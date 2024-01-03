Zamir White RB LV Las Vegas • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LV -2.5 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 14.4 RB RNK 11th YTD Stats RUYDS 339 REC 14 REYDS 89 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.8 I hope the Raiders give White one more start in Week 18, and he could be their running back of the future if Josh Jacobs leaves this offseason as a free agent. Jacobs has missed the past three games with a quadriceps injury, and White has scored at least 14.5 PPR points in each outing against the Chargers, Chiefs and Colts. In two of those games he has at least three catches, and he also has two outings with more than 100 total yards. This week, he's facing a Broncos defense that is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and three of the past four running backs against Denver have scored at least 21 PPR points. White has top-10 upside in Week 18.

Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS DAL -13 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 13.7 RB RNK 9th YTD Stats RUYDS 935 REC 53 REYDS 295 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.9 Pollard has been arguably the biggest Fantasy bust this season, and he comes into Week 18 with three games in a row scoring 7.7 PPR points or less. But he'll reward you this week at Washington, and he had his best game of the season against the Commanders in Week 12 with 22.3 PPR points. In that game, Pollard had 13 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown, along with six catches for 24 yards on six targets. Washington has allowed a running back to score at least 14 PPR points in six games in a row, including five over that span with at least 22 PPR points. Pollard should be a top-10 Fantasy running back this week.

Aaron Jones RB GB Green Bay • #33

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI GB -3 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 14.1 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 545 REC 25 REYDS 203 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.6 Jones is on fire over the past two games with at least 120 rushing yards in each outing against Carolina and Minnesota. Over that span, he has 41 carries for 247 yards and two catches for 18 yards on four targets. I wish he had more work in the passing game or scored a touchdown, but he's scored at least 14 PPR points in each outing without finding the end zone, which is a great sign. He has a tough opponent in Week 18 against Chicago, but the Bears have allowed a running back to score at least 15.8 PPR points in three of their past four games. And six running backs have scored at least 11.5 PPR points over that span. Jones also has dominated Chicago in his career. In his past five meetings with the Bears, he has 51 carries for 310 yards and three touchdowns and 17 catches for 212 yards and four touchdowns. He's scored at least 21 PPR points against Chicago in four of his past five meetings, including Week 1 when he had 26.7 PPR points.

Khalil Herbert RB CHI Chicago • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -3 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 8.4 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 583 REC 18 REYDS 121 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.7 It's worked out well for the Bears and Fantasy managers that Herbert has taken over as the No. 1 running back over the past two games, and he should remain in that role in Week 18 at Green Bay. In his past two outings against Arizona and Atlanta, Herbert has scored at least 19.1 PPR points in each game with 38 carries for 236 yards and two touchdowns and three catches for 14 yards on five targets over that span. He now has 12 games in his career with at least 13 total touches, and he's scored at least 15.7 PPR points in eight of them. He scored 11.4 PPR points against Green Bay in Week 1, and the Packers have allowed a running back to score at least 12.1 PPR points in five of their past six games, including three running backs with at least 21.3 PPR points during that time.