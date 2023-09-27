Fantasy managers have a Joe Burrow dilemma heading into Week 4 at Tennessee. He's clearly not healthy because of his lingering calf injury, but this matchup with the Titans is amazing. So can you trust him as a starting Fantasy quarterback?

He played in Week 3 against the Rams despite being at less than 100 percent and attempted 49 passes. But almost all of his throws were short, and he's averaging just 4.7 yards per attempt for the season since he can't drive off his plant leg. He completed 26 passes for 259 yards, no touchdowns and one interception and only scored 8.2 Fantasy points. He's also yet to score 20 Fantasy points in any game this year.

But now comes the matchup against Tennessee, and the Titans have allowed Justin Herbert and Deshaun Watson to score at least 25.2 Fantasy points in each of the past two weeks. It's hard to run against Tennessee, so most teams torch the Titans through the air.

I would expect the Bengals to have a similar gameplan in Week 3 that they had in Week 4 with a lot of short throws, and Burrow getting the ball out of hands quickly. Ja'Marr Chase benefited immensely against the Rams with 12 catches for 141 yards on 15 targets, but Tee Higgins had just two catches for 21 yards on eight targets.

You're still starting Chase and Higgins in all leagues, and the Titans are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. But I'm not sure you can trust Burrow as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback.

Given his limitations, he'll need his receivers to break some big plays, or he'll need to throw multiple touchdowns for just the second game this year. I have Burrow ranked as the No. 15 quarterback for Week 4.

I hope he's healthy in this game and can start performing like the star quarterback we expect him to be. But until you see it, be prepared to find an alternative starting option, and I like Jordan Love, Justin Fields, Anthony Richardson, Geno Smith and Daniel Jones better than Burrow this week. One of those QBs has the easiest remaining schedule in the league according to Dave Richard, and you can see which in his weekly Projected Strength of Schedule rankings at SportsLine.

Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -3 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 20.9 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 526 RUYDS 109 TD 4 INT 4 FPTS/G 15.3

It was so bad for Justin Fields in Week 3 at Kansas City that even Taylor Swift was rooting against him. OK, that wasn't why she was cheering at Arrowhead Stadium, but you never know.

Fields passed for just 99 yards against the Chiefs in a 41-10 rout, dropping Chicago to 0-3, and it's been a brutal start for him this season. He's scored fewer than 17 Fantasy points in each outing, and he's looked lost.

But I still have hope for Fields this season. I still believe in him, and I expect him to have a big game against Denver in Week 4. I'm hopeful that the quarterback who scored at least 24 Fantasy points in six of his final nine starts last season will show up again, starting this week.

The Broncos have allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season, with Jimmy Garoppolo (19.1 points), Sam Howell (25.3) and Tua Tagovailoa (36.4) all scoring at least two touchdowns against Denver. The Broncos also have just four sacks and one interception in three games, and they are playing back-to-back road games after a humiliating 70-20 loss at Miami in Week 3.

Fields is also averaging 23.7 Fantasy points in his past five home games going back to last season, and he's coming back to Chicago after two road contests in a row at Tampa Bay and at Kansas City. This is a great opportunity for the Bears to end their 13-game losing streak, and hopefully D.J. Moore will start playing better as well, along with Fields. I would start Moore in all leagues in Week 4.

I'm trusting Fields still as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback against Denver. I believe in him for this week despite his struggles to start the season, and he will have a standout performance against the Broncos at home. For a quality second opinion, check out Heath Cummings' Week 4 projections for multiple formats over at SportsLine.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -1.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 19.5 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 655 RUYDS 74 TD 8 INT 1 FPTS/G 27.2 Love was impressive in Week 3 against New Orleans when he rallied the Packers from a 17-point deficit to win 18-17 in his first start at Lambeau Field. He scored 26.3 Fantasy points against the Saints, and he's now scored at least that many points in all three starts this season. He's done that without Christian Watson (hamstring) for all three games, as well as being without Aaron Jones (hamstring) for the past two outings, and having offensive line issues. Watson and Jones are hopeful to play Thursday night against the Lions, which makes Love that much more appealing as a starter in all leagues. Detroit also has allowed at least 23.5 Fantasy points to a quarterback in two of three games this season. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL JAC -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 19.8 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 736 RUYDS 59 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 15.7 Missed touchdowns have hurt Lawrence the past two weeks against the Chiefs and Texans, and he comes into Week 4 against the Falcons in London having scored a combined 25.6 Fantasy points in his past two outings. I expect him to bounce back against Atlanta, and the Falcons have allowed Jordan Love (26.3 Fantasy points) and Jared Goff (20.0 points) to have productive outings in the past two games. Look for Lawrence to get back on the same page with Calvin Ridley in this matchup, as Ridley is facing his former team, and I still trust Lawrence as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 4. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -1 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 736 RUYDS 22 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 18.6 Smith gets a chance to beat up on the Giants in Week 4, much like Joshua Dobbs and Brock Purdy did in the past two games. Dobbs scored 27.2 Fantasy points against the Giants in Week 2, and Purdy had 24.2 points against the Giants in Week 3. Both of those games were on the road, but Smith's best game this season was on the road in Week 2 at Detroit when he scored 27.1 Fantasy points. Smith faced the Giants in Week 8 last year at home, and he scored 23.1 Fantasy points. I could see a similar outing for Smith on Monday night. Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI DEN -3 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 791 RUYDS 57 TD 6 INT 2 FPTS/G 22.4 Every quarterback to face the Bears this season has scored at least 20.4 Fantasy points, including Jordan Love (29.0), Baker Mayfield (20.4) and Patrick Mahomes (31.7). Chicago has just two interceptions on the season, and both were from Blaine Gabbert in Week 3 in garbage time. Wilson has consecutive games with at least 300 passing yards, and he's scored at least 19.2 Fantasy points in two of three games this season. He should be considered a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA NYG -1 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 21 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 562 RUYDS 107 TD 3 INT 4 FPTS/G 14.3 In two games this season against Dallas and San Francisco, Jones has combined for 8.4 Fantasy points. Those are going to be two of the best defenses in the NFL. He also faced Arizona in Week 2, and Jones scored 34.7 Fantasy points. When Jones has a favorable matchup, you can trust him as a low-end starter in all leagues, and that's the case for Week 4 against Seattle. The Seahawks have struggled the past two games against Jared Goff (28.9 Fantasy points) and Andy Dalton (27.5 points), and Jones should follow suit. It would definitely help Jones if Saquon Barkley (ankle) is able to play in this game Monday night. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SF -14 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 736 RUYDS 24 TD 5 INT 0 FPTS/G 20 It appears as if Purdy will have Deebo Samuel (ribs) and Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) healthy for Week 4 against the Cardinals, but those are injuries worth monitoring. Without Aiyuk in Week 3 against the Giants, Purdy still scored 24.3 Fantasy points, and he has two games this season with at least 20.8 points in three outings. The Cardinals have only allowed one quarterback to score more than 17.2 Fantasy points this season, which was Daniel Jones in Week 2 (34.7), but I'm still trusting Purdy as a low-end starter in this matchup. In one career game against Arizona in Week 18 last year, Purdy scored 25.8 Fantasy points. Anthony Richardson QB IND Indianapolis • #5

