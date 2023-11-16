We officially have a Tony Pollard problem. We've actually had a Pollard problem for a while, but it was masked by good games early in the season and then some tough matchups as the year went on. But now we're at a crossroads heading into Week 11 at Carolina.

Pollard started the season with at least 15.1 PPR points in each of his first three games, which was great, and it was easy to justify drafting him as a top-15 overall pick in the majority of leagues. But from Week 4 on, Pollard topped 9.3 PPR points only once, and the frustrations began to mount for Fantasy managers.

Sure, you could say he played at San Francisco in Week 5 and at Philadelphia in Week 9, and those matchups have been brutal for most running backs. But what about the Giants in Week 10 when he scored just 5.5 PPR points? That game was troubling, especially the talk afterward when it came to Rico Dowdle.

The No. 2 running back in Dallas had 12 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown against the Giants, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was full of praise for Dowdle. Uh oh.

"He's a violent runner," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "He runs with great skill. ... I'm so proud for him. He's finally put together the running back he can be."

Then came this.

"It just really gives us a one-two punch in there," Jones said.

Now, I wouldn't expect Dowdle to take Pollard off the field for significant stretches. Most of what Dowdle did against the Giants came in garbage time. But clearly Dowdle is making an impression, while Pollard is failing to live up to the hype.

So what should Fantasy managers do in Week 11 against Carolina? I'm starting Pollard with confidence. This is a dream matchup against the Panthers, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Eight running backs have scored at least 15.4 PPR points against Carolina, and the Panthers lead the NFL with 15 touchdowns allowed to running backs.

Dowdle should be added in all leagues. He's a good stash candidate and an excellent handcuff, and we'll see if he gets more work moving forward. But I'm hopeful that Pollard has a productive game against the Panthers. He's due, and the matchup suggests he'll deliver in a big way.

Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB SF -11.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 8th QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 2329 RUYDS 107 TD 17 INT 5 FPTS/G 21.3

Brock Purdy got all his friends back healthy in Week 10 at Jacksonville, and he had a monster game with 29.8 Fantasy points. It's nice when Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle are all on the field together, and Purdy clearly benefits in a big way when he's surrounded by all of that talent.

Purdy should stay hot in Week 11 against Tampa Bay. He loves playing at home and has scored at least 20.3 Fantasy points in all four games in San Francisco this season, with an average of 25.5 Fantasy points per game over that span.

Going back to last year, he also has at least 20 Fantasy points in all seven home games that he's started for the 49ers. One of those was his first ever NFL start in Week 14 against Tampa Bay, and Purdy was 16-of-21 passing for 185 yards and two touchdowns, along with a rushing score, for 25.7 Fantasy points.

He should have the chance to light up the Buccaneers again, and Tampa Bay has allowed three of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 26.4 Fantasy points. For the season, the Buccaneers allow 21.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

