurring theme for the Cardinals all season and continue to plague the offensive and defensive lines. Despite the injuries on the offensive line, James Conner remains an RB2 and Kyler Murray remains a QB1 in what is expected to be one of the strongest offensive games from a Fantasy perspective this week. Michael Wilson popped up on the injury report on Friday for the first time, and his absence would further funnel targets to the top options in the passing game.

The Texans cleared Nico Collins for Week 11 but Noah Brown is questionable. Brown has been a strong flex play for the past two weeks with injuries to the receiving corps. His potential absence could make Robert Woods a low-end flex option but expect Collins and Tank Dell to lead the way with WR1 upside for both receivers. Dameon Pierce is out for another week and Devin Singletary is a strong play at RB2, given the matchup.

DFS impact

It's technically easier to single out who is not a viable option in DFS this week from this matchup. Stacks on both sides will be very popular this week. From an injury perspective, Singletary should dominate the Texans' backfield with volume and has strong upside at just $5,300.

Notable injuries

Titans

Jaguars

Zay Jones' status is critical in a matchup against a pass-friendly Titans defense. We still have no true indication of his status and Fantasy managers should monitor him throughout the weekend. If Jones is active, it's difficult to trust Ridley.

For the Titans, the absence of Treylon Burks has little effect on Fantasy. The Titans offense, which has struggled, is run aggressively through Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins. Their only other usable option is Tyjae Spears as a flex option in deep leagues. The Jaguars have been very vulnerable against the pass and are down a cornerback this week. Will Levis could have upside but there are other streaming options that are more reliable pivots.

DFS impact

If Jones is out, Ridley is the cheaper option but Christian Kirk at $6K remains the stronger play.

Notable injuries



Raiders

Dolphins

De'Von Achane is officially listed as questionable heading into the weekend. All signs indicate that Achane will play but Fantasy managers should monitor his status throughout the weekend. If active, Achane is an RB1. Even with the return of Achane, Raheem Mostert is a strong start. Tyreek Hill popped up on the injury report Friday as limited in practice but he did not receive an injury tag.

The Raiders are dealing with injuries across their offensive line but Josh Jacobs is still a strong RB1. Jacobs has had over 25 carries a game since the firing of Josh McDaniels. Even if the game gets out of hand, Jacobs' usage isn't dependent on game script.

DFS impact

$6,600 feels like a hefty price for a player coming off IR but if Achane is active, the price tag is irrelevant. He's a strong play in tournaments if others are focusing on Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill stacks.

Notable injuries

Giants

Commanders

The Commanders will likely be without Antonio Gibson for Week 11. While Gibson has been inconsistent and lacked upside, his absence is significant for the Commanders offense. Brian Robinson should see the bulk of work on the ground and the Giants defense has been very vulnerable against the run. Robinson's Week 7 matchup against the Giants was underwhelming but with Gibson out, Robinson has top-10 upside coming off a strong Week 10 performance.

Despite the extensive injury list, the Giants cleared multiple players for Week 11, including Saquon Barkley, Jalin Hyatt, Wan'Dale Robinson and Kayvon Thibideaux. The Giants offense has struggled throughout the season but Washington is a good matchup. Saquon Barkley is the only trustworthy option but very deep leagues could use the receivers given the matchup.

DFS impact

Although Barkley is still a fine play in season-long leagues, his salary in DFS is a bit aggressive with the potential lack of upside. On the opposite end, Robinson at just $5,800 is very intriguing in tournament play. The prior matchup's disappointing performance could keep his rostership low and the upside is high given his recent usage in the pass game and Gibson's absence. With Samuel cleared, the entire Washington receiving corps is unpredictable and difficult to use in DFS. Sam Howell remains a strong option as a non-stacked play with the health of the receivers.

