This is it. If you're still reading this column in Week 15, it likely means you have advanced to the Fantasy playoffs. So congratulations to you.

Now, don't relax. There is still plenty of work to do, even if you have a first-round bye. But if you are playing in Week 15, we want to make sure your lineup is ready to go -- so you can win and advance. And that's all that matters right now.

That means you don't have to keep starting players who are not producing just because you drafted them in a certain spot. Guys like Tom Brady, Tua Tagovailoa, Kenneth Walker III, Jamaal Williams, Mike Evans and Amari Cooper, among others, could struggle this week, and you might consider sitting them.

You also might have to rely on guys like Mike White, Brian Robinson Jr., Zay Jones and Greg Dulcich as starters, and I expect them to deliver a quality stat line in Week 15. The key is to score the most points and stay alive in the postseason, which seems obvious. But it always comes down to who you can trust when it matters the most, and we're here to help.

So take a look at our suggestions below. Hopefully, the players you start can produce in a big way, and you don't leave anyone on the bench who might haunt you if they play well. Good luck in Week 15, and we hope you're back here reading this column in Week 16 because you're still alive in your quest for a Fantasy championship.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU KC -14 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 591 REC 9 REYDS 69 TD 3 FPTS/G 7

It's fun to watch Isiah Pacheco run. He runs tough and angry, like he has a purpose and is trying to go through any defender in his way. And it's working right now with his performance over the past month.

In his past four games against the Chargers, Rams, Bengals and Broncos, he has either 90 total yards or a touchdown in each game. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in each of his past three outings. And he's gotten more involved in the passing game of late with five catches for 39 yards on five targets in the past two weeks. That shows Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are starting to trust Pacheco more as his rookie season progresses.

This week, Pacheco should be a star against the Texans, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this year. For the season, 10 running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points against Houston, and the Texans have allowed the most total touchdowns to running backs with 18.

It sets up nicely for Pacheco to produce like a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, but he could be a top-10 option if things break right. I also like Jerick McKinnon as a sleeper, and he has scored at least 10 PPR points in four of his past six games, including at least 13 PPR points in his past two outings.