I like Purdy as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 11. He's at home, he's facing a favorable and familiar opponent, and he has all his weapons healthy to help him have another dominant performance in this scoring period.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI HOU -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 22.8 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2626 RUYDS 86 TD 17 INT 2 FPTS/G 22.9 I've gotten some questions asking about starting Stroud over guys like Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert for Week 11, and I would do that. Stroud is a top-five quarterback for me against the Cardinals. For starters, he's playing great with 826 passing yards, seven total touchdowns and one interception in his past two games against Tampa Bay and Cincinnati. And his matchup against Arizona is excellent since the Cardinals are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, with five teams scoring more than 20.3 points against them this season. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI DET -9 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 23 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2507 RUYDS 11 TD 16 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.8 Goff had a rare stellar road game in Week 10 at the Chargers with 25.1 Fantasy points, and it might just be time to start him every week, no matter where he plays. At home, he's been a Fantasy star with an average of 24.3 Fantasy points per game in four outings, and I expect him to thrive against the Bears, who allow an average of 21.5 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. In two home games against Chicago as a member of the Lions, Goff is averaging 22.6 Fantasy points, and he has top-five upside in Week 11 based on how he's playing this season. Joshua Dobbs QB MIN Minnesota • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -2 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 19.9 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1995 RUYDS 368 TD 16 INT 5 FPTS/G 19.7 Dobbs had another big game in Week 10 against New Orleans with 27.1 Fantasy points, and he's now scored at least 26.9 Fantasy points in three games in a row, including two as a member of the Vikings. We might get lucky and Justin Jefferson (hamstring) returns in Week 11 to further enhance Dobbs' receiving corps, but he's thriving right now even without Jefferson. Dobbs has become an elite running quarterback with a rushing touchdown in four games in a row, and he now has seven games this season with at least 41 rushing yards. He should be considered a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues against the Broncos, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks this year. Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG WAS -9.5 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2783 RUYDS 174 TD 18 INT 9 FPTS/G 21.6 My only concern for Howell this week is the potential for a lack of volume given the Giants inability to score. But hopefully the Commanders continue to let Howell throw at will because that's resulted in plenty of Fantasy production of late. He comes into Week 11 with three games in a row with at least 44 pass attempts and 312 passing yards. In two of those outings, Howell has thrown at least three touchdowns and scored at least 30.2 Fantasy points. Howell only has two terrible Fantasy games so far this season, and one was at the Giants in Week 7 when he had 249 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception, along with 15 rushing yards, for 9.5 Fantasy points. I expect a much better performance this week against a lackluster opponent, and the Giants just allowed 404 passing yards and five total touchdowns to Dak Prescott in Week 10. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 249 RUYDS 33 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 17.2 Murray played well in his return to action in Week 10 against Atlanta, and his comeback from last year's ACL tear should be a successful one. While he only scored 17.3 Fantasy points against the Falcons, Marquise Brown and Michael Wilson could have caught touchdowns to make Murray's stat line look dramatically better. The exciting thing for Murray was he ran for 33 yards and a rushing touchdown, and his rushing prowess is a big key to his Fantasy success. I like him as a low-end starter this week against the Texans in a potential shootout with C.J. Stroud, and Houston has allowed Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow to each score at least 23 Fantasy points in the past two weeks.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -9 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 19.7 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1201 RUYDS 237 TD 12 INT 6 FPTS/G 21.3 I'm putting Fields in the sleeper section because I'm slightly concerned about his situation in Week 11 at Detroit. He missed the past four games with a thumb injury, and hopefully there's no rust from the layoff. While the Lions are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, I still view this as a tough defense to face on the road. That said, it's great to have Fields back, and prior to his injury in Week 6 against Minnesota he scored at least 35.9 Fantasy points in consecutive games. Consider Fields a low-end starter in all leagues and hopefully he's back to 100 percent for the rest of the season. Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN DEN -2 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 17.9 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1806 RUYDS 231 TD 18 INT 4 FPTS/G 21 Despite not passing for 200 yards in five games in a row, Wilson has become a somewhat reliable Fantasy quarterback with three outings of at least 22.7 points. He's running again with at least 30 rushing yards in four of his past five outings, and it's fun to have Wilson back as a low-end starting Fantasy quarterback in the majority of leagues. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 11 against Minnesota since the Vikings have held five quarterbacks in a row to fewer than 19 Fantasy points. But I still like Wilson to deliver a quality stat line at home, so you can trust him once again if needed. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 2009 RUYDS 182 TD 16 INT 10 FPTS/G 19.8 Love snapped a five-game streak of scoring 19 Fantasy points or less in Week 10 at Pittsburgh when he scored 20.7 points. His weapons are finally healthy, which is a plus, and hopefully he can take advantage of this great matchup against the Chargers. The only quarterbacks who failed to score at least 23 Fantasy points against the Chargers this season are Aidan O'Connell, Tyson Bagent and Zach Wilson, and Love has the chance for a quality outing in Week 11. He's my favorite streaming quarterback for this scoring period.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN JAC -6.5 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 18.9 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 2120 RUYDS 223 TD 9 INT 6 FPTS/G 15.6 I hope Lawrence surprises us this week against Tennessee and has a big Fantasy performance because this season has been a bust so far. He's scored more than 20 Fantasy points just twice, with a high of 21.7, and he's coming off a disastrous game against San Francisco with 2.1 Fantasy points. The Titans haven't been the layup we expected this season, and only three quarterbacks have scored more than 20 Fantasy points. Lawrence also has five touchdowns and five interceptions in four career games against Tennessee. Until he starts putting together consecutive games of quality Fantasy performances, keep Lawrence on your bench in most one-quarterback leagues. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR SEA -1 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 2171 RUYDS 66 TD 11 INT 7 FPTS/G 16.1 Smith ended his slump of six games in a row with 17.9 Fantasy points or less in Week 10 against Washington when he scored 28.1 points in a 29-26 victory. Smith had a season-high 47 attempts, which resulted in a season-best 369 yards, and he didn't have an interception for the first time since Week 4. This week, he gets a rematch with the Rams, who held him to 11.1 Fantasy points in Week 1. He should perform better than that in Week 11, but Smith has scored fewer than 12 Fantasy points in three consecutive road games at the Giants, Bengals and Ravens. I would only start Smith in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in this matchup. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -1 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 16.9 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 2070 RUYDS 68 TD 8 INT 7 FPTS/G 15.9 It's great to have Stafford back after he missed Week 9 with a thumb injury, and hopefully he continues to connect with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. But despite two standout receivers, Stafford only has one game this season with more than 20 Fantasy points. We'll need to see him perform at a high level on a consistent basis before trusting him in one-quarterback leagues, and the Seahawks held him to 14.5 Fantasy points in Week 1. In three career games against Seattle as a member of the Rams, Stafford has yet to score 20 Fantasy points, and I expect him to be under that total again in Week 11. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -11.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 14.2 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2143 RUYDS 134 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 19.6 Mayfield has become a solid Fantasy quarterback heading into Week 11 at San Francisco. He's scored at least 22.3 Fantasy points in three games in a row against Buffalo, Houston and Tennessee, and it's been fun to watch. But this is a tough week to trust Mayfield against the 49ers on the road. San Francisco just suffocated Trevor Lawrence for 2.1 Fantasy points, and this improved 49ers pass rush with Chase Young should make Mayfield uncomfortable. He's also dealing with a bad thumb, although he's expected to play through it, but it's just another negative for Mayfield in Week 11. I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -4 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 2208 RUYDS 81 TD 14 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.5 Most Fantasy managers won't be sitting Burrow in one-quarterback leagues in Week 11, which is understandable. He's back to form with at least 23.9 Fantasy points in three games in a row, including two consecutive outings with at least 347 passing yards against Buffalo and Houston. But now he has to face the Ravens on the road, and Baltimore is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Burrow, while still dealing with his calf injury, only scored 19.4 Fantasy points against the Ravens in Week 2. But he's now been held to fewer than 20 Fantasy points in three games in a row against Baltimore going back to last season, and Tee Higgins (hamstring) remains out for Thursday's contest. It's hard to bench Burrow in Week 11, but don't expect a huge stat line given this matchup on the road.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG WAS -9.5 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 14 RB RNK 11th YTD Stats RUYDS 485 REC 20 REYDS 256 TD 8 FPTS/G 14.2 Robinson didn't have a great game against the Giants in Week 7 with eight carries for 23 yards, but he scored a touchdown. He's been touchdown dependent for most of the season, and he has a touchdown in four of his past five games. In Week 10 at Seattle, we saw him more involved as a receiver with six catches for 119 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and it's good to see him doing other things in the offense. The Giants have allowed a running back to score a touchdown in four games in a row, and Robinson should follow suit. He's a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 11. Aaron Jones RB GB Green Bay • #33

