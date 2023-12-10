Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is back and returns to the top-12 of the wide receiver rankings for Week 14 of the Fantasy Football season, though he's not my No. 1 WR yet, just because we don't quite know how he'll look with Joshua Dobbs at QB. You shouldn't be considering sitting Jefferson, obviously, but he just has a bit more risk than normal coming back from this injury.

It looks like Chris Olave (illness) and Amari Cooper (ribs/concussion) will both play Sunday, which are the two biggest question marks entering Sunday. Olave has an beat up QB to deal with, and we've seen Derek Carr struggle at times when less than 100% this season, so there's certainly risk here; there's also plenty of upside against the Panthers, obviously. Cooper's got his own QB questions, with the Browns choosing between Joe Flacco or Dorian Thompson-Robinson for Week 14 against the Jaguars. Cooper is a boom-or-bust WR3 either way.

There aren't a ton of other questions at this point at wide receiver, with Tank Dell (leg) and Christian Kirk (groin) placed on IR this week. Christian Watson (hamstring) won't play this week, as he continues to struggle to avoid soft-tissue leg injuries, which is a bummer considering he was starting to show signs of figuring things out. His absence pushes Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks into the WR3/4 range, with decent upside with all three, but also little clarity on the hierarchy. I'm ranking them in that order, for what it's worth.

Here are my full rankings for Week 14 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 14 Wide Receiver Rankings