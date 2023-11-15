A few fringe starters and Superflex/2QB plays will be missing in action in Week 11 as Mac Jones, Taylor Heinecke (and Desmond Ridder), Gardner Minshew and the combination of Derek Carr and Jameis Winston will all be unavailable with the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints all on their bye weeks.
Jamey Eisenberg has all the Start 'Em & Sit 'Em insight you'll need to make sound decisions at quarterback ahead of Week 11, right here. His Waiver Wire column can also direct you to the best options that may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' quarterback preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 9 numbers to know and more. Plus check out Heath's Week 11 projections over at Sportsline.
C.J. Stroud QB
HOU Houston • #7
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
I've gotten some questions asking about starting Stroud over guys like Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert for Week 11, and I would do that. Stroud is a top-five quarterback for me against the Cardinals. For starters, he's playing great with 826 passing yards, seven total touchdowns and one interception in his past two games against Tampa Bay and Cincinnati. And his matchup against Arizona is excellent since the Cardinals are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, with five teams scoring more than 20.3 points against them this season.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Goff had a rare stellar road game in Week 10 at the Chargers with 25.1 Fantasy points, and it might just be time to start him every week, no matter where he plays. At home, he's been a Fantasy star with an average of 24.3 Fantasy points per game in four outings, and I expect him to thrive against the Bears, who allow an average of 21.5 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. In two home games against Chicago as a member of the Lions, Goff is averaging 22.6 Fantasy points, and he has top-five upside in Week 11 based on how he's playing this season.
Joshua Dobbs QB
MIN Minnesota • #15
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Dobbs had another big game in Week 10 against New Orleans with 27.1 Fantasy points, and he's now scored at least 26.9 Fantasy points in three games in a row, including two as a member of the Vikings. We might get lucky and Justin Jefferson (hamstring) returns in Week 11 to further enhance Dobbs' receiving corps, but he's thriving right now even without Jefferson. Dobbs has become an elite running quarterback with a rushing touchdown in four games in a row, and he now has seven games this season with at least 41 rushing yards. He should be considered a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues against the Broncos, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks this year.
Sam Howell QB
WAS Washington • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
My only concern for Howell this week is the potential for a lack of volume given the Giants inability to score. But hopefully the Commanders continue to let Howell throw at will because that's resulted in plenty of Fantasy production of late. He comes into Week 11 with three games in a row with at least 44 pass attempts and 312 passing yards. In two of those outings, Howell has thrown at least three touchdowns and scored at least 30.2 Fantasy points. Howell only has two terrible Fantasy games so far this season, and one was at the Giants in Week 7 when he had 249 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception, along with 15 rushing yards, for 9.5 Fantasy points. I expect a much better performance this week against a lackluster opponent, and the Giants just allowed 404 passing yards and five total touchdowns to Dak Prescott in Week 10.
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Murray played well in his return to action in Week 10 against Atlanta, and his comeback from last year's ACL tear should be a successful one. While he only scored 17.3 Fantasy points against the Falcons, Marquise Brown and Michael Wilson could have caught touchdowns to make Murray's stat line look dramatically better. The exciting thing for Murray was he ran for 33 yards and a rushing touchdown, and his rushing prowess is a big key to his Fantasy success. I like him as a low-end starter this week against the Texans in a potential shootout with C.J. Stroud, and Houston has allowed Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow to each score at least 23 Fantasy points in the past two weeks.
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I'm putting Fields in the sleeper section because I'm slightly concerned about his situation in Week 11 at Detroit. He missed the past four games with a thumb injury, and hopefully there's no rust from the layoff. While the Lions are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, I still view this as a tough defense to face on the road. That said, it's great to have Fields back, and prior to his injury in Week 6 against Minnesota he scored at least 35.9 Fantasy points in consecutive games. Consider Fields a low-end starter in all leagues and hopefully he's back to 100 percent for the rest of the season.