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 231 REC 18 REYDS 166 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.4 It was discouraging to see Jones struggle in Week 10 at Pittsburgh with 13 carries for 35 yards and four catches for 19 yards on six targets, but I'm going right back to him in Week 11 against the Chargers. He has four catches in three games in a row and 17 targets over that span, and this is a favorable matchup since the Chargers are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Nine running backs have scored at least 13 PPR points against the Chargers this season, including Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in Week 10 when both Lions running backs combined for 26 carries for 193 yards and three touchdowns and three catches for 35 yards on five targets. Raheem Mostert RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV MIA -12.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 14.5 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 605 REC 19 REYDS 151 TD 13 FPTS/G 19 De'Von Achane (knee) is expected to return this week for the Dolphins after being out for the past four games, and we'll see how much he's used right away. I still expect the Dolphins to give Mostert plenty of work, and he should be able to perform like a quality No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Mostert only has three games this season with fewer than 13 PPR points, and he has a rushing touchdown in consecutive games against the Patriots and Chiefs. The Raiders are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and five running backs in the past six games have scored at least 13.6 PPR points against Las Vegas. There's plenty of room here for both Achane and Mostert to be dominant at home. Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN DEN -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 13.2 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 436 REC 21 REYDS 109 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.2 I don't particularly love the matchup for Williams against the Vikings, but it's hard to ignore what he's done lately. In his past three games against the Packers, Chiefs and Bills, he has at least 18 total touches and three catches. His involvement in the passing game is solid, and he caught a touchdown in each of his past two outings against Kansas City and Buffalo. Only four running backs have scored at least 13.4 PPR points against Minnesota this season, and three of them (D'Andre Swift in Week 2, Christian McCaffrey in Week 7 and Alvin Kamara in Week 10) had at least three catches. Williams is worth starting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 12.3 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 437 REC 8 REYDS 30 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.1 I loved that Conner came back from his four-game absence with a knee injury in Week 10 against Atlanta and immediately got 16 carries, which he turned into 73 yards. I didn't like that he had no targets, and hopefully that's not a sign of things to come. This week, Conner is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues against the Texans, who have allowed a running back to score at least 12.5 PPR points in four of their past five games, including two in a row with Rachaad White and Joe Mixon. This game should be a high-scoring affair, and Conner should have the chance for a quality performance.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jerome Ford RB CLE Cleveland • #34

