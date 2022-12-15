This is it. If you're still reading this column in Week 15, it likely means you have advanced to the Fantasy playoffs. So congratulations to you.
Now, don't relax. There is still plenty of work to do, even if you have a first-round bye. But if you are playing in Week 15, we want to make sure your lineup is ready to go -- so you can win and advance. And that's all that matters right now.
That means you don't have to keep starting players who are not producing just because you drafted them in a certain spot. Guys like Tom Brady, Tua Tagovailoa, Kenneth Walker III, Jamaal Williams, Mike Evans and Amari Cooper, among others, could struggle this week, and you might consider sitting them.
You also might have to rely on guys like Mike White, Brian Robinson Jr., Zay Jones and Greg Dulcich as starters, and I expect them to deliver a quality stat line in Week 15. The key is to score the most points and stay alive in the postseason, which seems obvious. But it always comes down to who you can trust when it matters the most, and we're here to help.
So take a look at our suggestions below. Hopefully, the players you start can produce in a big way, and you don't leave anyone on the bench who might haunt you if they play well. Good luck in Week 15, and we hope you're back here reading this column in Week 16 because you're still alive in your quest for a Fantasy championship.
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
It's fun to watch Isiah Pacheco run. He runs tough and angry, like he has a purpose and is trying to go through any defender in his way. And it's working right now with his performance over the past month.
In his past four games against the Chargers, Rams, Bengals and Broncos, he has either 90 total yards or a touchdown in each game. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in each of his past three outings. And he's gotten more involved in the passing game of late with five catches for 39 yards on five targets in the past two weeks. That shows Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are starting to trust Pacheco more as his rookie season progresses.
This week, Pacheco should be a star against the Texans, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this year. For the season, 10 running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points against Houston, and the Texans have allowed the most total touchdowns to running backs with 18.
It sets up nicely for Pacheco to produce like a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, but he could be a top-10 option if things break right. I also like Jerick McKinnon as a sleeper, and he has scored at least 10 PPR points in four of his past six games, including at least 13 PPR points in his past two outings.
The Chiefs will get their points from Mahomes, Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster, who are the stars on offense. But Pacheco is starting to become a star as well, and he should shine bright in Week 15.
Quarterbacks
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
This isn't an easy matchup for Fields since the Eagles are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but I'll still start him based on his rushing upside. He's run for at least 60 yards and a touchdown in six games in a row, and the last time we saw him in Week 13 against Green Bay he had a season-high 254 passing yards. Unfortunately, he had two interceptions against the Packers, but hopefully he can limit the turnovers against the Eagles. If Fields doesn't make too many mistakes, he could be a top-five quarterback in Week 15.
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
This is a bad matchup for Lawrence since the Cowboys are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but I'm going to stick with him while he's hot. He has scored at least 18 Fantasy points in five games in a row, including three outings with at least 24 points. I hope he doesn't cool off this week at home, but the last time we saw him in Jacksonville he lit up another quality defense in Baltimore for 30 Fantasy points. I still consider Lawrence a top 10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 15.
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Prescott is coming off a down game against Houston in Week 14 with just 15 Fantasy points, but he should rebound this week at Jacksonville. The Jaguars have allowed five quarterbacks in a row to score at least 21 Fantasy points, including three with at least 24 points. There's always the fear with Prescott that the Dallas run game can dominate and leave him with minimal pass attempts. But he also has enjoyed playing on the road this season, and he scored 24 Fantasy points in each of his past two games away from Dallas. Prescott should have another big outing in Week 15.
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Cousins just had a huge game in Week 14 at Detroit with 425 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, and he has now scored at least 27 Fantasy points in two of his past three outings. He should stay hot this week against the Colts, who have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points. Cousins has the chance to be a top 10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 15.
Mike White QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
White is expected to play in Week 15 despite hurting his ribs in Week 14 at Buffalo. He should have the chance for a big game against the Lions, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Four of the past five opposing quarterbacks against Detroit have scored at least 26 Fantasy points, and White should rebound from some poor outings the past two games against the Vikings and Bills when he combined for just 26 Fantasy points. But we know his upside since he scored 30 Fantasy points against Chicago in Week 12, which was his last home game, and hopefully he can replicate that level of production this week.