The Chiefs will get their points from Mahomes, Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster, who are the stars on offense. But Pacheco is starting to become a star as well, and he should shine bright in Week 15.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -9 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 21.2 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 1896 RUYDS 905 TD 21 INT 10 FPTS/G 22.7 This isn't an easy matchup for Fields since the Eagles are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but I'll still start him based on his rushing upside. He's run for at least 60 yards and a touchdown in six games in a row, and the last time we saw him in Week 13 against Green Bay he had a season-high 254 passing yards. Unfortunately, he had two interceptions against the Packers, but hopefully he can limit the turnovers against the Eagles. If Fields doesn't make too many mistakes, he could be a top-five quarterback in Week 15. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 17.3 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 3202 RUYDS 218 TD 24 INT 6 FPTS/G 21.2 This is a bad matchup for Lawrence since the Cowboys are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but I'm going to stick with him while he's hot. He has scored at least 18 Fantasy points in five games in a row, including three outings with at least 24 points. I hope he doesn't cool off this week at home, but the last time we saw him in Jacksonville he lit up another quality defense in Baltimore for 30 Fantasy points. I still consider Lawrence a top 10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 15. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC DAL -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1847 RUYDS 94 TD 15 INT 9 FPTS/G 19.4 Prescott is coming off a down game against Houston in Week 14 with just 15 Fantasy points, but he should rebound this week at Jacksonville. The Jaguars have allowed five quarterbacks in a row to score at least 21 Fantasy points, including three with at least 24 points. There's always the fear with Prescott that the Dallas run game can dominate and leave him with minimal pass attempts. But he also has enjoyed playing on the road this season, and he scored 24 Fantasy points in each of his past two games away from Dallas. Prescott should have another big outing in Week 15. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND MIN -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 3358 RUYDS 58 TD 22 INT 9 FPTS/G 19.6 Cousins just had a huge game in Week 14 at Detroit with 425 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, and he has now scored at least 27 Fantasy points in two of his past three outings. He should stay hot this week against the Colts, who have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points. Cousins has the chance to be a top 10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 15. Mike White QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET NYJ -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 952 RUYDS 9 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 19.6 White is expected to play in Week 15 despite hurting his ribs in Week 14 at Buffalo. He should have the chance for a big game against the Lions, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Four of the past five opposing quarterbacks against Detroit have scored at least 26 Fantasy points, and White should rebound from some poor outings the past two games against the Vikings and Bills when he combined for just 26 Fantasy points. But we know his upside since he scored 30 Fantasy points against Chicago in Week 12, which was his last home game, and hopefully he can replicate that level of production this week.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 39 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR GB -7 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 20.3 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 2864 RUYDS 67 TD 22 INT 9 FPTS/G 17.8 The Rams shut down Derek Carr in Week 14, holding him to just two Fantasy points, but they were bad against opposing quarterbacks prior to that when Andy Dalton, Patrick Mahomes and Geno Smith combined for 947 passing yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. Dalton and Smith each scored 28 Fantasy points (Mahomes only had 19 points), and Rodgers should do well at home. In his past two games at Lambeau Field, Rodgers is averaging 23.5 Fantasy points per game against Dallas and Tennessee, and hopefully he puts on another strong performance at home in Week 15. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 16.4 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 2371 RUYDS 97 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 16 I hope Treylon Burks (concussion) is able to play in Week 15, and that would make Tannehill more attractive for this matchup. The hope for Tannehill this week is the Chargers take advantage of the Titans struggling defense and build a lead, forcing Tannehill to throw. That's what happened against Jacksonville in Week 14 when Tannehill had 38 attempts, and he scored 21 Fantasy points. He now has at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past five games, and Tannehill should be considered a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues for this week, especially if Burks is back. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 17.9 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 2534 RUYDS 548 TD 17 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.9 Jones can be a low-end starter in all leagues at the Commanders in Week 15. He scored 19 Fantasy points against Washington in Week 13 with 200 passing yards and one touchdown, along with 71 rushing yards and a lost fumble, and has now scored at least 19 points in three of his past five games. We like rushing quarterbacks, and Jones has scored at least seven Fantasy points with his legs in his past five outings. This is a huge game for the Giants to remain in playoff contention, and hopefully Jones rises to the occasion and plays well in Week 15.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 18.9 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 3585 RUYDS -7 TD 17 INT 5 FPTS/G 18 Brady looked bad in Week 14 at San Francisco with 12 Fantasy points, and I expect him to have another down game this week at home against the Bengals. Only two quarterbacks have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against Cincinnati this year, and that was Jacoby Brissett (22 points in Week 8) and Patrick Mahomes (20 points in Week 13). For the season, opposing quarterbacks are averaging just 14.8 Fantasy points per game against the Bengals, and Brady should struggle once again in Week 15. Deshaun Watson QB CLE Cleveland • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL CLE -2.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 19.9 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 407 RUYDS 54 TD 1 INT 2 FPTS/G 11.8 Watson improved in his second game as the starter for the Browns, going from 13 Fantasy points in Week 13 at Houston to 18 points in Week 14 at Cincinnati. This will be his first home game in Cleveland, and hopefully that helps his performance. But he also has to face a tough opponent in the Ravens, who have held eight of their past nine opposing quarterbacks to 18 Fantasy points or less. Amari Cooper (hip) is playing at less than 100 percent, which doesn't help, and Watson hasn't done enough yet to warrant trusting him in a tough matchup like this. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 16 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 3117 RUYDS 88 TD 20 INT 10 FPTS/G 17.9 Carr was on a nice roll prior to facing the Rams in Week 14, scoring at least 20 Fantasy points in five games in a row. Then he melted down at Los Angeles with no touchdowns, two interceptions and just 137 passing yards for two Fantasy points. He'll do better than that, but he should still struggle against the Patriots, who allow an average of just 16.5 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. If New England can rattle Carr -- the Patriots are No. 2 in the NFL in quarterback pressure rate -- then he should have another rough outing in Week 15. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 16.1 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 3352 RUYDS 51 TD 22 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.7 Goff has done a great job lately and deserves all the praise he's getting for helping the Lions get into playoff contention. He has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and he just had 31 points against Minnesota in Week 14 with 330 passing yards and three touchdowns. But all of those games were at home, and he has struggled on the road this season. In five games away from Detroit, Goff is averaging just 8.6 Fantasy points per game, which is clearly miserable. And the Jets have allowed just three quarterbacks all season (Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen twice) to score at least 21 Fantasy points. For the season, the Jets allow an average of just 14.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. This could be a rough week for Goff.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -7.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 16.5 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 3004 RUYDS 63 TD 22 INT 5 FPTS/G 22.4 Tagovailoa should have Tyreek Hill (ankle) for his game, but he could also be playing in some bad weather in Buffalo, which is worth keeping an eye on. He also has to face a tough Bills defense, which has held five of their past seven opposing quarterbacks to 19 Fantasy points or less. And for the season, Buffalo is allowing just 14.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Tagovailoa got hurt in the first game against the Bills in Week 3 but had 186 passing yards and a touchdown before leaving. He's struggling coming into this matchup with three games in a row at 17 Fantasy points or less against Houston, San Francisco and the Chargers, and this sets up for another down game in Week 15 on the road.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -4 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 16.3 RB RNK 9th YTD Stats RUYDS 550 REC 51 REYDS 433 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.5 It's been a rough year for Kamara to the point where we can actually talk about him in this column. He's no longer an automatic start since he has scored nine PPR points or less in four of his past five games and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8. But coming off his bye in Week 14, he should hopefully close the season on a high note, starting with the Falcons this week. The Falcons have allowed a running back to score at least 18 PPR points in six of their past seven games, and Kamara won't have to compete with Mark Ingram (knee) for touches since he's out. It sets up for Kamara to hopefully reward Fantasy managers, and I like him as a No. 1 running back in all leagues once again. David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -9 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 641 REC 25 REYDS 244 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.3 In three games without Khalil Herbert (hip), Montgomery has excelled as the featured back for the Bears, scoring at least 13 PPR points in each outing against the Falcons, Jets and Packers. He has two touchdowns over that span and three games with at least three catches. He should once again be looking at 17-20 total touches, which is good news against Philadelphia. There have been five running backs with at least 17 total touches against the Eagles this season, and all of them have scored at least 13 PPR points, including D'Andre Swift, Dameon Pierce, Antonio Gibson, Brian Robinson and Jonathan Taylor. Montgomery should be a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 15. James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3 O/U 36 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 8th YTD Stats RUYDS 561 REC 33 REYDS 200 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.3 It was a rough start to the season for Conner, but he's finishing strong based on his play over the past four games. And he should have another standout performance against the Broncos in Week 15, even with Kyler Murray (ACL) out for the season. Conner has now scored at least 13 PPR points in four games in a row, including at least 21 PPR points in three of those games. He has five touchdowns over that span and consecutive games with at least 110 total yards. He also had six catches for 29 yards on seven targets with Colt McCoy in Week 14 against New England after Murray was hurt. The Broncos have allowed a running back to score or gain over 100 total yards in five of their past seven games, and Conner has top-10 upside in all leagues for Week 15. J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 243 REC 6 REYDS 39 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4 It was a welcomed sight to see Dobbins back in Week 14 at Pittsburgh after missing the past six games with a knee injury, and he looked good with 15 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown. He said he still doesn't feel right, but hopefully that happens in Week 15 at Cleveland. The Browns are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Gus Edwards had 16 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns when these teams met in Week 7 while Dobbins was out. He'll share touches with Edwards and potentially Kenyan Drake this week, but Dobbins should be a standout No. 2 running back in all leagues. For the season, 10 running backs have scored at least 15 PPR points against the Browns. Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG WAS -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 563 REC 8 REYDS 42 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.7 The last time we saw Robinson in Week 13 at the Giants he was great with 21 carries for 96 yards, along with two catches for 15 yards on two targets. He's now scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should have another standout performance in the rematch with the Giants in Week 15. The Giants have allowed eight touchdowns to running backs in their past five games and six running backs to score at least 12 PPR points over that span. Robinson should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and Antonio Gibson is worth using as a high-end flex.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Latavius Murray RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI DEN -3 O/U 36 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 437 REC 20 REYDS 83 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.7 He's not the last-man standing because Marlon Mack will still get touches, but Murray should benefit with Mike Boone (ankle) being placed on injured reserve. Murray had a down game in Week 14 against Kansas City with eight carries for 32 yards and three catches for minus-1 yard on five targets, but prior to that he had 21 total touches in two of three games as the lead running back in Denver. He's just a flex option for this week, but the Cardinals have allowed a running back to score at least 17 PPR points in three games in a row. D'Onta Foreman RB CAR Carolina • #33