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CLE -1.5 O/U 34 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 12.5 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 532 REC 21 REYDS 141 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.5 Ford and Kareem Hunt will be the focal point of the Browns offense with Deshaun Watson (shoulder) now out for the season. And Ford is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues against the Steelers. He came on for an injured Nick Chubb (knee) against Pittsburgh in Week 2 and had 16 carries for 106 yards and three catches for 25 yards and a touchdown on four targets, and he comes into this game with at least 11.1 PPR points in four of his past five outings. The Steelers have allowed a running back to score at least 13.6 PPR points in four of their past five games, including three rushing touchdowns over that span. Hunt can be considered a flex option this week, and he has six rushing touchdowns in his past five games. Ty Chandler RB MIN Minnesota • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 8.2 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 87 REC 5 REYDS 43 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.4 We don't expect Alexander Mattison (concussion) to play this week, which should allow Chandler the chance to start for the Vikings in a dream matchup against Denver. The Broncos are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and eight running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points against Denver this season, including Latavius Murray and James Cook in Week 10. Chandler came on for an injured Mattison in Week 10 against New Orleans and had 15 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown, and I like him as a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 11. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN BAL -4 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 8 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 502 REC 7 REYDS 111 TD 8 FPTS/G 11.8 While Keaton Mitchell is definitely the flashy new toy, and hopefully he continues to get more work moving forward, don't forget about the Gus Bus. Edwards remains the lead running back for the Ravens, and he has seven rushing touchdowns in his past four games, including three outings over that span with at least 17.2 PPR points. He already had a solid game against the Bengals in Week 2 with 10 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, and Cincinnati has allowed a running back to score at least 12.7 PPR points in five of its past six games, including five rushing touchdowns over that span. Edwards is worth starting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues, and Mitchell is a flex option. He's turned 14 total touches over the past two games against Seattle and Cleveland into 34 PPR points, which is amazing. Devin Singletary RB HOU Houston • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI HOU -5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 8.4 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 359 REC 10 REYDS 53 TD 2 FPTS/G 7 We'll give Singletary the chance to be a flex option this week against the Cardinals after his breakout game against the Bengals in Week 10 when he had 30 carries for 150 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 11 yards on two targets. Just keep in mind that prior to that the Texans had two games all season where a running back had more than 10 PPR points, and both of them were by Dameon Pierce. We don't know if Pierce (ankle) will return in Week 11 after missing the past two games, and if he's back then it's hard to trust Singletary. But this is a great matchup since the Cardinals are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this season. Darrell Henderson Jr. RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -1 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 111 REC 6 REYDS 75 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.2 This should be the final game for Henderson and Royce Freeman to split the role as the best running backs for the Rams with Kyren Williams (ankle) eligible to return in Week 12. I like Henderson better than Freeman given his production in the passing game, and Henderson has scored at least 11.5 PPR points in two of three games since Williams went down. Seattle has allowed six running backs to score at least 11.5 PPR points in the past four games, and Williams had 17.4 PPR points against the Seahawks in Week 1. Henderson should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues in this matchup, with Freeman as a potential flex option.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline James Cook RB BUF Buffalo • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ BUF -7 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 615 REC 24 REYDS 222 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.8 Cook had a wild game in Week 10 against Denver. He lost an early fumble and was seemingly benched as punishment. When he was in the game, he ran well with 12 carries for 109 yards and two catches for 11 yards on two targets. But he also had another fumble that he recovered and was part of a botched exchange with Josh Allen. He ended up with 12 PPR points, which was just the second time in his past six outings with more than 8.3 PPR points, and I would only use him as a flex in Week 11 against the Jets. Cook scored 10.3 PPR points at the Jets in Week 1 with 12 carries for 46 yards and four catches for 17 yards on six targets, and that's a likely stat line if he doesn't score a touchdown. Considering he has two total touchdowns this year, and the Jets have allowed just five total touchdowns to running backs, I'd be cautious about starting Cook in most leagues this week. Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -1.5 O/U 34 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 10.6 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 464 REC 18 REYDS 115 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4 I liked Harris last week against the Packers, and he delivered his best Fantasy outing of the season in Week 10 with 18.6 PPR points. He's now scored a touchdown in three of his past four games, and hopefully he can finish the season strong. But I don't love this matchup for Harris, who had only 10 carries for 43 yards and one catch for no yards on three targets against Cleveland in Week 2. The Browns are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Harris continues to share work with Jaylen Warren. I would use both Steelers running backs as flex options in Week 11, but don't expect a great performance against a standout Browns run defense. D'Onta Foreman RB CHI Chicago • #21

