Fantasy Football Week 12 Injury Report Update: Melvin Gordon, Rob Gronkowski ready to go?

There's a heaping helping of injuries on the NFL's post-Thanksgiving menu, giving Fantasy players plenty to monitor throughout the morning. The medical report is heavy on big names, with the quarterback position more affected than usual by potential and confirmed absences. Without further ado, let's look at how matters are shaping up as of early Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS

The Chargers' Melvin Gordon (knee/hamstring) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Early Sunday reports indicate that he plans to suit up after talking the coaching staff into letting him play earlier in the weekend. Naturally, given the unpredictable nature of Gordon's injuries, pregame warmups will be the final determinant on his availability. Gordon owners should be glued to the announcement of inactives for the Cardinals-Chargers game at approximately 2:35pm ET. Austin Ekeler would step into the primary running back role against an Arizona defense allowing the third-most Fantasy points per game (24.0) to running backs in standard scoring formats if Gordon were to suffer a setback.

The Patriots' Sony Michel (knee) carries a questionable designation for Sunday's battle against the Jets after a week of limited practices. However, he's expected to play.

The Ravens' Alex Collins (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, but early Sunday reports indicate he's expected to play after wrapping up the week with a full practice.

The Eagles' Darren Sproles (hamstring) will not play in Week 12 against the Giants. Philadelphia will continue to trot out a three-headed backfield consisting of Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams.

The Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II (hamstring) is questionable to face the 49ers on Sunday but was able to practice in full all week. Peyton Barber will once again handle lead-back duties irrespective of Jones' availability, while veteran Jacquizz Rodgers could revert back to return duties exclusively.

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

Rob Gronkowski (back) is officially questionable to face the Jets on Sunday, but he's fully expected to play for the first time since Week 8. Teammate Dwayne Allen (knee) is out.

David Njoku (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals but finished the week with a full practice.

The Packers' Jimmy Graham (thumb/knee) is questionable to face the Vikings on Sunday night, but early Sunday reports indicate he's slated to play if he remains free of setbacks in warmups.

The Colts' Ryan Hewitt (ankle), Erik Swoope (knee) and Mo-Alie-Cox (calf) are all out against the Dolphins on Sunday. The starting duo of Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron should see even more work than usual as a result.

The Bills' Charles Clay (hamstring) is doubtful to face the Jaguars on Sunday.

The Dolphins' A.J. Derby (foot) is questionable for the Week 12 matchup against the Colts.

KICKERS

The Cardinals' Phil Dawson (hip) is questionable for Sundays' game against the Chargers but is expected to play after three limited practices this week.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Broncos' Bradley Roby (concussion) is questionable to face the Steelers on Sunday but is expected to play as per early Sunday reports.

The Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick (shoulder) is doubtful to face the Browns in Week 12.

The Packers' Kevin King (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's battle against the Vikings.

The Eagles' Jalen Mills (foot) will be out once again for Sunday's game against the Giants. Teammate Sidney Jones (hamstring) will also be sidelined.

The Raiders' Leon Hall (back) is doubtful to face the Ravens in Week 12.

Safeties

The Cardinals' Budda Baker (knee) is questionable against the Chargers in Sunday.

The Buccaneers' Justin Evans (toe) will not play in Week 12 against the 49ers. Teammate Jordan Whitehead (concussion) is questionable.

The Packers' Kentrell Brice (ankle) is questionable against the Vikings in Week 12.

The Dolphins' T.J. McDonald (knee) is questionable for Sunday's clash with the Colts.

The Jets' Marcus Maye (shoulder) is doubtful to suit up against the Patriots on Sunday.

The Vikings' Andrew Sendejo (groin) remains out for the Week 12 divisional showdown with the Packers.

The Ravens' Anthony Levine (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Defensive Linemen

Linebackers

The Cardinals' Deone Bucannon (chest) is out in Week 12 against the Chargers.

The Jets' Brandon Copeland (elbow) is questionable to face the Patriots on Sunday.

The Eagles' Jordan Hicks (calf) will not suit up Sunday against the Giants.

The Vikings' Ben Gedeon (concussion) is out in Week 12 against the Packers.

The Buccaneers' Lavonte David (knee-MCL) remains out against the 49ers in Week 12.

The Broncos' Brandon Marshall (knee) remains out in Week 12 versus the Steelers.

The Packers' Nick Perry (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

The Bengals' Nick Vigil (knee-MCL) will be out once again against the Browns on Sunday.

The Seahawks' K.J. Wright (knee) will miss Sunday's game against the Panthers.