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CAR -2.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 8.5 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 637 REC 5 REYDS 26 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.5 I have Foreman more as a flex this week than a No. 2 running back, but I don't have any hesitation starting him against the Steelers. Pittsburgh has allowed a running back to score at least 18 PPR points in three of the past four games, and Foreman should still be the lead back in Carolina. Now, the Panthers will also give Chuba Hubbard work, and Hubbard is also worth using as a flex. In Week 14 at Seattle, Foreman had 21 carries for 74 yards, along with one catch for 1 yard, and Hubbard had 14 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 25 yards on three targets. Rex Burkhead RB HOU Houston • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -14 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 6.3 RB RNK 41st YTD Stats RUYDS 80 REC 29 REYDS 169 TD 1 FPTS/G 5 Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale will share the backfield for the Texans with Dameon Pierce (ankle) hurt, and Burkhead is the preferred Fantasy option. The one game this season where he was the lead running back in Week 1 against the Colts he finished with 14 carries for 40 yards and five catches for 30 yards on eight targets. He could have a similar stat line this week against the Chiefs, who have allowed three running backs to score at least 15 PPR points in the past four games. Ogunbowale could end up as the lead option, but he has topped eight PPR points just once this year. Pierre Strong Jr. RB NE New England • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV NE -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 8.4 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 75 REC 2 REYDS 20 TD 1 FPTS/G 1.6 We'll keep an eye on the Patriots backfield this week, but Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Damien Harris (thigh) could be out. That would leave Strong and Kevin Harris as the backfield tandem against the Raiders, and Strong is the preferred Fantasy option. In Week 14 against the Cardinals when Stevenson got hurt, Strong had five carries for 70 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 20 yards on two targets, and Harris had eight carries for 26 yards and a touchdown. Both could have the chance to make plays, but Strong is clearly the more explosive rusher. The Raiders have allowed six running backs to score at least 12 PPR points in their past five games. Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -7 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 7.2 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 376 REC 4 REYDS 19 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.8 Akers has scored three touchdowns in his past two games, and he could become a reliable option in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues. He only has four catches for 19 yards on the season, so he's not going to help you much in PPR, especially if he doesn't score, but can be a flex option moving forward, especially in Week 15 at Green Bay. The Packers have allowed six touchdowns to running backs in their past four games, which should bode well for Akers this week.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -7.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 642 REC 32 REYDS 230 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.2 Singletary has become a non-factor in the passing game and needs to score to help your Fantasy roster. In his past five games, he only has five catches for 23 yards on nine targets, and James Cook has taken over as the running back in the passing attack. Now, Singletary does have four touchdowns over that span, but he's only scored once in his past three outings. If he doesn't score, he's going to give you an empty stat line like he did against Detroit in Week 12 (eight PPR points) or the Jets in Week 14 (four PPR points). He's a flex option at best in Week 15. Jamaal Williams RB DET Detroit • #30

