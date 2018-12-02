Fantasy Football Week 13 Injury Report Update: The latest on Josh Adams, Gus Edwards and more
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy playoffs.
Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."
As we enter the final month of the season, the injury report is unsurprisingly robust, and it figures to remain that way throughout December.
Week 13 spares no skill position, as each has a fair share of names sporting questionable designations or worse. Furthermore, we have one notable name that hit the injured reserve list this past week, opening up opportunity for a third-year quarterback's first start. With plenty to pore over, let's get to the task of breaking down who appears to be trending toward active or inactive status as of early Sunday morning:
QUARTERBACKS
- The Bengals' Andy Dalton was placed on injured reserve this past week with the right thumb injury he suffered in a Week 12 loss to the Browns, and the Red Rifle already underwent surgery for his torn ligament. Jeff Driskel, who looked serviceable while completing 17 of 29 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown after coming into last Sunday's game, will make his first career start against the Broncos on Sunday. The Bengals' skill position players naturally see a downgrade to an extent with Driskel under center, but the third-year signal-caller's prospects are brightened by the expected return of A.J. Green (toe) to action Sunday.
- The Bears' Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's battle against the Giants despite having practiced in limited fashion all week. Chase Daniel, who threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day, is expected to start versus New York. Given his performance in that contest, Chicago's skill players seemingly retain a good portion of their upside with Daniel under center.
- The Ravens' Joe Flacco (hip) is officially doubtful for the Week 13 interconference tilt against the Falcons. Flacco finished off the week with a pair of limited practices, so he does seem to be trending in the right direction. However, Lamar Jackson is expected to log a third straight start and will look to exploit an Atlanta defense allowing the second-most Fantasy points (25.8) per game to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats, including the second-most rushing yards (205).
- The Jets' Sam Darnold (foot) is officially questionable for Sunday's contest against the Titans after logging three limited practices this past week. Early Sunday reports indicate that the team remains committed to ensuring the rookie is 100 percent when he does return to game action, so although he'll work out in pregame warmups, Josh McCown is the expected starter versus Tennessee.
- The Bills' Derek Anderson (concussion) remains out for Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Dolphins. Josh Allen will make his second start since returning from his own multi-game absence due to an elbow injury, while Matt Barkley will once again serve as his backup.
RUNNING BACKS
- The Chargers' Melvin Gordon (knee-MCL) is out for Sunday night's marquee matchup against the Steelers. Gordon is officially considered week-to-week for the time being, opening the door for Austin Ekeler to serve as the lead back against Pittsburgh. Coach Anthony Lynn has publicly expressed confidence in Ekeler's ability to run between the tackles, although rookie Justin Jackson, who rushed seven times for 57 yards against the Cardinals in Week 12 and was a four-time 1,000-yard rusher in college, could certainly help take on some of the workload.
- The Lions' Kerryon Johnson (knee) will miss Sunday's game against the Rams. LeGarrette Blount will try to reprise his Thanksgiving success (19 carries, 88 yards, two TD) versus Los Angeles, while Theo Riddick should continue primarily operating in a pass-catching capacity.
- The Colts' Marlon Mack (concussion) is officially questionable to face the Jaguars on Sunday, but he was able to finish the week with two full practices. Assuming he gains clearance from independent neurologist prior to kickoff, he's expected to play as per early Sunday reports.
- The Eagles' Josh Adams (hip) is one of two emerging running backs listed as questionable in Week 13. Philadelphia's top backfield option finished the week with a limited Saturday practice ahead of a Monday night divisional battle against the Redskins. Adams had practiced in full the first two days of the week, so the uncertainty may potentially linger into Monday, much to the chagrin of Fantasy owners. Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood would naturally see a boost in their outlook were Adams to miss.
- One good piece of news concerning the Eagles backfield involves Darren Sproles (hamstring), who is officially designated as questionable, but who was able to turn in a full practice Saturday. There are reports that Sproles plans to play Monday night, but that likely won't be known for certain until inactives are announced 90 minutes before kickoff.
- The Ravens' Alex Collins (foot) was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week, seemingly opening the door further for rookie sensation Gus Edwards. However, Edwards is dealing with an ankle injury that has him carrying a questionable designation ahead of Sunday's interconference tilt against the Falcons. Edwards did manage to turn in a full practice on Friday, and early Sunday reports indicate he's expected to play. Ty Montgomery, who gained 64 yards on 11 total touches in Week 12, would presumably see increased opportunity if Edwards can't play, as would Kenneth Dixon, who was just activated off injured reserve Saturday.