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 39 • Experience: 18 yrs.
The Rams shut down Derek Carr in Week 14, holding him to just two Fantasy points, but they were bad against opposing quarterbacks prior to that when Andy Dalton, Patrick Mahomes and Geno Smith combined for 947 passing yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. Dalton and Smith each scored 28 Fantasy points (Mahomes only had 19 points), and Rodgers should do well at home. In his past two games at Lambeau Field, Rodgers is averaging 23.5 Fantasy points per game against Dallas and Tennessee, and hopefully he puts on another strong performance at home in Week 15.
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
I hope Treylon Burks (concussion) is able to play in Week 15, and that would make Tannehill more attractive for this matchup. The hope for Tannehill this week is the Chargers take advantage of the Titans struggling defense and build a lead, forcing Tannehill to throw. That's what happened against Jacksonville in Week 14 when Tannehill had 38 attempts, and he scored 21 Fantasy points. He now has at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past five games, and Tannehill should be considered a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues for this week, especially if Burks is back.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Jones can be a low-end starter in all leagues at the Commanders in Week 15. He scored 19 Fantasy points against Washington in Week 13 with 200 passing yards and one touchdown, along with 71 rushing yards and a lost fumble, and has now scored at least 19 points in three of his past five games. We like rushing quarterbacks, and Jones has scored at least seven Fantasy points with his legs in his past five outings. This is a huge game for the Giants to remain in playoff contention, and hopefully Jones rises to the occasion and plays well in Week 15.
Tom Brady QB
TB Tampa Bay • #12
Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs.
Brady looked bad in Week 14 at San Francisco with 12 Fantasy points, and I expect him to have another down game this week at home against the Bengals. Only two quarterbacks have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against Cincinnati this year, and that was Jacoby Brissett (22 points in Week 8) and Patrick Mahomes (20 points in Week 13). For the season, opposing quarterbacks are averaging just 14.8 Fantasy points per game against the Bengals, and Brady should struggle once again in Week 15.
CLE Cleveland • #4
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Watson improved in his second game as the starter for the Browns, going from 13 Fantasy points in Week 13 at Houston to 18 points in Week 14 at Cincinnati. This will be his first home game in Cleveland, and hopefully that helps his performance. But he also has to face a tough opponent in the Ravens, who have held eight of their past nine opposing quarterbacks to 18 Fantasy points or less. Amari Cooper (hip) is playing at less than 100 percent, which doesn't help, and Watson hasn't done enough yet to warrant trusting him in a tough matchup like this.
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Carr was on a nice roll prior to facing the Rams in Week 14, scoring at least 20 Fantasy points in five games in a row. Then he melted down at Los Angeles with no touchdowns, two interceptions and just 137 passing yards for two Fantasy points. He'll do better than that, but he should still struggle against the Patriots, who allow an average of just 16.5 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. If New England can rattle Carr -- the Patriots are No. 2 in the NFL in quarterback pressure rate -- then he should have another rough outing in Week 15.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Goff has done a great job lately and deserves all the praise he's getting for helping the Lions get into playoff contention. He has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and he just had 31 points against Minnesota in Week 14 with 330 passing yards and three touchdowns. But all of those games were at home, and he has struggled on the road this season. In five games away from Detroit, Goff is averaging just 8.6 Fantasy points per game, which is clearly miserable. And the Jets have allowed just three quarterbacks all season (Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen twice) to score at least 21 Fantasy points. For the season, the Jets allow an average of just 14.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. This could be a rough week for Goff.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Tagovailoa should have Tyreek Hill (ankle) for his game, but he could also be playing in some bad weather in Buffalo, which is worth keeping an eye on. He also has to face a tough Bills defense, which has held five of their past seven opposing quarterbacks to 19 Fantasy points or less. And for the season, Buffalo is allowing just 14.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Tagovailoa got hurt in the first game against the Bills in Week 3 but had 186 passing yards and a touchdown before leaving. He's struggling coming into this matchup with three games in a row at 17 Fantasy points or less against Houston, San Francisco and the Chargers, and this sets up for another down game in Week 15 on the road.