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 806 REC 9 REYDS 57 TD 14 FPTS/G 13.6 Williams showed you in Week 14 against Minnesota what a disaster his Fantasy production could be when he doesn't score a touchdown. He had 16 carries for 37 yards against the Vikings, and he finished with three PPR points. Williams hasn't caught a pass since Week 8, and he's been saved by his rushing touchdowns. Now, he scored a touchdown in each of the four prior games to Week 14, with six touchdowns over that span, and he could easily fall into the end zone again in Week 15 at the Jets. But the Jets have allowed just two rushing touchdowns since Week 7, and D'Andre Swift should continue to take work away from Williams. He's only worth using as a flex, with his value higher in non-PPR leagues. Raheem Mostert RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -7.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 610 REC 18 REYDS 126 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.6 It looks like Mostert will be the lead running back for the Dolphins with Jeff Wilson (hip) hurt, and that will help Mostert with his workload at Buffalo. But it's hard to start Mostert as anything more than a flex in the majority of leagues. The Bills should be able to contain Miami's rushing attack, and Mostert has 18 carries for 67 yards and one catch for 7 yards in his past two games against the 49ers and Chargers. He could be a useful flex if Wilson is out as expected, and Buffalo has allowed a running back to score at least 12 PPR points in each of the past three games. But I just can't trust Mostert right now, even with this opportunity to be the featured option in Miami's backfield. Cordarrelle Patterson RB ATL Atlanta • #84