- The Redskins' Adrian Peterson (shoulder) is questionable to face the Eagles on Monday night after wrapping up the week with a pair of limited practices. Peterson had seemingly shed his injury tag after Friday's practice, but it was reapplied following Saturday's session, causing at least some mild concern. The fact Washington doesn't play until Monday casts some doubt on the entire scenario. If Peterson were to be forced out, the early-down work would presumably be handled by a combination of Samaje Perine and the returning Chris Thompson, who is free of an injury designation and slated to suit up for the first time since Week 8.
- The Seahawks placed C.J. Prosise (abdomen) on injured reserve Saturday. He carried the ball just once all season and played a total of 30 snaps from scrimmage across five games.
WIDE RECEIVERS
- The Vikings' Stefon Diggs (knee) is questionable for Sunday's interconference showdown against the Patriots, and as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to take the field. Despite the apparently positive news, Fantasy owners will want to keep an eye on the inactives report that will emerge 90 minutes before the 4:25pm ET kickoff to ensure there have been no setbacks.
- The Bengals' A.J. Green (toe) is officially off the Week 13 injury report after wrapping up the week with a full practice. He'll thus be available to assist first-time starter Jeff Driskel against a Broncos defense that's allowed 23.6 Fantasy points per game to wide receivers in standard scoring formats.
- The Chiefs' Sammy Watkins (foot) will miss Sunday's game against the Raiders. Even with a bye last week, Watkins was unable to practice this week. Tyreek Hill figures to see a bump in his already considerable value.
- The Packers' Randall Cobb (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after a trio of limited practices this week. The 28-year-old receiver is on record as saying he plans to play following his second three-game absence of the season. If Cobb does manage to suit up, the value and involvement of Marquez Valdes-Scantling figures to take a hit.
- The 49ers' Marquise Goodwin (personal) and Pierre Garcon (knee) both remain out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. San Francisco will once again rely on the likes of Kendrick Bourne, Dante Pettis, Richie James and Trent Taylor as its wideouts.
- The Jets' Robby Anderson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Titans and finished the practice week with two limited sessions. Anderson carried the same designation into last week's game against the Patriots and played 48 snaps.
- The Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson (thumb) will not play against the Panthers in Sunday's divisional matchup. Chris Godwin, who already has established a career-high in every receiving category, is likely to open the game in Jackson's place, while Adam Humphries should also benefit from increased opportunity.
- The Panthers' Devin Funchess (back) is questionable for Sunday's divisional clash against the Buccaneers, but he did wrap up the week with a full practice. However, early Sunday reports indicate that while he's expected to play, he'll be on a limited snap count as the team looks to work him back in slowly. A return to action by Funchess after a one-game absence would seemingly affect the outlook for emerging rookie D.J. Moore and second-year wideout Curtis Samuel to a degree.
- The Chargers' Tyrell Williams (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday night's showdown against the Steelers after practicing in limited fashion all week. Williams also carried the same tag into last Sunday's game against the Cardinals and suited up, but only played nine snaps. Similar restrictions in Week 13 would once again benefit Mike Williams, who caught two touchdowns, albeit on a modest four targets, versus Arizona.
- The Texans' Keke Coutee (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after three limited practices this past week. Head coach Bill O'Brien already labeled the talent rookie a game-time decision for Week 13, and given Coutee's checkered history with exiting games early due to the issue, he shapes up as a risky play either way.
- The Dolphins' Danny Amendola (knee) is officially doubtful for Sunday's Week 13 divisional battle versus the Bills after failing to practice all week. Meanwhile, fellow wideout DeVante Parker (shoulder) sports a questionable designation after a trio of limited practices. Kenny Stills should see plenty of action even if only Amendola misses, with Leonte Carroo also due for a bump in snaps, particularly if Parker were to sit.
- The Redskins' Jamison Crowder (ankle) is questionable to face the Eagles on Monday night after three limited practices this past week. If he were to suit up, it would mark the end of a seven-game absence. Trey Quinn, who's recently picked up some of the slot work that Crowder has made his trademark, is questionable with an ankle injury of his own and missed practice Saturday.
- The Lions' Bruce Ellington (back) is questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Rams after three limited practices this week.
- The Colts' Chester Rogers (groin) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Jaguars after failing to practice FrIday. A Rogers absence would presumably benefit both Ryan Grant and Dontrelle Inman the most.
- The Raiders' Martavis Bryant (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Chiefs. Jordy Nelson, Seth Roberts and rookie Marcell Ateman should continue leading the Oakland receiving corps.
- The Jaguars' D.J. Chark (quadriceps) remains out for Sunday's game against the Colts.
- The Cardinals' Chad Williams (ankle) is questionable to face the Packers after three limited practices this week.
TIGHT ENDS
- The Giants' Evan Engram (hamstring) has been ruled out for the Week 13 battle against the Bears after injuring himself in Week 12 pregame warmups. Rhett Ellison, who brought in four of six targets for 77 yards against the Eagles last Sunday, will start at tight end for New York.
