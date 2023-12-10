usatsi-garrett-wilson.jpg

Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is back and returns to the top-12 of the wide receiver rankings for Week 14 of the Fantasy Football season, though he's not my No. 1 WR yet, just because we don't quite know how he'll look with Joshua Dobbs at QB. You shouldn't be considering sitting Jefferson, obviously, but he just has a bit more risk than normal coming back from this injury. 

It looks like Chris Olave (illness) and Amari Cooper (ribs/concussion) will both play Sunday, which are the two biggest question marks entering Sunday. Olave has an beat up QB to deal with, and we've seen Derek Carr struggle at times when less than 100% this season, so there's certainly risk here; there's also plenty of upside against the Panthers, obviously. Cooper's got his own QB questions, with the Browns choosing between Joe Flacco or Dorian Thompson-Robinson for Week 14 against the Jaguars. Cooper is a boom-or-bust WR3 either way. 

There aren't a ton of other questions at this point at wide receiver, with Tank Dell (leg) and Christian Kirk (groin) placed on IR this week. Christian Watson (hamstring) won't play this week, as he continues to struggle to avoid soft-tissue leg injuries, which is a bummer considering he was starting to show signs of figuring things out. His absence pushes Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks into the WR3/4 range, with decent upside with all three, but also little clarity on the hierarchy. I'm ranking them in that order, for what it's worth. 

Here are my full rankings for Week 14 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:   

Week 14 Wide Receiver Rankings

  1. Tyreek Hill @TEN
  2. CeeDee Lamb vs. PHI
  3. Keenan Allen vs. DEN
  4. Stefon Diggs @KC
  5. Amon-Ra St. Brown @CHI
  6. AJ Brown @DAL
  7. Justin Jefferson @LV
  8. Michael Pittman @CIN
  9. Puka Nacua @BAL
  10. Mike Evans @ATL
  11. Ja'Marr Chase vs. IND
  12. Davante Adams vs. MIN
  13. Devonta Smith @DAL
  14. Nico Collins @NYJ
  15. DJ Moore vs. DET
  16. Deebo Samuel vs. SEA
  17. Garrett Wilson vs. HOU
  18. Jaylen Waddle @TEN
  19. Chris Olave vs. CAR
  20. Rashee Rice vs. BUF
  21. Brandon Aiyuk vs. SEA
  22. DK Metcalf @SF
  23. Jakobi Meyers vs. MIN
  24. Courtland Sutton @LAC
  25. Cooper Kupp @BAL
  26. Drake London vs. TB
  27. Amari Cooper vs. JAX
  28. Zay Flowers vs. LAR
  29. DeAndre Hopkins @MIA
  30. Tyler Lockett @SF
  31. Josh Downs @CIN
  32. Calvin Ridley @CLE
  33. Adam Thielen @NO
  34. Chris Godwin @ATL
  35. Romeo Doubs @NYG
  36. Jayden Reed @NYG
  37. Brandin Cooks vs. PHI
  38. Elijah Moore vs. JAX
  39. Jonathan Mingo @NO
  40. Jordan Addison @LV
  41. Jaxon Smith-Njigba @SF
  42. Dontayvion Wicks @NYG
  43. Tee Higgins vs. IND
  44. Gabe Davis @KC
  45. Jerry Jeudy @LAC
  46. Zay Jones @CLE
  47. Odell Beckham vs. LAR
  48. Noah Brown @NYJ
  49. Wan'Dale Robinson vs. GB
  50. Randall Cobb vs. HOU
  51. Quentin Johnston vs. DEN
  52. Alec Pierce @CIN
  53. Tyler Boyd vs. IND
  54. Kyle Philips @MIA
  55. Tutu Atwell @BAL