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -4 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 566 REC 11 REYDS 65 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.3 Patterson has gone four games in a row scoring nine PPR points or less. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 9, and he didn't have a catch in Week 13 against Pittsburgh. Now, the last time Patterson faced the Saints in Week 1 he went nuts with 22 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 16 yards on five targets. The Falcons are starting a rookie quarterback in Desmond Ridder, and we'll see how that impacts Patterson and the passing game. But the Saints haven't allowed a rushing touchdown since Week 9, and only two running backs have scored more than 10 PPR points against New Orleans over that span. I'd only use Patterson as a flex option this week. Leonard Fournette RB TB Tampa Bay • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 524 REC 55 REYDS 380 TD 6 FPTS/G 15 Rachaad White played more snaps than Fournette in Week 14, and I expect that to continue in Week 15 against the Bengals. That makes White a low-end starter in most leagues, and Fournette is just a flex. Fournette has been great in the passing game the past two outings against New Orleans and San Francisco with 12 catches for 65 yards on 14 targets. But he rushed 14 times for 62 yards over that span, and he only has two touchdowns since Week 6. The Bengals just held Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to 18 carries for 40 yards and five catches for 26 yards, and Cincinnati should be able to contain White and Fournette on the ground. I like Fournette better in PPR because of his role in the passing game, but he's not a must-start option in any leagues in Week 15.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kenneth Walker III RB SEA Seattle • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 6 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 649 REC 19 REYDS 116 TD 9 FPTS/G 13.6 Walker is expected to play Thursday night against the 49ers after being out in Week 14 against Carolina with an ankle injury. I would use Walker as a flex, but I don't want to start him in all formats. Prior to getting hurt in Week 13 at the Rams, Walker was struggling to run the ball with 24 carries for 43 yards in his previous two games. Now, he scored two touchdowns over that span with seven catches for 68 yards on nine targets, so he was still productive. But this is a brutal matchup with the 49ers, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Only one running back has scored a touchdown against San Francisco since Week 7, and only five running backs have scored more than 11 PPR points against the 49ers this year.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI DEN -3 O/U 36 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 68 REYDS 587 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.4 Even with Russell Wilson (concussion) likely out and Brett Rypien the expected starting quarterback, I'll still start Jeudy with confidence in the majority of leagues this week against the Cardinals. That's because Courtland Sutton (hamstring) is likely out again, and that should allow Jeudy to soak up targets. That's what happened in Week 14 against the Chiefs when he had eight catches for 73 yards and three touchdowns on nine targets, and his final touchdown came from Rypien. Four receivers have scored at least 15 PPR points against the Cardinals in their past three games, and Jeudy has top-10 upside this week with Sutton hurt. Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR GB -7 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 14.4 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 41 REYDS 401 TD 9 FPTS/G 12.6 Watson comes off his bye in Week 15 and will hopefully stay hot against the Rams on Monday night. Prior to his bye, Watson was on fire with at least 20 PPR points in four games in a row, and he scored eight total touchdowns over that span. We'll see how he does with Romeo Doubs (ankle) likely back for the Packers, but I still like Watson as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues with tremendous upside. The Rams have allowed five receivers to score at least 18 PPR points in their past five games, and Watson has the potential for another huge stat line in this matchup at home. Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 76 TAR 107 REYDS 755 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.5 Pittman should be considered a must-start Fantasy receiver in PPR and a flex option in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues at Minnesota. This should be a game where he gets seven-plus targets, which has happened nine times this season, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in seven of those outings. He's also averaging 15.9 PPR points in those games. There have been 17 receivers with at least seven targets against the Vikings this year, and 15 of them have scored at least 13 PPR points. Minnesota is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Pittman should have a standout game in this matchup. You can also consider Parris Campbell and Alec Pierce as sleepers for this week. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG WAS -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 14.4 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 62 TAR 98 REYDS 945 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.6 McLaurin loves facing the Giants, and he had a standout game against them in Week 13 with eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. In his past five games against the Giants, McLaurin has 37 catches for 494 yards and three touchdowns, and his worst game over that span was 13 PPR points. The Giants have allowed four touchdowns to receivers in their past two games, and eight receivers have scored at least 14 PPR points against the Giants in their past five outings. Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 68 TAR 98 REYDS 655 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.5 Jones could easily flop this week against a good Cowboys secondary, but he's done enough over the past four games that you should trust him as a No. 2 receiver in the majority of leagues, with his value higher in PPR. He has 46 targets over that span, and he has scored at least 14 PPR points in three of his past four games. He's been a better Fantasy receiver than Christian Kirk over that stretch of games as well, and hopefully Kirk and Jones can both post quality stat lines this week. I still like Kirk better than Jones, but both are worth starting in PPR with how well Trevor Lawrence has played of late.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 67 TAR 113 REYDS 647 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.5 We haven't had a lot of positive things to say about Johnson this season because he's struggled as a Fantasy asset. He hasn't scored a touchdown yet this year, and he has six games this season with nine PPR points or less. But Johnson's season might have been different if Mitchell Trubisky started every game instead of Kenny Pickett, who could be out in Week 15 with a concussion. In the first three games of the season with Trubisky, Johnson averaged 13.7 PPR points per game, and he had 33 targets for 21 catches and 196 yards over that span. Trubisky replaced an injured Pickett in Week 14 against Baltimore, and Johnson finished with six catches for 82 yards on eight targets. If Trubisky starts as expected in Week 15 at Carolina then I like Johnson as a high-end No. 3 PPR receiver. Elijah Moore WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET NYJ -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 52 REYDS 351 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.9 Corey Davis (concussion) could miss Week 15, which would make Moore a solid No. 3 PPR receiver. Moore stepped up in Week 14 at Buffalo when Davis got hurt with six catches for 60 yards on 10 targets, and he's now scored at least 12 PPR points in two of three games with Mike White under center. This is a great matchup against the Lions, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and nine receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points against Detroit in the past four games. Garrett Wilson has top-10 upside this week in all leagues, and Moore can be a quality flex option as well. