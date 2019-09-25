Fantasy Football Week 4 News & Notes: Melvin Gordon returning? Impact for Austin Ekeler and more

Melvin Gordon's holdout Is coming to an end, putting one of the top running backs in Fantasy back in play while creating a complicated situation for Fantasy players who have been enjoying Austin Ekeler's great start.

As first reported by The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Gordon could report to the team Thursday, a report that was confirmed by NFL Network Wednesday. Gordon, who has been holding out since training camp hoping for a new contract as he enters his fifth season in the league, won't play in Week 4, but will be back in the building with the team Thursday.

His return is a welcome one for everyone except Fantasy players who have been relying on Austin Ekeler in the early going. Ekeler has 160 rushing yards and 208 receiving yards through three games, with four touchdowns, ranking No. 4 among all running backs entering Week 4. Gordon's return us obviously be bad news for Ekeler's value, though it's hard to say what it actually means just yet.

Given the way the two have been used in the past, the assumption has to be that Gordon will see the majority of the work when healthy. We saw the Chargers rely on both heavily in 2018, with Ekeler averaging 8.5 touches per game to Gordon's 18.8. Gordon averaged 21.4 touches per game in 2017.

Given how Ekeler has played in Gordon's absence, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him inch closer to 10 touches per game or more, with Gordon losing a few here and there — let's not forget, Gordon has a sizable history of knee issues, so keeping him fresh should be a priority.

However, it's hard to envision a world in which Gordon isn't the lead back whenever he's back. Ekeler has been a model of efficiency throughout his career, but hasn't been able to sustain that when tasked with a larger role, averaging 3.7 yards per carry in six career starts compared to 5.1 overall. And, coach Anthony Lynn expressed concern about Ekeler wearing down when he filled in for Gordon as the starter last season. Expect Ekeler to return to the smaller side of the platoon.

Gordon will sit out Week 4, and will likely use Week 5 to get up to speed. You would have a tough decision to make if Gordon is active for Week 5 vs. the Broncos, but you should expect him to be in your lineup from Week 6 on, at the very least. If you've been riding Ekeler, expect another big game Sunday against the Dolphins, and then view him as more of a low-end No. 2 running back in PPR formats when Gordon is back. Gordon, meanwhile, likely returns to his place among the top-10 at running back as soon as he is active for the first time. Justin Jackson, who has been in the flex discussion to date, returns to low-end handcuff status, though he isn't a bad starting option for one last game against the Dolphins.

Whether his return leads to a long-term deal or just gets the Chargers through the season remains to be seen. But, at least for 2019, Gordon should be the Chargers' lead back for the bulk of the season. For those of you who took a chance on Gordon as he slipped in drafts, that's great news.

Let's get to the news and notes, compiled by Ben Gretch: