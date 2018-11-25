Fantasy Football Week 12 Injury Report Update: Melvin Gordon, Rob Gronkowski ready to go?
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got all the latest injury news from around the NFL you need to know.
There's a heaping helping of injuries on the NFL's post-Thanksgiving menu, giving Fantasy players plenty to monitor throughout the morning. The medical report is heavy on big names, with the quarterback position more affected than usual by potential and confirmed absences. Without further ado, let's look at how matters are shaping up as of early Sunday morning:
QUARTERBACKS
- The Patriots' Tom Brady (knee/illness) is questionable for Sunday's divisional battle against the Jets (Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, available on fuboTV). The more prevalent issue for Brady is actually the illness, which kept him from practicing Friday. However, as per late Saturday night reports, he's fully expected to play in a game that will also mark the return of tight end Rob Gronkowski from ankle and back injuries.
- The Ravens' Joe Flacco (hip) will remain sidelined in Week 12 against the Raiders. That will give Lamar Jackson his second career starting opportunity against an Oakland defense that's allowed 21.80 Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats. Jackson made a splash in his NFL debut against the Bengals in Week 11, throwing for 150 yards and rushing for a whopping 117 yards on 27 carries. Ravens receivers see somewhat of a downgrade with the less-accurate Jackson under center, but the running threat he presents certainly seemed to benefit rookie running back Gus Edwards, who rushed for a career-high 115 yards versus Cincinnati.
- The Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill makes his return from a five-game absence due to a shoulder injury Sunday against the Colts. Brock Osweiler reverts to his reserve role, while the Dolphins' pass catchers see a bump in Fantasy outlook, although several sport injury designations of their own heading into Sunday.
- The Jets' Sam Darnold (foot) will miss a second straight game Sunday against the Patriots, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he could be out until Week 14. Josh McCown will make a second straight start for the Jets after having gone 17-for-34 for 135 yards with two interceptions last week.
- The Bills' Derek Anderson (concussion) remains out for Sunday's Week 12 tilt against the Jaguars. However, Josh Allen has recovered from the elbow injury that cost him the last four games and will start against Jacksonville. Matt Barkley, who led Buffalo to a Week 10 win over the Jets, will serve as Allen's backup.
RUNNING BACKS
- The Chargers' Melvin Gordon (knee/hamstring) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Early Sunday reports indicate that he plans to suit up after talking the coaching staff into letting him play earlier in the weekend. Naturally, given the unpredictable nature of Gordon's injuries, pregame warmups will be the final determinant on his availability. Gordon owners should be glued to the announcement of inactives for the Cardinals-Chargers game at approximately 2:35pm ET. Austin Ekeler would step into the primary running back role against an Arizona defense allowing the third-most Fantasy points per game (24.0) to running backs in standard scoring formats if Gordon were to suffer a setback.
- The Patriots' Sony Michel (knee) carries a questionable designation for Sunday's battle against the Jets after a week of limited practices. However, he's expected to play.
- The Ravens' Alex Collins (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, but early Sunday reports indicate he's expected to play after wrapping up the week with a full practice.
- The Eagles' Darren Sproles (hamstring) will not play in Week 12 against the Giants. Philadelphia will continue to trot out a three-headed backfield consisting of Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams.
- The Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II (hamstring) is questionable to face the 49ers on Sunday but was able to practice in full all week. Peyton Barber will once again handle lead-back duties irrespective of Jones' availability, while veteran Jacquizz Rodgers could revert back to return duties exclusively.
WIDE RECEIVERS
- The Bengals' A.J. Green (toe) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's divisional battle with the Browns, but as per early Sunday reports, he'll remain out for a third straight game. Teammate Josh Malone (hamstring) will also remain sidelined. Cincinnati's receiving corps will once again feature Tyler Boyd, John Ross, Cody Core and Alex Erickson as its top four options.
- The Seahawks' Doug Baldwin (groin) is questionable to face the Panthers on Sunday after failing to practice all week. However, early Sunday reports indicate the team believes he has a good chance to play.
- The Packers' Randall Cobb (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Vikings after missing the last two games and is considered a game-time decision as per early Sunday reports.
- The Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson (thumb) is questionable to face the 49ers on Sunday, but as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to play.
- The Panthers' Devin Funchess (back) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks and isn't expected to suit up. The news is better for teammate Torrey Smith (knee), who's expected to make his return from a four-game absence.
- The Dolphins' Danny Amendola (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Colts, as is teammate DeVante Parker (shoulder). Meanwhile, Jakeem Grant (Achilles) is out. Both Amendola and Parker turned in limited practices all week, so they would appear to have a good chance of being available for returning quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
- The Chargers' Tyrell Williams (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, and as per Saturday night reports, he'll test himself in pregame warmups to determine if he can play. If he can't run full speed, he'll reportedly be held out.