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 9.7 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 55 REYDS 608 TD 2 FPTS/G 9 Slayton was overshadowed by Isaiah Hodgins and Richie James in Week 14 against Philadelphia, but I expect him to rebound this week at Washington. Against the Eagles, Slayton was held to two catches for 42 yards on three targets while James (seven catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on nine targets) and Hodgins (four catches for 38 yards and a touchdown on six targets) each had productive outings. But James (concussion) could be out in Week 15, and Slayton was great against the Commanders in Week 13 with six catches for 90 yards on eight targets. He has at least 13 PPR points in three of his past five games, and I like him as a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues for this week. Chris Moore WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -14 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 51 REYDS 438 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 Nico Collins (foot) and Brandin Cooks (calf) are still dealing with injuries, and both could be out again in Week 15. That could allow Moore the chance to have a big role again like he did in Week 14 against the Cowboys when he had 10 catches for 124 yards on 11 targets as the lead receiver. Houston will likely be playing from behind against Kansas City, and the Chiefs are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers for the season. There have been six receivers to score at least 14 PPR points against Kansas City in the past five games, with nine touchdowns over that span. Moore is worth using as a No. 3 receiver in all leagues if Collins and Cooks remain out. Nelson Agholor WR NE New England • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV NE -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 7.3 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 45 REYDS 359 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.2 There's a chance Jakobi Meyers (concussion) could return for Week 15 at Las Vegas, but DeVante Parker (concussion) could be out. Any absence to either one would allow Agholor a bigger role, and this is a revenge game for him against the Raiders since he played for Las Vegas in 2020. In Week 14 at Arizona with Meyers out and Parker getting hurt, Agholor led the team with 10 targets and finished with five catches for 32 yards. I would hope for better production against the Raiders, who have allowed nine receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in the past five games. Agholor is worth a look as a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Evans WR TB Tampa Bay • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 98 REYDS 805 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.1 Evans is still worth starting in three-receiver leagues, but it's getting harder to even justify that. He's scored 10 PPR points or less in five games in a row, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4. In his past three games against Cleveland, New Orleans and San Francisco, Evans has a combined 10 catches for just 134 yards. This won't be an easy matchup against the Bengals, who are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Only one receiver has scored against Cincinnati since Week 9. I still like Chris Godwin as a No. 2 receiver in the majority of leagues, but Evans is no longer a must-start option in two-receiver formats. D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CAR -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 9.5 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 91 REYDS 605 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.4 Moore (ankle) practiced in full Wednesday and should be fine for Week 15 against the Steelers, but I would only start him in three-receiver leagues. He played 96 percent of the snaps in Week 14 at Seattle before getting hurt but managed no catches on three targets, and he's now scored six PPR points or less in four of his past five games. We'll see if the Panthers have to be more aggressive throwing the ball this week after Sam Darnold attempted just 24 passes at Seattle, but this should be a low-scoring affair with plenty of running. Pittsburgh also has allowed just two touchdowns to opposing receivers since T.J. Watt returned from his pectoral injury in Week 10. D.J. Chark WR DET Detroit • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 8.9 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 37 REYDS 306 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.8 I've been hyping up Chark for the past two weeks, and he's been great with at least 14 PPR points in two outings against Jacksonville and Minnesota. He has 13 targets over that span for 11 catches, 189 yards and a touchdown, and it's been fun to watch him be productive after an injury-marred start to the season. But this should be a tough week for him against the Jets, who are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. The Jets have allowed just two touchdowns to opposing receivers since Week 8, and the Lions passing attack has struggled on the road. Chark is a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in this matchup. Marquise Brown WR ARI Arizona • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3 O/U 36 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 80 REYDS 565 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.9 We'll see how Brown does without Kyler Murray (ACL), but he's struggled so far in two games with DeAndre Hopkins back from his suspension. In those two outings against the Chargers in Week 12 and Patriots in Week 14, Brown has 16 targets for 10 catches, 80 yards and no touchdowns. We'll see if things change with Colt McCoy under center, but I don't want to use Brown as anything more than a No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues against the Broncos in Week 15. Denver is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers on the season, and Brown feels risky now without Murray and with Hopkins on the field. Gabe Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -7.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 71 REYDS 696 TD 6 FPTS/G 12 I hope this is a reverse jinx for Davis and he goes off this week because his production of late has been frustrating. He's scored 11 PPR points or less in four games in a row, and he's been held under 40 receiving yards in three consecutive games. He's had some tough matchups the past two weeks against the Patriots and Jets, but it's hard to expect a big performance against the Dolphins in Week 15. In Week 3 at Miami, Davis had three catches for 37 yards on six targets. You still want Davis in your lineup in three-receiver leagues because of his upside, but his downside of late is crushing Fantasy managers. Given his recent struggles, it's understandable if you want to bench Davis at the start of the Fantasy playoffs.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Amari Cooper WR CLE Cleveland • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL CLE -2.5 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 14.6 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 63 TAR 109 REYDS 874 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.6 I'll warn you, it's risky to consider benching Cooper at home. This season, he's scored at least 14 PPR points in all six home games, and he has five touchdowns in Cleveland. But right now he's struggling with a hip injury, and in two games with Deshaun Watson, Cooper has combined for 14 PPR points on the road at Houston and Cincinnati. This week, Cooper has a tough matchup against the Ravens, who have allowed just two touchdowns to opposing receivers since Week 8. I'm still starting Cooper in three-receiver leagues, but his injury and this matchup make me leery of using him in two-receiver formats.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -9 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 9.8 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 50 REYDS 408 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.2 Kmet is the No. 1 option in the passing game for the Bears and Justin Fields, and Kmet had 13 PPR points in Week 13 against Green Bay, which was the first game without Darnell Mooney (ankle). This isn't an easy matchup for Kmet against the Eagles, who have allowed just three touchdowns to tight ends this year. But I'm counting on Kmet seeing a decent amount of volume in this game since he has at least six targets in four of his past five outings, and that should help him produce, even if it's during garbage time. Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 9.5 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 74 REYDS 548 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.3 This is a brutal matchup for Engram since the Cowboys are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, but I'm counting on him getting plenty of targets in this matchup, which is important. He has seven games this season with at least six targets, and he has scored at least 11 PPR points in five of them. His lowest output in those seven games was also nine PPR points, which shockingly enough, would still be respectable for a tight end in PPR. The main reason to trust Engram against Dallas is his performance the past two weeks when he combined for 16 catches, 192 yards and three touchdowns on 22 targets against Detroit and Tennessee. He's hot right now, and hopefully he can overcome the Cowboys defense in Week 15. Greg Dulcich TE DEN Denver • #80