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -9 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 7.7 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 367 REC 9 REYDS 55 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.5 Khalil Herbert (ankle) is expected to return in Week 11, and we'll see how the Bears use Herbert in tandem with Foreman. Roschon Johnson could also remain in the mix, and this could be a messy backfield in Chicago. Foreman has done well filling in for Herbert and has two games with at least 17.2 PPR points in his past four outings. But Foreman also had at least 19 total touches in three of his past four games, and that's not likely to happen with Herbert back. Along with that, the Lions are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Foreman will likely struggle to find running room against Detroit. At best, Foreman and Herbert are flex options in Week 11, but both could lose rushing production to Justin Fields (thumb) as well in his return. Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -10.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 351 REC 21 REYDS 110 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 We'll see how much longer Hubbard remains in the lead running back role for the Panthers, but he's struggled just as much as Miles Sanders. In his past three games, Hubbard has averaged 6.0 PPR points against Houston, Indianapolis and Chicago, and he only has one touchdown on the season. The Cowboys are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Hubbard and the entire Panthers offense will be tough to trust in this matchup. Hubbard is a desperation flex option at best in Week 11.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI KC -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 525 REC 24 REYDS 160 TD 4 FPTS/G 13 Pacheco comes off his bye to face an Eagles defense that is among the best in the NFL at stopping the run. Philadelphia is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and only three guys all season (Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 1, Brian Robinson Jr. in Week 4 and Breece Hall in Week 6) have scored at least 13.1 PPR points. The Eagles have also allowed just two total touchdowns to running backs this season. Pacheco has struggled of late with 6.7 PPR points against Denver in Week 8 and 6.6 PPR points against Miami in Week 9. He still has the potential to be a No. 2 running back in all leagues, but I would consider him a low-end starter at best in this matchup. And if you can sit Pacheco it might be a good idea given how well Philadelphia's defense has done against opposing running backs this season.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Puka Nacua WR LAR L.A. Rams • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 0 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 64 TAR 96 REYDS 827 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.7 Hopefully the healthy return of Matthew Stafford (thumb), along with a rematch against Seattle, will get Nacua back on track in Week 11. He had a rough two games prior to the Rams bye in Week 10 with consecutive stinkers against Dallas in Week 8 (7.3 PPR points) and Green Bay in Week 9 (6.2 PPR points). Prior to that, Nacua scored at least 12.2 PPR points in all but one of his first seven NFL games. He burst on the scene in Week 1 at Seattle with 10 catches for 119 yards on 15 targets, and hopefully we can get a repeat outing like that. Of course, Cooper Kupp was out for that matchup, so Nacua should only be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver this week. Seattle has allowed 12 receivers to score at least 12.1 PPR points this year, including four duos in the same game (Nacua and Tutu Atwell in Week 1, Josh Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 2, Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark in Week 3 and Tyler Boyd and Ja'Marr Chase in Week 6), which bodes well for Nacua and Kupp in Week 11. Nathaniel Dell WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI HOU -5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 57 REYDS 510 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.9 Nico Collins (calf) returned to practice Wednesday, and it appears like he's going to play in Week 11 against Arizona. But I'm still starting Dell with confidence in all leagues. We'll see what happens with Noah Brown and Robert Woods, but Dell is locked in as a top target for C.J. Stroud, especially based on his performance over the past two games against Tampa Bay and Cincinnati. He has 25 targets over that span for 12 catches, 170 yards and three touchdowns, and he has now scored at least 18.9 PPR points in the four games where he's had at least seven targets this year. The Cardinals have allowed nine receivers to score at least 14 PPR points this season, and Dell is a good candidate to make it 10 after Week 11. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG WAS -9.5 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 79 REYDS 601 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.3 We like trends, and No. 1 receivers have beat up the Giants for most of the season. Aside from CeeDee Lamb in Week 1 and Davante Adams in Week 9, the No. 1 receiver against the Giants -- Marquise Brown in Week 2, Deebo Samuel in Week 3, DK Metcalf in Week 4, Tyreek Hill in Week 5, Stefon Diggs in Week 6, McLaurin in Week 7, Garrett Wilson in Week 8 and Lamb in Week 10 -- has either caught a touchdown or gained at least 90 yards. Seven of those receivers have scored at least 15 PPR points, including McLaurin, who had six catches for 90 yards on nine targets in Week 7. McLaurin has scored at least 13 PPR points in five games in a row against the Giants as well. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -1 O/U 33 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 39 REYDS 319 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.4 I'm going right back to trusting Johnson in Week 11 despite his down game in Week 10 against Green Bay with one catch for 17 yards on four targets. The Steelers were dominant running the ball against the Packers, but that isn't expected to happen against the Browns. Johnson should get back to seeing at least six targets, and he's scored at least 12.9 PPR points in three of four games with that many passes in his direction. Cleveland has allowed five receivers in the past four games to score at least 12.3 PPR points, and Johnson is worth trusting as a No. 2 receiver in PPR. As for George Pickens, I'm still only starting him in deeper, three-receiver leagues since he's scored 9.2 PPR points or less in three games in a row. Marquise Brown WR ARI Arizona • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 30th REC 43 TAR 81 REYDS 468 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.7 Brown is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in Week 10 against Atlanta with the return of Kyler Murray (knee). Last year, in six starts as the No. 1 receiver for the Cardinals with Murray under center, Brown averaged 18.3 PPR points with three touchdowns and four games with at least six receptions. Brown has done well this season when Joshua Dobbs was the starter in Arizona, scoring at least 15.3 PPR points in five of eight games, but Murray should bring out the best in Brown. I'm hopeful this connection will be highly productive for the remainder of the year.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Rashee Rice WR KC Kansas City • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI KC -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 0 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 41 REYDS 378 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.4 Rice comes off his bye in Week 10 with a fantastic matchup in Week 11 against the Eagles, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 18 receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points against Philadelphia this year, and Patrick Mahomes will hopefully start to lean more on Rice moving forward to help Kansas City's passing game. Prior to the bye, Rice scored at least 11.2 PPR points in three of his past five games, with three touchdowns over that span. I like him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Eagles. Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA Seattle • #11

