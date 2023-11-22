Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB DET -7.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 19.7 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 2743 RUYDS 14 TD 18 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.5 Goff only scored 17.7 Fantasy points in Week 11 against Chicago, but he had three interceptions against the Bears, which was the first time all season he had multiple turnovers. I'll go right back to Goff at home against the Packers, who have allowed Kirk Cousins and Justin Herbert to score at least 23.8 Fantasy points in the past four games. Goff scored 21.6 Fantasy points on Thanksgiving last year against the Bills and has 411 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in two Thanksgiving starts for the Lions over the past two seasons.

Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SF -7 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 2662 RUYDS 121 TD 20 INT 5 FPTS/G 22.4 Purdy was awesome as the Start of the Week in Week 11 with 32.7 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay, and he has 62.6 Fantasy points in his past two outings against the Jaguars and Buccaneers. He should stay hot against the Seahawks, who allowed Sam Howell to score 30.2 Fantasy points in their last home game in Week 10. And Purdy scored 20.5 Fantasy points at Seattle in Week 15 last year with 217 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 19.1 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2962 RUYDS 85 TD 19 INT 5 FPTS/G 22.6 Stroud already faced Jacksonville in Week 3 on the road and had 280 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, along with 14 rushing yards, for 24.6 Fantasy points. That's one of five games this season with at least 21 Fantasy points, and I expect him to remain above that threshold in the rematch with the Jaguars this week. Jacksonville allows an average of 20.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks on the season, and the only quarterbacks who failed to top 20 Fantasy points are Desmond Ridder, Gardner Minshew, Derek Carr, Kenny Pickett and Will Levis.

Joshua Dobbs QB MIN Minnesota • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI MIN -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 24.2 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2216 RUYDS 389 TD 18 INT 6 FPTS/G 19.6 Dobbs' three-game streak of scoring at least 26.9 Fantasy points ended in Week 11 at Denver when he scored just 18.9 Fantasy points. It feels like that's the floor for his production, which makes him a safe starter in all leagues. And you've clearly seen the ceiling, which gives him top-five upside in this matchup with the Bears. Dobbs has now rushed for a touchdown in five games in a row, and he's averaging 40 yards per game on the ground over that span. Chicago allows an average of 21.1 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and I expect Dobbs to put on a show again Monday night.