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Despite not passing for 200 yards in five games in a row, Wilson has become a somewhat reliable Fantasy quarterback with three outings of at least 22.7 points. He's running again with at least 30 rushing yards in four of his past five outings, and it's fun to have Wilson back as a low-end starting Fantasy quarterback in the majority of leagues. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 11 against Minnesota since the Vikings have held five quarterbacks in a row to fewer than 19 Fantasy points. But I still like Wilson to deliver a quality stat line at home, so you can trust him once again if needed.
Jordan Love QB
GB Green Bay • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Love snapped a five-game streak of scoring 19 Fantasy points or less in Week 10 at Pittsburgh when he scored 20.7 points. His weapons are finally healthy, which is a plus, and hopefully he can take advantage of this great matchup against the Chargers. The only quarterbacks who failed to score at least 23 Fantasy points against the Chargers this season are Aidan O'Connell, Tyson Bagent and Zach Wilson, and Love has the chance for a quality outing in Week 11. He's my favorite streaming quarterback for this scoring period.
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I hope Lawrence surprises us this week against Tennessee and has a big Fantasy performance because this season has been a bust so far. He's scored more than 20 Fantasy points just twice, with a high of 21.7, and he's coming off a disastrous game against San Francisco with 2.1 Fantasy points. The Titans haven't been the layup we expected this season, and only three quarterbacks have scored more than 20 Fantasy points. Lawrence also has five touchdowns and five interceptions in four career games against Tennessee. Until he starts putting together consecutive games of quality Fantasy performances, keep Lawrence on your bench in most one-quarterback leagues.
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Smith ended his slump of six games in a row with 17.9 Fantasy points or less in Week 10 against Washington when he scored 28.1 points in a 29-26 victory. Smith had a season-high 47 attempts, which resulted in a season-best 369 yards, and he didn't have an interception for the first time since Week 4. This week, he gets a rematch with the Rams, who held him to 11.1 Fantasy points in Week 1. He should perform better than that in Week 11, but Smith has scored fewer than 12 Fantasy points in three consecutive road games at the Giants, Bengals and Ravens. I would only start Smith in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in this matchup.
LAR L.A. Rams • #9
Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs.
It's great to have Stafford back after he missed Week 9 with a thumb injury, and hopefully he continues to connect with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. But despite two standout receivers, Stafford only has one game this season with more than 20 Fantasy points. We'll need to see him perform at a high level on a consistent basis before trusting him in one-quarterback leagues, and the Seahawks held him to 14.5 Fantasy points in Week 1. In three career games against Seattle as a member of the Rams, Stafford has yet to score 20 Fantasy points, and I expect him to be under that total again in Week 11.
TB Tampa Bay • #6
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Mayfield has become a solid Fantasy quarterback heading into Week 11 at San Francisco. He's scored at least 22.3 Fantasy points in three games in a row against Buffalo, Houston and Tennessee, and it's been fun to watch. But this is a tough week to trust Mayfield against the 49ers on the road. San Francisco just suffocated Trevor Lawrence for 2.1 Fantasy points, and this improved 49ers pass rush with Chase Young should make Mayfield uncomfortable. He's also dealing with a bad thumb, although he's expected to play through it, but it's just another negative for Mayfield in Week 11. I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
Joe Burrow QB
CIN Cincinnati • #9
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Most Fantasy managers won't be sitting Burrow in one-quarterback leagues in Week 11, which is understandable. He's back to form with at least 23.9 Fantasy points in three games in a row, including two consecutive outings with at least 347 passing yards against Buffalo and Houston. But now he has to face the Ravens on the road, and Baltimore is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Burrow, while still dealing with his calf injury, only scored 19.4 Fantasy points against the Ravens in Week 2. But he's now been held to fewer than 20 Fantasy points in three games in a row against Baltimore going back to last season, and Tee Higgins (hamstring) remains out for Thursday's contest. It's hard to bench Burrow in Week 11, but don't expect a huge stat line given this matchup on the road.