- The Redskins' Jordan Reed (back) is questionable for Monday night's battle against the Eagles after three limited practices this past week.
- The Colts' Jack Doyle (kidney) was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week, while Erik Swoope (knee) and Mo Alie-Cox (calf) are already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. That will leave Eric Ebron, Clive Walford and the returning Ryan Hewitt as the three tight end options for Andrew Luck. Look for the red-zone-savvy Ebron to exploit a Jacksonville defense that's allowed the second-most touchdowns to tight ends (seven).
- The Bills' Charles Clay (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's divisional battle against his old Dolphins squad following three limited practices this week.
- The Lions' Michael Roberts (shoulder) is doubtful to face the Rams on Sunday after three limited practices this week.
- The Patriots' Dwayne Allen (knee) remains out in Week 13 against the Vikings.
- The Dolphins' A.J. Derby (foot) is questionable for the Week 13 battle with the Bills, but he did finish the week with a full practice.
KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
Cornerbacks
- The Vikings' Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) is questionable to face the Patriots on Sunday, and as per early Sunday reports, he'll work out pregame to determine whether he can suit up. Meanwhile, position mate Mackensie Alexander (knee) is questionable as well.
- The Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey (knee) is questionable to face the Colts in Week 13, and he was only able to turn in a limited Friday practice this week. His status may come down to a game-time decision.
- The Buccaneers' Carlton Davis (knee) is out in Week 13. Meanwhile, teammate Brent Grimes (knee) is questionable to face the Panthers.
- The Redskins' Quinton Dunbar (shin) is questionable for Monday night's battle against the Eagles.
- The Ravens' Tavon Young (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
- The Packers' Kevin King (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
- The Eagles' Jalen Mills (foot) will be out once again for Monday night's game against the Redskins. Teammate Avonte Maddox (knee) will also miss the contest.
- The Raiders have placed Leon Hall (back) on injured reserve. Teammate Daryl Worley (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Safeties
- The Cardinals' Budda Baker (knee) is questionable to face the Packers on Sunday.
- The Chiefs' Eric Berry (heel) was able to turn in limited practices all week, but early Sunday reports indicate he isn't likely to make his season debut in Week 13.
- The Ravens' Tony Jefferson (ankle) will not play against the Falcons on Sunday. Position mate Anthony Levine (ankle) is questionable.
- The Buccaneers' Justin Evans (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
- The Packers' Kentrell Brice (concussion) is out against the Cardinals on Sunday.
- The Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson (ankle) is questionable to face the Colts on Sunday.
- The Jets placed Marcus Maye (shoulder) on injured reserve this past week.
- The Colts' Mike Mitchell (calf) is questionable to face the Jaguars.
- The Browns' Damarious Randall (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Defensive Linemen
- The Texans' J.J. Watt (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, but as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to play.
- The Eagles' Michael Bennett (foot) is questionable for Monday night's divisional battle versus the Redskins.
- The Bears' Akeem Hicks (Achilles) is questionable to face the Giants in Week 13.
- The Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis (shin) is questionable to face the Eagles on Monday night.
- The Colts' Kemoko Turay (hip) is questionable to face the Jaguars on Sunday.
- The Packers placed Mike Daniels (foot) on injured reserve this past week.
- The Raiders' Maurice Hurst (ankle) is questionable for the Week 13 divisional clash with the Chiefs.
- The Seahawks' Shamar Stephen (foot) is questionable to face the 49ers on Sunday.
- The Chargers' Brandon Mebane (personal) will not play against the Steelers on Sunday.
Linebackers
- The Colts' Darius Leonard (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
- The Broncos' Shaquil Barrett (hip) is out against the Bengals on Sunday. Teammate Brandon Marshall (knee) is questionable, and as per early Sunday reports, he's unlikely to suit up.
- The Cardinals' Deone Bucannon (chest) is out in Week 13 against the Packers. Position mate Haason Reddick (neck) carries a questionable designation.
- The Redskins' Zach Brown (knee) is questionable to face the Eagles on Monday night.
- The Steelers' Bud Dupree (pectoral) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chargers.
- The Giants' B.J. Goodson (neck) is out in Week 13 against the Bears. Position mate Lorenzo Carter (hip) is questionable.
- The Eagles' Jordan Hicks (calf) will not suit up Monday night versus the Redskins.
- The Buccaneers' Lavonte David (knee-MCL) is questionable to face the Panthers in Week 13.
- The Seahawks' K.J. Wright (knee) will miss Sunday's game against the 49ers.
So who should you sit and start? And what shocking running back could win you Week 13? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking RB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...