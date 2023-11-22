All 32 teams are in action this week, making it a little easier for Fantasy managers to find startable options even for teams without reliable weekly starters. Even those in two-QB leagues may not be forced to turn to the likes of Tim Boyle and Jake Browning.
Jamey Eisenberg has all the Start 'Em & Sit 'Em insight you'll need to make sound decisions at quarterback ahead of Week 12, right here. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' quarterback preview for more help with matchup notes, numbers to know and more. Plus check out Heath's Week 12 projections over at SportsLine.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Goff only scored 17.7 Fantasy points in Week 11 against Chicago, but he had three interceptions against the Bears, which was the first time all season he had multiple turnovers. I'll go right back to Goff at home against the Packers, who have allowed Kirk Cousins and Justin Herbert to score at least 23.8 Fantasy points in the past four games. Goff scored 21.6 Fantasy points on Thanksgiving last year against the Bills and has 411 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in two Thanksgiving starts for the Lions over the past two seasons.
Brock Purdy QB
SF San Francisco • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Purdy was awesome as the Start of the Week in Week 11 with 32.7 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay, and he has 62.6 Fantasy points in his past two outings against the Jaguars and Buccaneers. He should stay hot against the Seahawks, who allowed Sam Howell to score 30.2 Fantasy points in their last home game in Week 10. And Purdy scored 20.5 Fantasy points at Seattle in Week 15 last year with 217 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
C.J. Stroud QB
HOU Houston • #7
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Stroud already faced Jacksonville in Week 3 on the road and had 280 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, along with 14 rushing yards, for 24.6 Fantasy points. That's one of five games this season with at least 21 Fantasy points, and I expect him to remain above that threshold in the rematch with the Jaguars this week. Jacksonville allows an average of 20.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks on the season, and the only quarterbacks who failed to top 20 Fantasy points are Desmond Ridder, Gardner Minshew, Derek Carr, Kenny Pickett and Will Levis.
Joshua Dobbs QB
MIN Minnesota • #15
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Dobbs' three-game streak of scoring at least 26.9 Fantasy points ended in Week 11 at Denver when he scored just 18.9 Fantasy points. It feels like that's the floor for his production, which makes him a safe starter in all leagues. And you've clearly seen the ceiling, which gives him top-five upside in this matchup with the Bears. Dobbs has now rushed for a touchdown in five games in a row, and he's averaging 40 yards per game on the ground over that span. Chicago allows an average of 21.1 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and I expect Dobbs to put on a show again Monday night.
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fields returned from his four-game absence with a thumb injury in Week 11 at Detroit with a strong performance of 23.2 Fantasy points. He was 16-of-23 passing for 169 yards and a touchdown, and he added 18 carries for 104 yards. The last time he faced the Vikings in Week 6 is when he injured his thumb, but if you remove that game since he was unable to finish, Fields is now averaging 33.3 Fantasy points in his past three full games. Minnesota hasn't allowed a quarterback to score more than 16.5 Fantasy points since Week 5, but I expect Fields to stay hot. He remains a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 12.
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Murray seems all the way back from last year's torn ACL, and he just scored 23.7 Fantasy points at Houston in Week 11. He's now run for 84 yards and two touchdowns in his first two games this season, and that's a great sign that there's no restrictions on his movement. This week, Murray faces a Rams defense that has struggled with mobile quarterbacks, as Anthony Richardson, Jalen Hurts and Joshua Dobbs, when he was starting for the Cardinals in Week 6, all had at least 47 yards on the ground. Richardson and Hurts each scored at least 29.3 Fantasy points against the Rams, and Los Angeles is tied for the NFL lead with four rushing touchdowns allowed to quarterbacks.
TB Tampa Bay • #6
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Mayfield struggled as expected in Week 11 at San Francisco with 12.3 Fantasy points, but prior to that he scored at least 22.3 Fantasy points in three games in a row. He should get back on track in Week 12 against the Colts, who have allowed six quarterbacks to score at least 18.1 Fantasy points this season. The only quarterbacks who failed to top 18 Fantasy points are Ryan Tannehill, P.J. Walker, Bryce Young and Mac Jones.
IND Indianapolis • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Minshew has the chance for a big game against the Buccaneers, who have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 32.7 Fantasy points. For the season, Tampa Bay allows 22.4 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and hopefully Minshew will take advantage of this matchup. He's due for a quality outing after scoring 18.8 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row, but I'm hopeful the Colts will be ready to go coming off their bye, especially with a healthy Josh Downs. Minshew is my favorite streaming quarterback for Week 12.
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Lawrence had his best game of the season in Week 11 against the Titans with 36.2 Fantasy points, and I hope it's a sign of things to come. But I'm still hesitant to trust him in Week 12 against the Texans, who held Lawrence to 16.4 Fantasy points at home in Week 3. He's also averaging just 10.4 Fantasy points in his past four games against Houston going back to his rookie year in 2021, and the Texans allow just 19.2 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year. Lawrence has only topped 20 Fantasy points three times this season, and I consider him a bust alert for Week 12.
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Wilson passed for more than 200 yards in Week 11 against Minnesota for the first time since Week 4, but he scored just 16.5 Fantasy points against the Vikings. They held him to one touchdown and 1 rushing yard, and he's been thriving this year with multiple touchdowns and using his legs. I'm expecting another down game from Wilson in Week 12 against the Browns, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson in Week 4 and Gardner Minshew in Week 7 are the only quarterbacks with more than 17 Fantasy points this season against the Browns, and Wilson is just an option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Smith is expected to play in Week 12 against the 49ers despite injuring his elbow in Week 11 against the Rams. He finished the game after leaving in the second half, but he's been able to practice leading up to Thursday's game. I'm only using Smith in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues this week against the 49ers, who allow an average of just 14.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Smith only has two games this season with more than 18 Fantasy points, and he combined for just 23.4 Fantasy points in two games against San Francisco last year.
LAR L.A. Rams • #9
Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs.
The matchup against the Cardinals this week is actually great for Stafford, but he's still only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He might not have Cooper Kupp (ankle), and Stafford only has one game this season with more than 20 Fantasy points, which was in Week 5 against Philadelphia. While Arizona does allow an average of 20.9 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, the Cardinals had three interceptions against C.J. Stroud in Week 11. And the Rams might lean on Kyren Williams in Week 12 since he's coming back from his ankle injury, which could further limit Stafford's already limited upside.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
It's tough to sit Tagovailoa this week, but there are some things working against him. For starters, he's been bad on the road this season. After scoring 33.1 Fantasy points at the Chargers in Week 1, Tagovailoa has scored 16 Fantasy points or less in four-consecutive road games against New England, Buffalo, Philadelphia and Kansas City. The Jets also allow an average of just 16.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks and held Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert to under 17 Fantasy points this season. Now, Allen got the Jets for 28.3 Fantasy points in the rematch in Week 11, but this defense should make things tough on Tagovailoa. Most Fantasy managers aren't benching Tagovailoa this week, but just lower expectations for him on the road in this matchup.