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR SEA -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 48 REYDS 325 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.6 Smith-Njigba cooled off in Week 10 against Washington with only four catches for 53 yards on five targets. Prior to that, he scored at least 12.3 PPR points in three games in a row, and I hope he gets back to that level in Week 11 against the Rams. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are still the top two Fantasy receivers for the Seahawks, and both are dominating targets, which makes sense. But Smith-Njigba can still be a serviceable No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup. The Rams have allowed four receivers to score at least 12.9 PPR points in their past three games. Brandin Cooks WR DAL Dallas • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR DAL -10.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 8.3 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 39 REYDS 338 TD 3 FPTS/G 10 Cooks is coming off a huge game in Week 10 against the Giants with nine catches for 173 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, but he's been playing well of late and should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's now scored a touchdown in three of his past four games, and hopefully Dak Prescott continues to give Cooks more targets moving forward. This week, I hope Prescott and the passing game stays hot for the Cowboys against the Panthers, who should struggle to slow down almost anything Dallas wants to do offensively. Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB LAC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 5.9 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 28 REYDS 162 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.5 Johnston and Jalen Guyton are both in play this week as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in deeper leagues. Both are coming off productive outings in Week 10 against the Lions, and both should be popular targets for Justin Herbert. Against Detroit, Johnston had four catches for 34 yards and a touchdown on four targets, and he also drew two long pass interference calls. Guyton had four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and both receivers are now pressed into action with Mike Williams (knee) and Josh Palmer (knee) out, along with Gerald Everett (back) now injured. The Packers have a tough secondary, but I still expect Johnston or Guyton to step up, with Herbert in need of help in the passing game aside from just Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler. Jayden Reed WR GB Green Bay • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 7.3 WR RNK 41st YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 45 REYDS 417 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.9 Reed is starting to look like the best Packers receiver, and he just had five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on five targets at Pittsburgh in Week 10. That's now three games in his past four outings with at least 11.1 PPR points, including two touchdowns over that span, and I trust Reed more than Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs at this point. The Packers have a favorable matchup against the Chargers in Week 11, and Los Angeles is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 10 receivers with at least 13 PPR points against the Chargers this year, and Reed seems like the best bet to reach that total of Green Bay's receivers this week. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues in Week 11.

