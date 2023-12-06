Week 14 is the final week of byes. Just two teams are on their bye week this time around, so you should still have plenty of options at the running back position. As for players missing in action, we'll be without James Conner and Emari Demercado with the Arizona Cardinals and Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson with the Washington Commanders this week.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for Week 14 at running back here. His Waiver Wire column can also direct you to the best options that may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' quarterback preview for more help with matchup notes, numbers to know and more. Plus check out Heath's Week 14 projections over at SportsLine.
Running Backs
Zack Moss RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Moss had a bad game at Tennessee in Week 13 in his first outing back in the lead role without Jonathan Taylor (thumb). Moss had 21 total touches (two catches on three targets), but he managed just 57 total yards. He should rebound this week against the Bengals, who have allowed a running back to score at least 15.9 PPR points in four games in a row and in six of the past seven contests, including eight touchdowns over that span. I like Moss as a top-10 running back in all leagues.
James Cook RB
BUF Buffalo • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
In two games since Joe Brady took over as offensive coordinator for Ken Dorsey, Cook has scored at least 16 PPR points in each outing against the Jets and Eagles. The best part is his role in the passing game with nine catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and hopefully that becomes a staple of this offense to close the season. Cook also has 33 carries over that span, and he should remain heavily involved in Week 14 at Kansas City in a potential shootout. The Chiefs have allowed a running back to score at least 13.5 PPR points in five of their past six games, and Cook will hopefully stay hot coming off Buffalo's bye.
NE New England • #15
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
As bad as things have been offensively for the Patriots this season, a running back has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in six of the past seven games. The majority of that has been Rhamondre Stevenson, but Elliott reached that total in Week 13 against the Chargers when Stevenson injured his ankle. He had 21 total touches against the Chargers, including four catches for 40 yards on five targets, and his role in the passing game should be important. Stevenson, who might be out for the season with his ankle injury, is one of 10 running backs this year with at least 50 targets. And the New England backfield is No. 6 in the NFL with 66 receptions. I like Elliott as a No. 2 running back this week against the Steelers, who have allowed five of the past eight running backs to score at least 13.6 PPR points.
Joe Mixon RB
CIN Cincinnati • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
After a down game in Week 12 against Pittsburgh in the first game without Joe Burrow (wrist), Mixon rebounded nicely in Week 13 at Jacksonville with 19 carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns and six catches for 49 yards on seven targets. His role in the passing game is important here because every time he's had at least four catches, which has happened five times this season, he's scored at least 13.4 PPR points. I expect Jake Browning to continue to lean on Mixon out of the backfield based on the game plan against Jacksonville, and that should allow Mixon to remain a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. The Colts get run-stuffer Grover Stewart this week from his six-game suspension, but Mixon's work in the passing game should help him be successful for Fantasy managers this week.
Jerome Ford RB
CLE Cleveland • #34
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ford has scored at least 11.9 PPR points in five games in a row and six of his past seven outings. He hit 14.9 PPR points in Week 13 at the Rams thanks to a 24-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco, and Ford now has seven catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in his past two games. His role in the passing game should matter in Week 14 against the Jaguars, who lead the NFL in most receptions allowed to running backs with 84. There have been 10 running backs with at least four catches against Jacksonville this season, including Joe Mixon and Devin Singletary with six each in the past two weeks. I hope Flacco remains the quarterback for the Browns because he should lean on Ford quite a bit as a receiver in this matchup.
MIN Minnesota • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
It will be tough to trust Mattison as a starter in the majority of leagues, but I like this matchup for him against the Raiders, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Mattison has yet to score a rushing touchdown and has only four games this season with at least 12 PPR points, but this could be one of his best outings of the year. With Justin Jefferson (hamstring) back, the offense should open up for Minnesota, and Mattison remains the lead rusher ahead of Ty Chandler. Mattison could finish as a top-20 running back in all leagues, but he's worth starting as at least a flex in all formats in Week 14.
A.J. Dillon RB
GB Green Bay • #28
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
We'll see if Aaron Jones (knee) is able to return for Monday's game at the Giants, but if he's out again, then this could be a good spot to trust Dillon as a flex in all leagues. He's handled at least 17 total touches in each of the past two games against Detroit and Kansas City and registered at least 81 total yards in each outing. He just doesn't score touchdowns with only one on the season, but the Giants are among the league leaders with 12 rushing touchdowns allowed to running backs this year. And a running back has scored at least 13.9 PPR points against the Giants in five games in a row. Hopefully, if Jones is out, Dillons takes advantage of this matchup.