Running Backs
Alvin Kamara RB
NO New Orleans • #41
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
It's been a rough year for Kamara to the point where we can actually talk about him in this column. He's no longer an automatic start since he has scored nine PPR points or less in four of his past five games and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8. But coming off his bye in Week 14, he should hopefully close the season on a high note, starting with the Falcons this week. The Falcons have allowed a running back to score at least 18 PPR points in six of their past seven games, and Kamara won't have to compete with Mark Ingram (knee) for touches since he's out. It sets up for Kamara to hopefully reward Fantasy managers, and I like him as a No. 1 running back in all leagues once again.
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
In three games without Khalil Herbert (hip), Montgomery has excelled as the featured back for the Bears, scoring at least 13 PPR points in each outing against the Falcons, Jets and Packers. He has two touchdowns over that span and three games with at least three catches. He should once again be looking at 17-20 total touches, which is good news against Philadelphia. There have been five running backs with at least 17 total touches against the Eagles this season, and all of them have scored at least 13 PPR points, including D'Andre Swift, Dameon Pierce, Antonio Gibson, Brian Robinson and Jonathan Taylor. Montgomery should be a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 15.
James Conner RB
ARI Arizona • #6
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
It was a rough start to the season for Conner, but he's finishing strong based on his play over the past four games. And he should have another standout performance against the Broncos in Week 15, even with Kyler Murray (ACL) out for the season. Conner has now scored at least 13 PPR points in four games in a row, including at least 21 PPR points in three of those games. He has five touchdowns over that span and consecutive games with at least 110 total yards. He also had six catches for 29 yards on seven targets with Colt McCoy in Week 14 against New England after Murray was hurt. The Broncos have allowed a running back to score or gain over 100 total yards in five of their past seven games, and Conner has top-10 upside in all leagues for Week 15.
J.K. Dobbins RB
BAL Baltimore • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It was a welcomed sight to see Dobbins back in Week 14 at Pittsburgh after missing the past six games with a knee injury, and he looked good with 15 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown. He said he still doesn't feel right, but hopefully that happens in Week 15 at Cleveland. The Browns are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Gus Edwards had 16 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns when these teams met in Week 7 while Dobbins was out. He'll share touches with Edwards and potentially Kenyan Drake this week, but Dobbins should be a standout No. 2 running back in all leagues. For the season, 10 running backs have scored at least 15 PPR points against the Browns.
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
The last time we saw Robinson in Week 13 at the Giants he was great with 21 carries for 96 yards, along with two catches for 15 yards on two targets. He's now scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should have another standout performance in the rematch with the Giants in Week 15. The Giants have allowed eight touchdowns to running backs in their past five games and six running backs to score at least 12 PPR points over that span. Robinson should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and Antonio Gibson is worth using as a high-end flex.
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
He's not the last-man standing because Marlon Mack will still get touches, but Murray should benefit with Mike Boone (ankle) being placed on injured reserve. Murray had a down game in Week 14 against Kansas City with eight carries for 32 yards and three catches for minus-1 yard on five targets, but prior to that he had 21 total touches in two of three games as the lead running back in Denver. He's just a flex option for this week, but the Cardinals have allowed a running back to score at least 17 PPR points in three games in a row.
CAR Carolina • #33
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I have Foreman more as a flex this week than a No. 2 running back, but I don't have any hesitation starting him against the Steelers. Pittsburgh has allowed a running back to score at least 18 PPR points in three of the past four games, and Foreman should still be the lead back in Carolina. Now, the Panthers will also give Chuba Hubbard work, and Hubbard is also worth using as a flex. In Week 14 at Seattle, Foreman had 21 carries for 74 yards, along with one catch for 1 yard, and Hubbard had 14 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 25 yards on three targets.
