Zack Moss RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN IND -1 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK 7th YTD Stats RUYDS 723 REC 20 REYDS 144 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.2 Moss had a bad game at Tennessee in Week 13 in his first outing back in the lead role without Jonathan Taylor (thumb). Moss had 21 total touches (two catches on three targets), but he managed just 57 total yards. He should rebound this week against the Bengals, who have allowed a running back to score at least 15.9 PPR points in four games in a row and in six of the past seven contests, including eight touchdowns over that span. I like Moss as a top-10 running back in all leagues.

James Cook RB BUF Buffalo • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 731 REC 33 REYDS 308 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.8 In two games since Joe Brady took over as offensive coordinator for Ken Dorsey, Cook has scored at least 16 PPR points in each outing against the Jets and Eagles. The best part is his role in the passing game with nine catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and hopefully that becomes a staple of this offense to close the season. Cook also has 33 carries over that span, and he should remain heavily involved in Week 14 at Kansas City in a potential shootout. The Chiefs have allowed a running back to score at least 13.5 PPR points in five of their past six games, and Cook will hopefully stay hot coming off Buffalo's bye.

Ezekiel Elliott RB NE New England • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -6 O/U 30 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 7.4 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 429 REC 24 REYDS 154 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.7 As bad as things have been offensively for the Patriots this season, a running back has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in six of the past seven games. The majority of that has been Rhamondre Stevenson, but Elliott reached that total in Week 13 against the Chargers when Stevenson injured his ankle. He had 21 total touches against the Chargers, including four catches for 40 yards on five targets, and his role in the passing game should be important. Stevenson, who might be out for the season with his ankle injury, is one of 10 running backs this year with at least 50 targets. And the New England backfield is No. 6 in the NFL with 66 receptions. I like Elliott as a No. 2 running back this week against the Steelers, who have allowed five of the past eight running backs to score at least 13.6 PPR points.

Joe Mixon RB CIN Cincinnati • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 12.4 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 689 REC 39 REYDS 281 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.8 After a down game in Week 12 against Pittsburgh in the first game without Joe Burrow (wrist), Mixon rebounded nicely in Week 13 at Jacksonville with 19 carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns and six catches for 49 yards on seven targets. His role in the passing game is important here because every time he's had at least four catches, which has happened five times this season, he's scored at least 13.4 PPR points. I expect Jake Browning to continue to lean on Mixon out of the backfield based on the game plan against Jacksonville, and that should allow Mixon to remain a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. The Colts get run-stuffer Grover Stewart this week from his six-game suspension, but Mixon's work in the passing game should help him be successful for Fantasy managers this week.