CHI Chicago • #30
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Keep an eye on the injury report for the Lions to see if linebacker Alex Anzalone (hand) or defensive tackle Alim McNeill (leg) are healthy, and if both are out for this game against the Bears, then that should help Johnson. He's worth using as a flex option in this matchup after the way he played in Week 12 at Minnesota with 15 total touches, including five catches for 40 yards on five targets. His role in the passing game should give him the chance for a quality outing, especially if the Lions are missing key guys on defense. It would also help Johnson if D'Onta Foreman (ankle) remains out for the Bears as well, but Johnson should be the No. 1 running back for Chicago ahead of Khalil Herbert.
Tyjae Spears RB
TEN Tennessee • #32
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
It seems like Derrick Henry (head) will play Monday night at Miami after leaving Week 13 against the Colts, but this feels like a bad game script for him with the Dolphins favored by nearly two touchdowns. Enter Spears, who could see a lot of playing time if the Titans are trailing, and the more touches for Spears, the better. We saw that against Indianapolis with 16 carries for 75 yards and four catches for 13 yards on six targets. He won't get that much work if Henry is healthy, but Spears could still be a flex option in deeper leagues in Week 14.
Najee Harris RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Harris was a huge letdown as the Start of the Week in Week 13 when he scored just 9.7 PPR points at home against the Cardinals. It's clear he needs to score a touchdown with only three games over 70 rushing yards on the season and a combined three catches on five targets in his past three outings. He's also still losing touches to Jaylen Warren, and the Steelers are starting Mitch Trubisky this week in place of Kenny Pickett (ankle). New England has also shut down Saquon Barkley and Austin Ekeler the past two games, holding them to a combined 10.9 PPR points. If the Patriots keep Harris out of the end zone, then his production will also be minimal in Week 14.
SEA Seattle • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Charbonnet is dealing with a bone bruise in his knee, but he's expected to play in Week 14 at San Francisco. We don't yet know if Kenneth Walker III (oblique) will play also after he's missed the past two games, and if he's out, then that keeps Charbonnet in the lead role for Seattle. He was solid in Week 13 at Dallas with 19 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 39 yards on two targets. But he struggled in Week 12 against San Francisco with 9.8 PPR points on 14 carries for 47 yards and four catches for 11 yards on four targets. Going into San Francisco for the rematch won't be easy for Charbonnet, and the 49ers are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this year.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Edwards remains in a three-headed committee for the Ravens with Keaton Mitchell and Justice Hill, and Week 12 at the Chargers was a reminder of the pitfalls in trusting Edwards based on his lack of consistent work. He had eight carries for 26 yards and no touchdowns against the Chargers, which snapped his five-game streak of scoring a touchdown (he had 10 touchdowns over that span), and one catch for 11 yards on one target. He could always fall into the end zone again in Week 14 against the Rams, but Los Angeles is No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. The Rams also have not allowed a rushing touchdown in three games in a row, and only five running backs have scored against them this season.
PHI Philadelphia
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Swift will hopefully be healthy for this game after getting banged up late in Week 13 against San Francisco. But if he plays, I would only use Swift as a flex option at best in the majority of leagues. He's been held to 9.4 PPR points or less in three of his past four games, including his first meeting with the Cowboys in Week 9 when he had 18 carries for 43 yards and two catches for 31 yards on two targets. Touchdowns are tough for Swift (he has four rushing on the season) because of Jalen Hurts and the tush push, and he's been held to two catches or less in four of his past five games. The Cowboys have been tough on running backs all season and are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to the position, and Swift could struggle once again in Week 14.
TEN Tennessee • #22
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Henry is expected to play on Monday night at Miami after leaving Week 13 against the Colts with a head injury, but this could be a tough spot for him. The Dolphins are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Miami has recently held D'Andre Swift (10.5 PPR points), Rhamondre Stevenson (7.0 PPR points), Isiah Pacheco (6.6 PPR points), Josh Jacobs (6.1 PPR points) and Breece Hall (11.9 PPR points) to minimal stat lines. The Dolphins also haven't allowed a rushing touchdown to a running back since Week 7. The game script for Henry could be bad this week with the Dolphins favored at home by nearly two touchdowns. In games where the Titans have lost by more than eight points, which has happened three times, Henry has scored 5.4 PPR points or less in each outing. This could be a bad week to trust Henry in the majority of leagues.