Rex Burkhead RB
HOU Houston • #28
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale will share the backfield for the Texans with Dameon Pierce (ankle) hurt, and Burkhead is the preferred Fantasy option. The one game this season where he was the lead running back in Week 1 against the Colts he finished with 14 carries for 40 yards and five catches for 30 yards on eight targets. He could have a similar stat line this week against the Chiefs, who have allowed three running backs to score at least 15 PPR points in the past four games. Ogunbowale could end up as the lead option, but he has topped eight PPR points just once this year.
NE New England • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
We'll keep an eye on the Patriots backfield this week, but Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Damien Harris (thigh) could be out. That would leave Strong and Kevin Harris as the backfield tandem against the Raiders, and Strong is the preferred Fantasy option. In Week 14 against the Cardinals when Stevenson got hurt, Strong had five carries for 70 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 20 yards on two targets, and Harris had eight carries for 26 yards and a touchdown. Both could have the chance to make plays, but Strong is clearly the more explosive rusher. The Raiders have allowed six running backs to score at least 12 PPR points in their past five games.
Cam Akers RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #3
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Akers has scored three touchdowns in his past two games, and he could become a reliable option in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues. He only has four catches for 19 yards on the season, so he's not going to help you much in PPR, especially if he doesn't score, but can be a flex option moving forward, especially in Week 15 at Green Bay. The Packers have allowed six touchdowns to running backs in their past four games, which should bode well for Akers this week.
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Singletary has become a non-factor in the passing game and needs to score to help your Fantasy roster. In his past five games, he only has five catches for 23 yards on nine targets, and James Cook has taken over as the running back in the passing attack. Now, Singletary does have four touchdowns over that span, but he's only scored once in his past three outings. If he doesn't score, he's going to give you an empty stat line like he did against Detroit in Week 12 (eight PPR points) or the Jets in Week 14 (four PPR points). He's a flex option at best in Week 15.
DET Detroit • #30
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Williams showed you in Week 14 against Minnesota what a disaster his Fantasy production could be when he doesn't score a touchdown. He had 16 carries for 37 yards against the Vikings, and he finished with three PPR points. Williams hasn't caught a pass since Week 8, and he's been saved by his rushing touchdowns. Now, he scored a touchdown in each of the four prior games to Week 14, with six touchdowns over that span, and he could easily fall into the end zone again in Week 15 at the Jets. But the Jets have allowed just two rushing touchdowns since Week 7, and D'Andre Swift should continue to take work away from Williams. He's only worth using as a flex, with his value higher in non-PPR leagues.
MIA Miami • #31
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
It looks like Mostert will be the lead running back for the Dolphins with Jeff Wilson (hip) hurt, and that will help Mostert with his workload at Buffalo. But it's hard to start Mostert as anything more than a flex in the majority of leagues. The Bills should be able to contain Miami's rushing attack, and Mostert has 18 carries for 67 yards and one catch for 7 yards in his past two games against the 49ers and Chargers. He could be a useful flex if Wilson is out as expected, and Buffalo has allowed a running back to score at least 12 PPR points in each of the past three games. But I just can't trust Mostert right now, even with this opportunity to be the featured option in Miami's backfield.
ATL Atlanta • #84
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Patterson has gone four games in a row scoring nine PPR points or less. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 9, and he didn't have a catch in Week 13 against Pittsburgh. Now, the last time Patterson faced the Saints in Week 1 he went nuts with 22 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 16 yards on five targets. The Falcons are starting a rookie quarterback in Desmond Ridder, and we'll see how that impacts Patterson and the passing game. But the Saints haven't allowed a rushing touchdown since Week 9, and only two running backs have scored more than 10 PPR points against New Orleans over that span. I'd only use Patterson as a flex option this week.