Notable injuries

Buccaneers

OT Luke Goedeke (foot) - Cleared



OG Matt Feieler (knee) - Questionable

LB Devin White (foot) - Questionable

CB Carlton Davis (toe) - Questionable

S Ryan Neal (thumb) - Out



49ers

OT Colton McKivitz (ankle) - Cleared

G Aaron Banks (toe) - Out



G Nick Zakelj (biceps) - Out

The Bucs have a couple of key injuries on defense and, given their recent struggles, the entire 49ers offense has strong upside this week. The 49ers are without guard Aaron Banks this week but it should have a minimal effect on the overall offense.

DFS impact

There is no significant injury impact for DFS in this matchup.

Notable injuries

Jets

Bills

Fantasy managers must monitor the status for Garrett Wilson throughout the weekend. Wilson logged limited practices this week and remains a solid WR2 if active.

The Bills lack significant injuries from a Fantasy perspective but Fantasy managers should note they fired their offensive coordinator and the offense could look different this week. Top-tier players remain strong options but be weary of flex and fringe players, especially given the matchup.

DFS impact

It's difficult to pull an injury impact in this matchup. The Jets are down a pair of offensive linemen but have dealt with issues across the line all season. Breece Hall is still in play at $6,400, despite the underwhelming Week 10 performance.

Notable injuries

Seahawks

WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) - Questionable



WR Dareke Young (abdomen) - Out

TE Colby Parkinson (biceps) - Cleared

OT Abraham Lucas (knee) - Questionable

S Jamal Adams (knee) - Questionable

Rams

There was significant concern around the thumb injury for Matt Stafford but Fantasy managers can rest easy knowing he practiced in full all week and was cleared from the injury report. Stafford is a high-end QB2 and Fantasy managers should feel confident in Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Kupp's upside has been capped with Nacua -- who was cleared to play and practiced in full -- but he's still a must-start in all formats.

Tyler Lockett has been a frequent flyer on the injury report and remains questionable. Pete Carroll said the Seahawks will take it "day by day" with Lockett so Fantasy managers should follow reports closely in case the injury has taken a negative turn. If Lockett is inactive, Jaxon Smith-Njigba would have WR2 upside. Also note that the Seahawks could get Lucas back at right tackle for the first time since Week 1.

DFS impact

The primary area to monitor for DFS here is the injury to Lockett. JSN is just $4,300 on DraftKings and has shown strong potential but has just lacked opportunities. He and Jake Bobo could see increased work if Lockett is out or limited.

Notable injuries

Vikings

Broncos

WR Jerry Jeudy (hip) - Cleared

OG Ben Powers (foot) - Cleared

Despite suffering a concussion in Week 10, Alexander Mattison is close to clearing concussion protocol and could play on Sunday. Fantasy managers hoping to play Ty Chandler should pivot to another option if Mattison is active. Chandler does have value in very deep leagues as a low-end flex option. He saw increased usage earlier in the game last week when Mattison was still playing, and he would likely see a similar usage in Week 11. T.J. Hockenson is cleared to play but Justin Jefferson is still questionable, so Fantasy managers must monitor his status throughout the weekend.

The Broncos have a clean bill of health this week.

DFS impact

The Broncos have been a tough defensive matchup recently and it's difficult to make an injury pivot in this matchup unless Mattison is inactive.

Notable injuries

Eagles

TE Dallas Goedert (forearm) - TBD

TE Grant Calcaterra (concussion) - TBD

Chiefs

WR Richie James (knee) - TBD

The most significant news in this matchup is the status of Dallas Goedert. It's unlikely that he plays but he hasn't been officially ruled out. If he's out, there's no strong pivot at tight end as targets should focus on AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. If he's deemed questionable and Fantasy managers want to hold out hope he can return, the play would be to have Noah Gray on the bench as a potential TD-or-bust option for Kansas City.

DFS impact

If Goedert is out, DeVonta Smith is a strong play in DFS. Pricing is unavailable for the showdown but he likely checks in cheaper than Brown and has shown big upside with Goedert out in the past.