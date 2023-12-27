Week 17 usually means the Fantasy football Championship game for the majority of managers still in the hunt. --some leagues go through Week 18. If you made it this far, that means you were able to circumvent injuries, inconsistent game scripts, and in some cases diminished skills. If you didn't make the Championship this time around well... I suppose there's always next year. If you're still in the running for a league championship, there are a couple of injuries to keep an eye on leading up to Week 17. Josh Jacobs (knee), Isaiah Pacheco (concussion), and Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) all missed Week 16 and are questionable to suit up this week. Raheem Mostert (shin) played just 19 snaps and potential waiver wire star Chris Rodriguez is dealing with an ankle injury.

Jamey Eisenberg has his Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for Week 17 at running back here. His Waiver Wire column can also direct you to the best options that may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' running back preview for more help with matchup notes, numbers to know and more. Plus check out Heath's Week 17 projections over at SportsLine.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Austin Ekeler RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 14.3 RB RNK 7th YTD Stats RUYDS 571 REC 43 REYDS 394 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.1 Ekeler was better than expected in Week 16 against Buffalo with 15 carries for 65 yards and three catches for 21 yards on four targets. His 11.6 PPR points were his second-best total in his past six games. His best total over that span was Week 14 against Denver when he scored 21 PPR points, and he loves beating up on the Broncos. Ekeler, who went to high school (Eaton) and college (Western Colorado) in Colorado, has scored at least 15.8 PPR points in seven of his past eight games against Denver. And the Broncos are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs this year. Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN KC -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 222 REC 16 REYDS 179 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.9 We'll see if Isiah Pacheco (concussion) can play in Week 17 against Cincinnati, and if he does he'll be inserted in this spot. But since Pacheco suffered his concussion in Monday's loss to the Raiders, we expect Edwards-Helaire to start for the Chiefs against the Bengals, and don't forget Jerick McKinnon (groin) is on injured reserve. Cincinnati lost key run stuffer D.J. Reader (quadriceps) early in Week 15 against Minnesota, and Ty Chandler had 24.7 PPR points. Then in Week 16, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren combined for 24.2 PPR points against the Bengals. Edwards-Helaire has the chance for a standout week if Pacheco is out, so plan to start him in all leagues if he's starting for the Chiefs. James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -10.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 762 REC 22 REYDS 106 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.2 I'm done doubting Conner, and he's proved me wrong for three games in a row. He scored 22.5 PPR points at Pittsburgh in Week 13, 17.9 PPR points against San Francisco in Week 15 and 22.2 PPR points at Chicago in Week 16, and he's excelled in tough matchups. This should be a tough matchup at Philadelphia since the Eagles are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but they haven't stopped anyone recently. In their past five games, six running backs have scored at least 12.2 PPR points against Philadelphia, and Conner should love going back to Pennsylvania since he's from Erie. He's a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues. Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -6.5 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 774 REC 33 REYDS 198 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.7 Miles Sanders (toe) is hurt, which means Hubbard could get even more work in Week 17 at Jacksonville. Hubbard has at least 17 total touches in five games in a row, and he's scored at least 11.6 PPR points in each outing over that span, including two games with at least 20.2 PPR points. This week, Hubbard is facing a Jacksonville defense that has allowed a running back to score at least 13.2 PPR points in five games in a row. Hubbard only has 10 catches in his past five games, but he should get more involved in the passing game this week since the Jaguars are No. 1 in most receptions allowed to running backs in 2023. Aaron Jones RB GB Green Bay • #33