- The 49ers' Marquise Goodwin (personal) has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers and isn't expected to play. With fellow receiver Pierre Garcon (knee) also out, San Francisco could be down to Kendrick Bourne, Dante Pettis and Trent Taylor as its top three wideout options with rookie Nick Mullens under center. The lack of experience at the receiver position could also lead to a busier day for running back Matt Breida.
- The Jets' Robby Anderson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's divisional clash against the Patriots, but as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to play.
- The Raiders' Martavis Bryant (knee) remains out in Week 12 against the Ravens, while teammate Jordy Nelson (quadriceps) is questionable after a week of limited practices, but is expected to play. With Brandon LaFell (Achilles) having gone on injured reserve earlier this week, Oakland would be down to Seth Roberts and rookie Marcell Ateman as its top two receivers if Nelson ultimately can't suit up.
- The Titans' Taywan Taylor (foot) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Texans.
- The Jaguars' D.J. Chark (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's battle with the Bills.
- The Texans' Sammie Coats (illness) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Titans.
- The Cardinals' Chad Williams (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
TIGHT ENDS
- Rob Gronkowski (back) is officially questionable to face the Jets on Sunday, but he's fully expected to play for the first time since Week 8. Teammate Dwayne Allen (knee) is out.
- David Njoku (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals but finished the week with a full practice.
- The Packers' Jimmy Graham (thumb/knee) is questionable to face the Vikings on Sunday night, but early Sunday reports indicate he's slated to play if he remains free of setbacks in warmups.
- The Colts' Ryan Hewitt (ankle), Erik Swoope (knee) and Mo-Alie-Cox (calf) are all out against the Dolphins on Sunday. The starting duo of Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron should see even more work than usual as a result.
- The Bills' Charles Clay (hamstring) is doubtful to face the Jaguars on Sunday.
- The Dolphins' A.J. Derby (foot) is questionable for the Week 12 matchup against the Colts.
KICKERS
- The Cardinals' Phil Dawson (hip) is questionable for Sundays' game against the Chargers but is expected to play after three limited practices this week.
KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
Cornerbacks
- The Broncos' Bradley Roby (concussion) is questionable to face the Steelers on Sunday but is expected to play as per early Sunday reports.
- The Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick (shoulder) is doubtful to face the Browns in Week 12.
- The Packers' Kevin King (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's battle against the Vikings.
- The Eagles' Jalen Mills (foot) will be out once again for Sunday's game against the Giants. Teammate Sidney Jones (hamstring) will also be sidelined.
- The Raiders' Leon Hall (back) is doubtful to face the Ravens in Week 12.
Safeties
- The Cardinals' Budda Baker (knee) is questionable against the Chargers in Sunday.
- The Buccaneers' Justin Evans (toe) will not play in Week 12 against the 49ers. Teammate Jordan Whitehead (concussion) is questionable.
- The Packers' Kentrell Brice (ankle) is questionable against the Vikings in Week 12.
- The Dolphins' T.J. McDonald (knee) is questionable for Sunday's clash with the Colts.
- The Jets' Marcus Maye (shoulder) is doubtful to suit up against the Patriots on Sunday.
- The Vikings' Andrew Sendejo (groin) remains out for the Week 12 divisional showdown with the Packers.
- The Ravens' Anthony Levine (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Defensive Linemen
- The Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) is questionable to take the field against the 49ers on Sunday. Fellow defensive end Vinny Curry (ankle) carries the same designation.
- The Steelers' Stephon Tuitt (elbow) will not play against the Broncos in Week 12.
- The Packers' Mike Daniels (foot) will not play against the Vikings on Sunday.
- The Giants' Kerry Wynn (concussion) won't suit up against the Eagles on Sunday.
- The Bills' duo of Shaq Lawson (elbow) and Trent Murphy (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
- The Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche (calf) is questionable to face the Chargers on Sunday. Linemates Corey Peters (heel) and Olson Pierre (ankle) are questionable as well.
- The Jaguars' Marcell Dareus (back) is questionable to face the Bills on Sunday. Teammate Eli Ankou (calf) shares the same designation.
- The Chargers placed Corey Liuget (quadriceps) on injured reserve earlier in the week. Meanwhile, teammate Brandon Mebane (undisclosed) is questionable for Week 12.
Linebackers
- The Cardinals' Deone Bucannon (chest) is out in Week 12 against the Chargers.
- The Jets' Brandon Copeland (elbow) is questionable to face the Patriots on Sunday.
- The Eagles' Jordan Hicks (calf) will not suit up Sunday against the Giants.
- The Vikings' Ben Gedeon (concussion) is out in Week 12 against the Packers.
- The Buccaneers' Lavonte David (knee-MCL) remains out against the 49ers in Week 12.
- The Broncos' Brandon Marshall (knee) remains out in Week 12 versus the Steelers.
- The Packers' Nick Perry (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
- The Bengals' Nick Vigil (knee-MCL) will be out once again against the Browns on Sunday.
- The Seahawks' K.J. Wright (knee) will miss Sunday's game against the Panthers.