WRs to Sit (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline DeAndre Hopkins WR TEN Tennessee • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -7 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 72 REYDS 591 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.8 Week 8 is starting to look more and more like a fluke with each passing week for Hopkins and Will Levis, and it's hard to trust Hopkins as anything more than a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. In Week 8 against Atlanta, Hopkins went off for four catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns on six targets in Levis' NFL debut. Since then, Hopkins has combined for seven catches for 87 yards and no touchdowns on 19 targets. Keep in mind the Falcons game was the first time all season where Hopkins found the end zone and just the third time all year where he scored more than 10.5 PPR points. The Jaguars matchup isn't terrible, but Levis' ability to find Hopkins consistently might be, which is why you should be concerned with Hopkins in Week 11. Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -11.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 68 REYDS 522 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.7 Godwin is coming off a rough couple of weeks against Houston and Tennessee where he's combined for just 13 PPR points. He has 12 targets over that span for six catches and 70 yards and no touchdowns, and he only has one touchdown this year. Godwin is still worth starting in three-receiver PPR leagues, but he doesn't have a high ceiling. The 49ers matchup isn't daunting, but Baker Mayfield should struggle with San Francisco's pass rush. I'm still trusting Mike Evans as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, but Godwin remains risky in this matchup given his body of work this year. Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN DEN -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 43 REYDS 371 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.1 Courtland Sutton is worth starting in all leagues as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver, and he has scored a touchdown in four games in a row, including three games over that span with at least 14.6 PPR points. Jeudy has one touchdown this season, and his best game this year was 13.1 PPR points in Week 3. He's been held to 50 receiving yards or less in four of his past five games, and he's been at five targets or less in three of his past four outings. I would only start Jeudy as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in Week 11 against the Vikings. Gabe Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ BUF -7 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 55 REYDS 490 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.2 We'll see if the coordinator change from Ken Dorsey to Joe Brady helps the Bills passing game, specifically Davis, but he's tough to trust against the Jets in Week 11. He's scored 9.6 PPR points or less in four of his past five games, and he has a terrible history against the Jets, who held him to two catches for 32 yards on four targets in Week 1. In his past four games against the Jets, Davis has combined for 10 catches for 135 yards and no touchdowns. He's barely a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues in Week 11. Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -13.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 64 REYDS 463 TD 6 FPTS/G 14 Meyers continues to struggle with Aidan O'Connell, and Meyers is barely a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 11 at Miami. In three starts with O'Connell (Week 4 at the Chargers, Week 9 against the Giants and Week 10 against the Jets), Meyers has six catches for 92 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets. O'Connell isn't consistently looking for Meyers, and the Dolphins secondary should prove to be a tough opponent as they get healthy coming off a bye. Davante Adams is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup, but I would avoid Meyers if you can until O'Connell starts looking for him on a regular basis.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Amari Cooper WR CLE Cleveland • #2

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CLE -1 O/U 33 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 72 REYDS 715 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.8 The Browns got bad news Wednesday when Deshaun Watson (shoulder) was ruled out for the season, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson is now the starter for Week 11 against Pittsburgh. We saw Cooper in one game with Thompson-Robinson in Week 4 against Baltimore, and it was ugly with one catch for 16 yards on six targets. He should perform better than that, and Cooper had seven catches for 90 yards on 10 targets at Pittsburgh in Week 2. But the quarterback downgrade drops Cooper into the No. 3 Fantasy receiver range, and it's hard to call him a must-start option after his first game with Thompson-Robinson this year.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Trey McBride TE ARI Arizona • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -5 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 11.8 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 49 REYDS 418 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.4 McBride more than lived up to the hype in Week 10 against Atlanta with Kyler Murray back with eight catches for 131 yards on nine targets. That's now two games in his past three outings with at least 21.1 PPR points, and McBride is a must-start Fantasy tight end in all leagues heading into Week 11 against Houston since the Texans allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends this year. Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI HOU -5 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 11.3 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 56 REYDS 421 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.2 Schultz had a solid outing in Week 10 at Cincinnati with four catches for 71 yards on six targets, and he's now scored at least 11.1 PPR points in five of his past six games. He should continue to be heavily involved even with Nico Collins (calf) expected back in Week 11 against the Cardinals. Arizona has been tough on tight ends for most of the season, but two tight ends in the past three weeks (Mark Andrews in Week 8 and David Njoku in Week 9) have scored at least 12.6 PPR points against this defense, and I like Schultz as a top-10 Fantasy tight end once again in this matchup. Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -7.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 12th PROJ PTS 11.5 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 57 REYDS 419 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.8 Kmet gets Justin Fields (thumb) back in Week 11, and that should help Kmet remain a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. In his last two complete games with Fields, Kmet had 12 catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns on 14 targets against Denver and Washington. Kmet also had two quality outings against the Chargers in Week 8 and the Saints in Week 9 with Tyson Bagent, but Fields should bring out the best in Kmet this week against the Lions. Kmet also has a great history against Detroit with at least 10.7 PPR points in four of his past five meetings with the Lions, including four touchdowns.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Donald Parham Jr. TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #89

