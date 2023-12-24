usatsi-zack-moss-colts.jpg

We'll start out with who isn't expected to play this week: Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), Brian Robinson (hamstring), Zack Moss (forearm), Jerick McKinnon (groin), and D'Onta Foreman (personal) are all not expected to play at this point. Ezekiel Elliott is in the RB2 conversation with Stevenson out, as is Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) in his expected return from a two-game absence. Jonathan Taylor (thumb) is also back from his three-game absence and is in the RB1 range with Moss out. I'd prefer to avoid Washington's backfield, with both Antonio Gibson and Chris Rodriguez in the RB3/4 range of the rankings.

The toughest spot to figure out there is Chicago. We've seen little consistency in how they've used their backs recently, but with Foreman expected to be out, we'll see a consolidated backfield split, at least. I'd expect rookie Roschon Johnson to be the lead back for the Bears, but I think it's fair to keep expectations in check; he played 74% of the snaps in Week 12 and turned that into 10 carries, five targets, and 12.5 PPR points. He should have a similar role this week, and it is a good matchup, but I can't rank him much higher than the RB3 range given how little we've seen from him. Khalil Herbert is more of a "pray-for-a-touchdown" play. 

We've still got some questions about whether Josh Jacobs (quad), Kenneth Walker (shoulder), Alexander Mattison (ankle), and A.J. Dillon (thumb) are going to play, but those aren't complicated situations at this point. If Walker and Jacobs play, you start them; if they don't Zamir White and Zach Charbonnet belong in the RB2/3 range. Mattison and Dillon seem likely to be the smaller part of a platoon in their backfields if they play, behind Ty Chandler and Aaron Jones, respectively, and I wouldn't view either as much more than a desperation RB3. 

Here are my full rankings for Week 16 at running back for PPR leagues: 

Week 16 Running Back Rankings

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. BAL
  2. Bijan Robinson vs. IND
  3. Rachaad White vs. JAX
  4. Jahmyr Gibbs @MIN
  5. Raheem Mostert vs. DAL
  6. Jonathan Taylor @ATL
  7. Travis Etienne @TB
  8. Tony Pollard @MIA
  9. Isiah Pacheco vs. LV
  10. Saquon Barkley @PHI
  11. Derrick Henry vs. SEA
  12. Breece Hall vs. WAS
  13. De'Von Achane vs. DAL
  14. D'Andre Swift vs. NYG
  15. Ty Chandler vs. DET
  16. Ezekiel Elliott @DEN
  17. Josh Jacobs @KC
  18. Chuba Hubbard vs. GB
  19. Aaron Jones @CAR
  20. Javonte Williams vs. NE
  21. James Conner @CHI
  22. David Montgomery @MIN
  23. Kenneth Walker @TEN
  24. Devin Singletary vs. CLE
  25. Jerome Ford @HOU
  26. Gus Edwards @SF
  27. Antonio Gibson @NYJ
  28. Roschon Johnson vs. ARI
  29. Tyjae Spears vs. SEA
  30. Tyler Allgeier vs. IND
  31. Zach Charbonnet @TEN
  32. D'Ernest Johnson @TB
  33. Alexander Mattison vs. DET
  34. Chris Rodriguez Jr. @NYJ
  35. Khalil Herbert vs. ARI
  36. Kenneth Gainwell vs. NYG
  37. Miles Sanders vs. GB
  38. Justice Hill @SF
  39. Kareem Hunt @HOU
  40. Trey Sermon @ATL
  41. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. LV
  42. Dalvin Cook vs. WAS
  43. Samaje Perine vs. NE
  44. Dameon Pierce vs. CLE
  45. Rico Dowdle @MIA
  46. Zamir White @KC
  47. Melvin Gordon @SF
  48. Jaleel McLaughlin vs. NE