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI DEN -3 O/U 36 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 9.7 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 45 REYDS 361 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 Dulcich has several things working in his favor in Week 15 against Arizona. The Cardinals allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and 10 tight ends have scored at least 10 PPR points against Arizona this year, including Hunter Henry in Week 14. Courtland Sutton (hamstring) is banged up, and in the past two games with Sutton hurt, Dulcich has eight targets in each outing against Baltimore and Kansas City. And he has Brett Rypien starting this week for Russell Wilson (concussion), and the last time Rypien started in Week 7 against the Jets, Dulcich had a season-high nine targets for six catches and 51 yards. This could be a huge week for Dulcich in Week 15.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Chigoziem Okonkwo TE TEN Tennessee • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 8.1 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 31 REYDS 320 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.2 We'll see what happens with Treylon Burks (concussion) this week, but if he remains out then Okonkwo should have the chance to build on his recent solid production. He had six catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on six targets in Week 14 against Jacksonville, and he's now scored at least 10 PPR points in consecutive games. If Burks remains out then I like Okonkwo as a potential top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues, even in a tough matchup with the Chargers. I'll lower my expectations for him if Burks plays, but it's hard to imagine the Titans not leaning on Okonkwo in this potential shootout. Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET NYJ -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 9.2 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 71 REYDS 418 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.1 I'm glad that Mike White (ribs) is playing in Week 15 against Detroit, and he should continue to lean on Conklin as a weapon in the passing game. He has 15 targets in his past two games against the Vikings and Bills, and he should have another game with plenty of volume against the Lions in Week 15. Detroit is also No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and three tight ends have scored at least 13 PPR points against the Lions in the past five games. Conklin should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Taysom Hill TE NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -4 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 10.1 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 66 TD 8 FPTS/G 9.1 The last time Hill faced the Falcons in Week 1 he had a quality outing with four carries for 81 yards and a touchdown. And he's coming off a solid performance in Week 13 at Tampa Bay when he had two catches for 35 yards and a touchdown on three targets. Juwan Johnson (ankle) could return this week, which might limit Hill's role in the passing game, but Hill could get more work in the backfield with Mark Ingram (knee) not expected to play. As always, Hill is a wild-card, but there is a path to him producing in this rematch with the Falcons.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -7 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 8.9 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 52 TAR 81 REYDS 455 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 Higbee still hasn't scored a touchdown this season, and he had two catches for 11 yards on three targets against the Raiders in Baker Mayfield's debut in Week 14. There's no reason to start Higbee in Week 15 at Green Bay even though the Packers have allowed three tight ends to score at least 13 PPR points in their past four games. Unless things dramatically change for Higbee this week, he'll once again post a mediocre stat line. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV NE -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 6.5 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 42 REYDS 406 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.2 I started the week liking Henry because of his matchup with the Raiders, and maybe he'll find the end zone against Las Vegas this week. But the Raiders haven't allowed a tight end to score a touchdown since Week 5, and the only tight ends to score more than nine PPR points against Las Vegas this season have been Gerald Everett twice, Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz and Geoff Swaim. Henry only has two touchdowns on the year, and he's been at 10 PPR points or more just three times. He's only worth starting in deeper leagues in Week 15.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -7.5 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 7.7 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 50 REYDS 368 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.7 Knox scored in Week 14 against the Jets, becoming the first tight end to score against the Jets this season. Maybe he can build off that performance in Week 15 against the Dolphins, but I'm skeptical. He only had four catches for 25 yards on four targets in Week 3 at Miami, and in his past four meetings with the Dolphins, he hasn't scored more than nine PPR points in any game. I would only start Knox in deeper leagues in Week 15.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Commanders (vs. NYG)