TB Tampa Bay • #7
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Rachaad White played more snaps than Fournette in Week 14, and I expect that to continue in Week 15 against the Bengals. That makes White a low-end starter in most leagues, and Fournette is just a flex. Fournette has been great in the passing game the past two outings against New Orleans and San Francisco with 12 catches for 65 yards on 14 targets. But he rushed 14 times for 62 yards over that span, and he only has two touchdowns since Week 6. The Bengals just held Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to 18 carries for 40 yards and five catches for 26 yards, and Cincinnati should be able to contain White and Fournette on the ground. I like Fournette better in PPR because of his role in the passing game, but he's not a must-start option in any leagues in Week 15.
SEA Seattle • #9
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Walker is expected to play Thursday night against the 49ers after being out in Week 14 against Carolina with an ankle injury. I would use Walker as a flex, but I don't want to start him in all formats. Prior to getting hurt in Week 13 at the Rams, Walker was struggling to run the ball with 24 carries for 43 yards in his previous two games. Now, he scored two touchdowns over that span with seven catches for 68 yards on nine targets, so he was still productive. But this is a brutal matchup with the 49ers, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Only one running back has scored a touchdown against San Francisco since Week 7, and only five running backs have scored more than 11 PPR points against the 49ers this year.
Wide Receivers
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Even with Russell Wilson (concussion) likely out and Brett Rypien the expected starting quarterback, I'll still start Jeudy with confidence in the majority of leagues this week against the Cardinals. That's because Courtland Sutton (hamstring) is likely out again, and that should allow Jeudy to soak up targets. That's what happened in Week 14 against the Chiefs when he had eight catches for 73 yards and three touchdowns on nine targets, and his final touchdown came from Rypien. Four receivers have scored at least 15 PPR points against the Cardinals in their past three games, and Jeudy has top-10 upside this week with Sutton hurt.
GB Green Bay • #9
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Watson comes off his bye in Week 15 and will hopefully stay hot against the Rams on Monday night. Prior to his bye, Watson was on fire with at least 20 PPR points in four games in a row, and he scored eight total touchdowns over that span. We'll see how he does with Romeo Doubs (ankle) likely back for the Packers, but I still like Watson as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues with tremendous upside. The Rams have allowed five receivers to score at least 18 PPR points in their past five games, and Watson has the potential for another huge stat line in this matchup at home.
IND Indianapolis • #11
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Pittman should be considered a must-start Fantasy receiver in PPR and a flex option in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues at Minnesota. This should be a game where he gets seven-plus targets, which has happened nine times this season, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in seven of those outings. He's also averaging 15.9 PPR points in those games. There have been 17 receivers with at least seven targets against the Vikings this year, and 15 of them have scored at least 13 PPR points. Minnesota is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Pittman should have a standout game in this matchup. You can also consider Parris Campbell and Alec Pierce as sleepers for this week.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
McLaurin loves facing the Giants, and he had a standout game against them in Week 13 with eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. In his past five games against the Giants, McLaurin has 37 catches for 494 yards and three touchdowns, and his worst game over that span was 13 PPR points. The Giants have allowed four touchdowns to receivers in their past two games, and eight receivers have scored at least 14 PPR points against the Giants in their past five outings.
Zay Jones WR
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Jones could easily flop this week against a good Cowboys secondary, but he's done enough over the past four games that you should trust him as a No. 2 receiver in the majority of leagues, with his value higher in PPR. He has 46 targets over that span, and he has scored at least 14 PPR points in three of his past four games. He's been a better Fantasy receiver than Christian Kirk over that stretch of games as well, and hopefully Kirk and Jones can both post quality stat lines this week. I still like Kirk better than Jones, but both are worth starting in PPR with how well Trevor Lawrence has played of late.
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
We haven't had a lot of positive things to say about Johnson this season because he's struggled as a Fantasy asset. He hasn't scored a touchdown yet this year, and he has six games this season with nine PPR points or less. But Johnson's season might have been different if Mitchell Trubisky started every game instead of Kenny Pickett, who could be out in Week 15 with a concussion. In the first three games of the season with Trubisky, Johnson averaged 13.7 PPR points per game, and he had 33 targets for 21 catches and 196 yards over that span. Trubisky replaced an injured Pickett in Week 14 against Baltimore, and Johnson finished with six catches for 82 yards on eight targets. If Trubisky starts as expected in Week 15 at Carolina then I like Johnson as a high-end No. 3 PPR receiver.