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB LAC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 22nd PROJ PTS 4.9 TE RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 23 REYDS 122 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.7 Gerald Everett (back) missed practice Wednesday, and Parham could be a solid replacement option if Everett is out in Week 11 at Green Bay. Everett missed Week 8 against Chicago with a hip injury, and Parham had four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on five targets against the Bears. There have been five tight ends with at least five targets against the Packers this season, and four of them scored at least 8.7 PPR points. Consider Parham a low-end starter in deeper leagues if Everett is out. Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -7 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 7 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 42 REYDS 363 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.7 Conklin heads into Week 11 at Buffalo on a hot streak with at least 12.6 PPR points in each of his past two outings against the Chargers and Raiders. He has 13 catches for 136 yards on 13 targets over that span, and Zach Wilson is looking for Conklin as a reliable option behind Garrett Wilson. Conklin only had one catch for 2 yards on one target against Buffalo in Week 1, but five tight ends in the past five games have scored at least 8.5 PPR points against the Bills. Consider Conklin a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 11. Luke Musgrave TE GB Green Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 7.5 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 39 REYDS 313 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.4 Musgrave has a great matchup in Week 11 against the Chargers, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Four tight ends in the past four games have scored at least 10.3 PPR points against the Chargers, including two touchdowns, and Musgrave has scored at least 8.4 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Rams and Steelers. Consider Musgrave a low-end starter in deeper leagues with his matchup against the Chargers.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CLE -1 O/U 33 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 7.4 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 54 REYDS 377 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 Njoku has actually done well when Deshaun Watson has been out, and Watson is now out for the season with a shoulder injury. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is starting in Week 11 against the Steelers, and Njoku had six catches for 46 yards on seven targets in Week 4 against Baltimore in Thompson-Robinson's lone start. However, Njoku struggled in Week 2 at Pittsburgh with Watson at quarterback with four catches for 48 yards on four targets, and the Steelers are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Only one tight end has scored a touchdown against Pittsburgh this year. Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -11.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 7.5 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 41 REYDS 254 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.2 Otton had a big game in Week 9 at Houston with six catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns for 23 PPR points. But he cratered with his production in Week 10 against Tennessee with two catches for 10 yards on three targets, and he should struggle again in Week 11 at San Francisco. The 49ers are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and only one tight end has scored a touchdown against San Francisco this season. Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -1 O/U 33 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 6.7 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 13 REYDS 53 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.3 Freiermuth is expected to return in Week 11 at Cleveland after being out for the past five games with a hamstring injury. That's good news, but I don't want to start him in his first game back against the Browns. This is a tough matchup, and Freiermuth only had one catch for 2 yards on one target against Cleveland in Week 2. The Browns are also No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and only one tight end has scored a touchdown against Cleveland this season.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN JAC -7 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 13.7 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 55 TAR 68 REYDS 446 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.8 Engram has yet to score a touchdown this season, and he's been held to 45 yards or less in four of his past five games. He had a rough outing in Week 10 against San Francisco with four catches for 12 yards on seven targets, and he has a tough matchup in Week 11 against the Titans. Tennessee is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and the Titans are the only team yet to allow a tight end to score a touchdown this season, including matchups with David Njoku, Mark Andrews and Kyle Pitts. We'll see if Engram can solve the Titans defense against tight ends, but I would only consider him a low-end starter in PPR in Week 11.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Commanders (vs. NYG)

The Giants offense is a mess right now, and even the Commanders DST should have the chance for a big game. The Giants have allowed at least four sacks in four games in a row and have scored 17 points or less in all but one game this season. Tommy DeVito has three interceptions in the past two games, and the Commanders DST should be considered a top-10 Fantasy option in all leagues.

Sleepers

Jaguars (vs. TEN)

Dolphins (vs. LV)

Lions (vs. CHI)

DST to Sit

Eagles (at KC)

The Eagles DST is not worth starting coming off the bye in Week 10 with a matchup at Kansas City in Week 11. Philadelphia, despite getting at least four sacks in five of the past six games, has only generated three turnovers over that span. And the Eagles have allowed 54 points the past two games against the Commanders and Cowboys. While the Chiefs offense hasn't been as explosive this season, Patrick Mahomes has been sacked just 12 times all year. Kansas City is also averaging 27.8 points per game at home this season.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Matt Ammendola K HOU Houston • #15

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI HOU -5 O/U 49 OPP VS K 9th PROJ PTS 8.3 K RNK 11th Ammendola came on for the injured Ka'imi Fairbairn (quadriceps) in Week 10 at Cincinnati and made three field goals and three PATs without missing a kick. Between Fairbairn and Ammendola, the Texans are now No. 3 in most Fantasy points scored by kickers this season, and the duo is 21-of-22 on field foals and 17-of-17 on PATs. The Cardinals have allowed six kickers to make multiple field goals this year, and Ammendola should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy option in all leagues for Week 11.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Riley Patterson K DET Detroit • #36

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI DET -8 O/U 48 OPP VS K 9th PROJ PTS 8.9 K RNK 6th Jake Moody K SF San Francisco • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB SF -11.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS K 12th PROJ PTS 7.6 K RNK 9th Brandon McManus K JAC Jacksonville • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN JAC -7 O/U 40 OPP VS K 17th PROJ PTS 7.7 K RNK 5th