The Giants have scored 22 points or less in four games in a row, and Daniel Jones was sacked seven times in Week 14 against the Eagles. The Commanders sacked Jones four times in Week 13, and he also lost a fumble in that matchup. Chase Young (ACL) could also make his 2022 debut this week, and the Commanders should be able to harass Jones in this game at home.

Sleepers

Saints (vs. ATL)

Broncos (vs. ARI)

Vikings (vs. IND)

DST to Sit

Seahawks (vs. SF)

The Seahawks DST has been a letdown for the past two games against the Rams and Panthers. The Rams gave up four sacks and two interceptions, but Los Angeles still scored 23 points. And the Panthers scored 30 points with no turnovers in Seattle. Now comes a brutal matchup against the 49ers, and the Seahawks DST can't be trusted even with Brock Purdy making his first road start. You can drop the Seahawks DST in all leagues with the 49ers and Chiefs on the schedule for the next two weeks.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Younghoe Koo K ATL Atlanta • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -4 O/U 43 OPP VS K 25th PROJ PTS 7.3 K RNK 9th Koo had a huge game against the Saints in Week 1 with 4-of-5 made field goals, including two from 50-plus yards, and two PATs. In his past five games with the Saints he has made 14-of-15 field goals and 8-of-8 PATs. And in his past three trips to New Orleans he has scored at least nine Fantasy points in each outing. Four of the past five opposing kickers against the Saints have also made multiple field goals.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Cameron Dicker K LAC L.A. Chargers • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN LAC -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS K 5th PROJ PTS 8.1 K RNK 13th Wil Lutz K NO New Orleans • #3

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -4 O/U 43 OPP VS K 23rd PROJ PTS 8.2 K RNK 15th Greg Joseph K MIN Minnesota • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND MIN -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS K 17th PROJ PTS 7.7 K RNK 6th