Elijah Moore WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Corey Davis (concussion) could miss Week 15, which would make Moore a solid No. 3 PPR receiver. Moore stepped up in Week 14 at Buffalo when Davis got hurt with six catches for 60 yards on 10 targets, and he's now scored at least 12 PPR points in two of three games with Mike White under center. This is a great matchup against the Lions, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and nine receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points against Detroit in the past four games. Garrett Wilson has top-10 upside this week in all leagues, and Moore can be a quality flex option as well.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Slayton was overshadowed by Isaiah Hodgins and Richie James in Week 14 against Philadelphia, but I expect him to rebound this week at Washington. Against the Eagles, Slayton was held to two catches for 42 yards on three targets while James (seven catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on nine targets) and Hodgins (four catches for 38 yards and a touchdown on six targets) each had productive outings. But James (concussion) could be out in Week 15, and Slayton was great against the Commanders in Week 13 with six catches for 90 yards on eight targets. He has at least 13 PPR points in three of his past five games, and I like him as a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues for this week.
Chris Moore WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Nico Collins (foot) and Brandin Cooks (calf) are still dealing with injuries, and both could be out again in Week 15. That could allow Moore the chance to have a big role again like he did in Week 14 against the Cowboys when he had 10 catches for 124 yards on 11 targets as the lead receiver. Houston will likely be playing from behind against Kansas City, and the Chiefs are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers for the season. There have been six receivers to score at least 14 PPR points against Kansas City in the past five games, with nine touchdowns over that span. Moore is worth using as a No. 3 receiver in all leagues if Collins and Cooks remain out.
NE New England • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
There's a chance Jakobi Meyers (concussion) could return for Week 15 at Las Vegas, but DeVante Parker (concussion) could be out. Any absence to either one would allow Agholor a bigger role, and this is a revenge game for him against the Raiders since he played for Las Vegas in 2020. In Week 14 at Arizona with Meyers out and Parker getting hurt, Agholor led the team with 10 targets and finished with five catches for 32 yards. I would hope for better production against the Raiders, who have allowed nine receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in the past five games. Agholor is worth a look as a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues.
Mike Evans WR
TB Tampa Bay • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Evans is still worth starting in three-receiver leagues, but it's getting harder to even justify that. He's scored 10 PPR points or less in five games in a row, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4. In his past three games against Cleveland, New Orleans and San Francisco, Evans has a combined 10 catches for just 134 yards. This won't be an easy matchup against the Bengals, who are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Only one receiver has scored against Cincinnati since Week 9. I still like Chris Godwin as a No. 2 receiver in the majority of leagues, but Evans is no longer a must-start option in two-receiver formats.
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Moore (ankle) practiced in full Wednesday and should be fine for Week 15 against the Steelers, but I would only start him in three-receiver leagues. He played 96 percent of the snaps in Week 14 at Seattle before getting hurt but managed no catches on three targets, and he's now scored six PPR points or less in four of his past five games. We'll see if the Panthers have to be more aggressive throwing the ball this week after Sam Darnold attempted just 24 passes at Seattle, but this should be a low-scoring affair with plenty of running. Pittsburgh also has allowed just two touchdowns to opposing receivers since T.J. Watt returned from his pectoral injury in Week 10.
D.J. Chark WR
DET Detroit • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I've been hyping up Chark for the past two weeks, and he's been great with at least 14 PPR points in two outings against Jacksonville and Minnesota. He has 13 targets over that span for 11 catches, 189 yards and a touchdown, and it's been fun to watch him be productive after an injury-marred start to the season. But this should be a tough week for him against the Jets, who are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. The Jets have allowed just two touchdowns to opposing receivers since Week 8, and the Lions passing attack has struggled on the road. Chark is a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in this matchup.
