Fantasy Football Week 13 Injury Report Update: The latest on Josh Adams, Gus Edwards and more

As we enter the final month of the season, the injury report is unsurprisingly robust, and it figures to remain that way throughout December.

Week 13 spares no skill position, as each has a fair share of names sporting questionable designations or worse. Furthermore, we have one notable name that hit the injured reserve list this past week, opening up opportunity for a third-year quarterback's first start. With plenty to pore over, let's get to the task of breaking down who appears to be trending toward active or inactive status as of early Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Bengals' Andy Dalton was placed on injured reserve this past week with the right thumb injury he suffered in a Week 12 loss to the Browns, and the Red Rifle already underwent surgery for his torn ligament. Jeff Driskel, who looked serviceable while completing 17 of 29 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown after coming into last Sunday's game, will make his first career start against the Broncos on Sunday. The Bengals' skill position players naturally see a downgrade to an extent with Driskel under center, but the third-year signal-caller's prospects are brightened by the expected return of A.J. Green (toe) to action Sunday.

The Bears' Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's battle against the Giants despite having practiced in limited fashion all week. Chase Daniel, who threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day, is expected to start versus New York. Given his performance in that contest, Chicago's skill players seemingly retain a good portion of their upside with Daniel under center.

The Ravens' Joe Flacco (hip) is officially doubtful for the Week 13 interconference tilt against the Falcons. Flacco finished off the week with a pair of limited practices, so he does seem to be trending in the right direction. However, Lamar Jackson is expected to log a third straight start and will look to exploit an Atlanta defense allowing the second-most Fantasy points (25.8) per game to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats, including the second-most rushing yards (205).

The Jets' Sam Darnold (foot) is officially questionable for Sunday's contest against the Titans after logging three limited practices this past week. Early Sunday reports indicate that the team remains committed to ensuring the rookie is 100 percent when he does return to game action, so although he'll work out in pregame warmups, Josh McCown is the expected starter versus Tennessee.

The Bills' Derek Anderson (concussion) remains out for Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Dolphins. Josh Allen will make his second start since returning from his own multi-game absence due to an elbow injury, while Matt Barkley will once again serve as his backup.

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

The Giants' Evan Engram (hamstring) has been ruled out for the Week 13 battle against the Bears after injuring himself in Week 12 pregame warmups. Rhett Ellison, who brought in four of six targets for 77 yards against the Eagles last Sunday, will start at tight end for New York.

The Redskins' Jordan Reed (back) is questionable for Monday night's battle against the Eagles after three limited practices this past week.

The Colts' Jack Doyle (kidney) was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week, while Erik Swoope (knee) and Mo Alie-Cox (calf) are already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. That will leave Eric Ebron, Clive Walford and the returning Ryan Hewitt as the three tight end options for Andrew Luck. Look for the red-zone-savvy Ebron to exploit a Jacksonville defense that's allowed the second-most touchdowns to tight ends (seven).

The Bills' Charles Clay (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's divisional battle against his old Dolphins squad following three limited practices this week.

The Lions' Michael Roberts (shoulder) is doubtful to face the Rams on Sunday after three limited practices this week.

The Patriots' Dwayne Allen (knee) remains out in Week 13 against the Vikings.

The Dolphins' A.J. Derby (foot) is questionable for the Week 13 battle with the Bills, but he did finish the week with a full practice.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

Safeties

Defensive Linemen

The Texans' J.J. Watt (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, but as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to play.

The Eagles' Michael Bennett (foot) is questionable for Monday night's divisional battle versus the Redskins.

The Bears' Akeem Hicks (Achilles) is questionable to face the Giants in Week 13.

The Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis (shin) is questionable to face the Eagles on Monday night.

The Colts' Kemoko Turay (hip) is questionable to face the Jaguars on Sunday.

The Packers placed Mike Daniels (foot) on injured reserve this past week.

The Raiders' Maurice Hurst (ankle) is questionable for the Week 13 divisional clash with the Chiefs.

The Seahawks' Shamar Stephen (foot) is questionable to face the 49ers on Sunday.

The Chargers' Brandon Mebane (personal) will not play against the Steelers on Sunday.

Linebackers

The Colts' Darius Leonard (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Broncos' Shaquil Barrett (hip) is out against the Bengals on Sunday. Teammate Brandon Marshall (knee) is questionable, and as per early Sunday reports, he's unlikely to suit up.

The Cardinals' Deone Bucannon (chest) is out in Week 13 against the Packers. Position mate Haason Reddick (neck) carries a questionable designation.

The Redskins' Zach Brown (knee) is questionable to face the Eagles on Monday night.

The Steelers' Bud Dupree (pectoral) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chargers.

The Giants' B.J. Goodson (neck) is out in Week 13 against the Bears. Position mate Lorenzo Carter (hip) is questionable.

The Eagles' Jordan Hicks (calf) will not suit up Monday night versus the Redskins.

The Buccaneers' Lavonte David (knee-MCL) is questionable to face the Panthers in Week 13.

The Seahawks' K.J. Wright (knee) will miss Sunday's game against the 49ers.