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -2 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 425 REC 24 REYDS 193 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.4 Jones had his best game of the season on the ground in Week 16 at Carolina with 21 carries for 127 yards, and he added one catch for 8 yards on three targets. He's back to being the featured running back for the Packers with at least 17 total touches in consecutive games, and hopefully he can find the end zone again since he hasn't scored since Week 9. This week, Jones is facing a Vikings defense that has allowed three running backs to score at least 14.9 PPR points in the past two games, and Minnesota just lost defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum (quadriceps) for the season in Week 16. Jones has also scored at least 13.3 PPR points in three of his past five games against the Vikings, and he's worth starting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 801 REC 24 REYDS 149 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.8 As I said last week about Harris, he'll be tough to trust, but this is a good matchup against the Seahawks in Week 17. Seattle has allowed four running backs to score at least 14.3 PPR points in four of the past five games, with five rushing touchdowns over that span. Harris had 19 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown last week against the Bengals, and he will hopefully score against Seattle in Week 17. Without a touchdown, Harris could be awful since he hasn't had a catch in his past two games. But I like his potential to score in this matchup. Jaylen Warren is also worth using as a flex in Week 17, and he has at least 10.4 PPR points in each of his past two games against Indianapolis and Cincinnati. Ty Chandler RB MIN Minnesota • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIN -2 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 352 REC 16 REYDS 115 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.4 Even with Alexander Mattison back in Week 16 against Detroit following a one-game absence with an ankle injury, Chandler still played 65 percent of the snaps compared to just 9 percent for Mattison. Now, Chandler struggled against the Lions with eight carries for 17 yards and a touchdown and no catches, but he should rebound this week against Green Bay. The Packers have allowed a running back to score at least 12.1 PPR points in five games in a row, with six total touchdowns over that span, and Chandler should be considered a flex option in all leagues. Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -13.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 9.4 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 238 REC 43 REYDS 344 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.2 Gibson might be the last man standing in the Washington backfield in Week 17 against San Francisco with Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) and Chris Rodriguez Jr. (foot) both banged up. If either plays then I'll likely remove Gibson from this list, but he should get 15-plus touches and have the chance for a quality outing against the 49ers, who have allowed three running backs in the past two games to score at least 14 PPR points with James Conner, Emari Demercado and Gus Edwards. San Francisco is also tied for fifth in most receptions allowed to running backs this year with 83, and Gibson has at least four catches in five of his past seven games. Jerome Ford RB CLE Cleveland • #34

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ CLE -7.5 O/U 35 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 743 REC 40 REYDS 236 TD 7 FPTS/G 12 Ford has scored fewer than 9.5 PPR points in each of his past two games against Chicago and Houston, but he should get back on track this week against the Jets. They have allowed eight rushing touchdowns to running backs in their past five games, and six running backs have scored at least 12.5 PPR points against New York since Week 11. Kareem Hunt is also a potential flex option in Week 17 since he's scored a touchdown in two of his past three games, but Ford has the higher ceiling and is a borderline starter in all leagues.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Derrick Henry RB TEN Tennessee • #22

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -4.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 972 REC 28 REYDS 214 TD 13 FPTS/G 15 Henry already faced this Texans run defense once in Week 15 at home, and Houston shut him down completely with 16 carries for 9 yards and four catches for 1 yard on four targets. The Texans haven't allowed a running back to rush for more than 56 yards in their past five games, including meetings with Travis Etienne, Javonte Williams, Breece Hall, Henry and Jerome Ford. And only Ford and Kareem Hunt scored touchdowns over that span. It's tough to bench Henry, but if he doesn't score this week then his stat line will be minimal. And Henry is averaging just 10.1 PPR points per game in seven road outings this year. De'Von Achane RB MIA Miami • #28

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 637 REC 22 REYDS 162 TD 9 FPTS/G 17.1 I'll change this posting if Raheem Mostert (shin) is out in Week 17 at Baltimore, but Mostert is expected to play as of Wednesday morning. Achane has been tough to trust lately with a combined 13.3 PPR points in his past two outings against the Jets and Cowboys. He has 12 total touches or less in three games in a row, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 13. We'll see if the Dolphins involve Achane more in the passing game against Baltimore if Jaylen Waddle (ankle) is out as expected, but the Ravens are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Mostert remains a must-start running back in all leagues against Baltimore, but Achane is just a flex option at best. Khalil Herbert RB CHI Chicago • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL CHI -3 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 7.8 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 459 REC 16 REYDS 116 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.6 D'Onta Foreman is back in Week 17 after missing Week 16 with a personal matter, and now we have a three-headed backfield again in Chicago with Foreman, Herbert and Roschon Johnson. With Foreman out in Week 16 against Arizona, Herbert was a star with 20 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 9 yards on two targets. That was an easy matchup against the Cardinals, but now the Bears have to face a tough defense for Atlanta. The Falcons are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Jonathan Taylor in Week 16 is the lone running back to rush for a touchdown against Atlanta this year. With Foreman back, I would avoid the Bears backfield completely in Week 17. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BAL -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 694 REC 12 REYDS 180 TD 12 FPTS/G 11.6 The only way Edwards will help your Fantasy team in Week 17 will be if he scores a touchdown, and he's scored in each of the past two games against Jacksonville and San Francisco. Without the touchdowns, Edwards had 69 total yards against the Jaguars with one catch and 70 total yards against the 49ers with one reception. This is a tough matchup in Week 17 against the Dolphins, who are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. No running back has run for more than 53 yards against Miami since Week 10, including matchups with Josh Jacobs, Breece Hall twice, Derrick Henry and Tony Pollard. And only Henry scored a touchdown against the Dolphins over that span. Edwards has 11 touchdowns in his past nine games, but if he doesn't score then his stat line will be minimal.