ARI Arizona • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
We'll see how Brown does without Kyler Murray (ACL), but he's struggled so far in two games with DeAndre Hopkins back from his suspension. In those two outings against the Chargers in Week 12 and Patriots in Week 14, Brown has 16 targets for 10 catches, 80 yards and no touchdowns. We'll see if things change with Colt McCoy under center, but I don't want to use Brown as anything more than a No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues against the Broncos in Week 15. Denver is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers on the season, and Brown feels risky now without Murray and with Hopkins on the field.
Gabe Davis WR
BUF Buffalo • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I hope this is a reverse jinx for Davis and he goes off this week because his production of late has been frustrating. He's scored 11 PPR points or less in four games in a row, and he's been held under 40 receiving yards in three consecutive games. He's had some tough matchups the past two weeks against the Patriots and Jets, but it's hard to expect a big performance against the Dolphins in Week 15. In Week 3 at Miami, Davis had three catches for 37 yards on six targets. You still want Davis in your lineup in three-receiver leagues because of his upside, but his downside of late is crushing Fantasy managers. Given his recent struggles, it's understandable if you want to bench Davis at the start of the Fantasy playoffs.
Amari Cooper WR
CLE Cleveland • #2
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I'll warn you, it's risky to consider benching Cooper at home. This season, he's scored at least 14 PPR points in all six home games, and he has five touchdowns in Cleveland. But right now he's struggling with a hip injury, and in two games with Deshaun Watson, Cooper has combined for 14 PPR points on the road at Houston and Cincinnati. This week, Cooper has a tough matchup against the Ravens, who have allowed just two touchdowns to opposing receivers since Week 8. I'm still starting Cooper in three-receiver leagues, but his injury and this matchup make me leery of using him in two-receiver formats.
Tight End
Cole Kmet TE
CHI Chicago • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Kmet is the No. 1 option in the passing game for the Bears and Justin Fields, and Kmet had 13 PPR points in Week 13 against Green Bay, which was the first game without Darnell Mooney (ankle). This isn't an easy matchup for Kmet against the Eagles, who have allowed just three touchdowns to tight ends this year. But I'm counting on Kmet seeing a decent amount of volume in this game since he has at least six targets in four of his past five outings, and that should help him produce, even if it's during garbage time.
Evan Engram TE
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
This is a brutal matchup for Engram since the Cowboys are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, but I'm counting on him getting plenty of targets in this matchup, which is important. He has seven games this season with at least six targets, and he has scored at least 11 PPR points in five of them. His lowest output in those seven games was also nine PPR points, which shockingly enough, would still be respectable for a tight end in PPR. The main reason to trust Engram against Dallas is his performance the past two weeks when he combined for 16 catches, 192 yards and three touchdowns on 22 targets against Detroit and Tennessee. He's hot right now, and hopefully he can overcome the Cowboys defense in Week 15.
Greg Dulcich TE
DEN Denver • #80
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Dulcich has several things working in his favor in Week 15 against Arizona. The Cardinals allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and 10 tight ends have scored at least 10 PPR points against Arizona this year, including Hunter Henry in Week 14. Courtland Sutton (hamstring) is banged up, and in the past two games with Sutton hurt, Dulcich has eight targets in each outing against Baltimore and Kansas City. And he has Brett Rypien starting this week for Russell Wilson (concussion), and the last time Rypien started in Week 7 against the Jets, Dulcich had a season-high nine targets for six catches and 51 yards. This could be a huge week for Dulcich in Week 15.
TEN Tennessee • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
We'll see what happens with Treylon Burks (concussion) this week, but if he remains out then Okonkwo should have the chance to build on his recent solid production. He had six catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on six targets in Week 14 against Jacksonville, and he's now scored at least 10 PPR points in consecutive games. If Burks remains out then I like Okonkwo as a potential top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues, even in a tough matchup with the Chargers. I'll lower my expectations for him if Burks plays, but it's hard to imagine the Titans not leaning on Okonkwo in this potential shootout.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I'm glad that Mike White (ribs) is playing in Week 15 against Detroit, and he should continue to lean on Conklin as a weapon in the passing game. He has 15 targets in his past two games against the Vikings and Bills, and he should have another game with plenty of volume against the Lions in Week 15. Detroit is also No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and three tight ends have scored at least 13 PPR points against the Lions in the past five games. Conklin should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues.
Taysom Hill TE
NO New Orleans • #7
Age: 32 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The last time Hill faced the Falcons in Week 1 he had a quality outing with four carries for 81 yards and a touchdown. And he's coming off a solid performance in Week 13 at Tampa Bay when he had two catches for 35 yards and a touchdown on three targets. Juwan Johnson (ankle) could return this week, which might limit Hill's role in the passing game, but Hill could get more work in the backfield with Mark Ingram (knee) not expected to play. As always, Hill is a wild-card, but there is a path to him producing in this rematch with the Falcons.
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Higbee still hasn't scored a touchdown this season, and he had two catches for 11 yards on three targets against the Raiders in Baker Mayfield's debut in Week 14. There's no reason to start Higbee in Week 15 at Green Bay even though the Packers have allowed three tight ends to score at least 13 PPR points in their past four games. Unless things dramatically change for Higbee this week, he'll once again post a mediocre stat line.
Hunter Henry TE
NE New England • #85
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
I started the week liking Henry because of his matchup with the Raiders, and maybe he'll find the end zone against Las Vegas this week. But the Raiders haven't allowed a tight end to score a touchdown since Week 5, and the only tight ends to score more than nine PPR points against Las Vegas this season have been Gerald Everett twice, Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz and Geoff Swaim. Henry only has two touchdowns on the year, and he's been at 10 PPR points or more just three times. He's only worth starting in deeper leagues in Week 15.
Dawson Knox TE
BUF Buffalo • #88
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Knox scored in Week 14 against the Jets, becoming the first tight end to score against the Jets this season. Maybe he can build off that performance in Week 15 against the Dolphins, but I'm skeptical. He only had four catches for 25 yards on four targets in Week 3 at Miami, and in his past four meetings with the Dolphins, he hasn't scored more than nine PPR points in any game. I would only start Knox in deeper leagues in Week 15.
DST
Commanders (vs. NYG)
The Giants have scored 22 points or less in four games in a row, and Daniel Jones was sacked seven times in Week 14 against the Eagles. The Commanders sacked Jones four times in Week 13, and he also lost a fumble in that matchup. Chase Young (ACL) could also make his 2022 debut this week, and the Commanders should be able to harass Jones in this game at home.
- Saints (vs. ATL)
- Broncos (vs. ARI)
- Vikings (vs. IND)
Seahawks (vs. SF)
The Seahawks DST has been a letdown for the past two games against the Rams and Panthers. The Rams gave up four sacks and two interceptions, but Los Angeles still scored 23 points. And the Panthers scored 30 points with no turnovers in Seattle. Now comes a brutal matchup against the 49ers, and the Seahawks DST can't be trusted even with Brock Purdy making his first road start. You can drop the Seahawks DST in all leagues with the 49ers and Chiefs on the schedule for the next two weeks.
KICKERS
ATL Atlanta • #7
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Koo had a huge game against the Saints in Week 1 with 4-of-5 made field goals, including two from 50-plus yards, and two PATs. In his past five games with the Saints he has made 14-of-15 field goals and 8-of-8 PATs. And in his past three trips to New Orleans he has scored at least nine Fantasy points in each outing. Four of the past five opposing kickers against the Saints have also made multiple field goals.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
MIN Minnesota • #1
Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs.
MIA Miami • #7
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Sanders only has two games this season with double digits in Fantasy points and none on the road. He had three made PATs in Week 3 against Buffalo, but he did not attempt a field goal. And in four career games at Buffalo he has combined for just 4-of-5 field goals and 7-of-7 PATs. Buffalo has also gone four games in a row without allowing multiple field goals against Cleveland, Detroit, New England and the Jets.