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR IND -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 279 RUYDS 75 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 20.3 Richardson is expected to return in Week 4 against the Rams after sitting out Week 3 at Baltimore with a concussion. He should pick up where he left off when he scored 22.9 Fantasy points in Week 1 against Jacksonville, and he was on his way to a huge game against Houston in Week 2 before suffering the concussion in the first half since he had 17.7 Fantasy points at the time. The Rams have done a good job in containing opposing quarterbacks, but so far they've faced Geno Smith, Brock Purdy and a gimpy Joe Burrow. As long as Richardson is healthy, he should have the chance for a top-10 finish in this matchup at home.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Deshaun Watson QB CLE Cleveland • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL CLE -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 18.5 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 678 RUYDS 83 TD 5 INT 2 FPTS/G 20.4 Watson did a great job against the Titans in Week 3 with 25.2 Fantasy points, but most quarterbacks will beat up on Tennessee's secondary. This is a step up in competition, and we should see Watson struggle like he did in Week 2 against the Steelers when he was held to 13.6 Fantasy points. The Ravens are allowing an average of just 15.1 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks on the season, and no quarterback has more than 19.4 points against them in three outings. Watson scored 14.6 Fantasy points against Baltimore in Week 15 last year, and in three career meetings against the Ravens, his best outing was 16.7 points in 2020 with Houston. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB DET -1.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 17.4 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 819 RUYDS 2 TD 6 INT 2 FPTS/G 21.7 I'll stick with the home and road splits for Goff again this week, and I would try to avoid him playing at Green Bay. Goff has now scored 16.8 Fantasy points or less in 12 of his past 13 road games going back to 2021. Included in that stretch is Week 18 at Green Bay last season when he scored just 9.5 Fantasy points, and he scored 16.0 Fantasy points in his lone road game this year at Kansas City in Week 1. The Packers are allowing an average of just 18.03 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year, and they should be able to keep Goff under that total since he's playing away from Detroit. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE DAL -7 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 17.3 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 647 RUYDS 44 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 15.4 Prescott has been under 17 Fantasy points in two of three games this season, and he's coming off a disappointing performance in Week 3 at Arizona when he was 25-of-40 for 249 yards, one touchdown and one interception, along with 24 rushing yards. His offensive line is banged up, which is an issue, and Prescott isn't worth trusting in one-quarterback leagues against the Patriots, who have yet to allow a quarterback to throw for 250 yards this season. Jalen Hurts (14.5 Fantasy points) and Tua Tagovailoa (14.3 points) were both held in check by New England, and Prescott will probably struggle again in this matchup as well.

Sit in 2QB/Superflex (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 910 RUYDS 35 TD 2 INT 4 FPTS/G 14.6 Stafford's offensive line was battered in Week 3 at Cincinnati, and he was sacked seven times. Now he faces a Colts defense that is tied for second in the NFL in sacks with 12. Stafford also has four interceptions and two touchdowns in his past two games against the 49ers and Bengals, and he has just two games with more than 20 Fantasy points in his past 16 outings going back to 2021. It's hard to bench him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but I expect him to once again struggle, especially if his offensive line is without right guard Joe Noteboom (knee) and left tackle Alaric Jackson (thigh). Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 12.5 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 636 RUYDS 30 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 17.4 Mayfield turned back into a pumpkin in Week 3 against Philadelphia with 12.0 Fantasy points, which snapped his two-game streak of scoring at least 20 points to start the season. I don't expect him to get back on track in Week 4 at New Orleans, and the Saints are allowing an average of just 14.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season, including two touchdowns and four interceptions. Mike Evans also has a terrible history against the Saints and Marshon Lattimore -- In 10 games against Lattimore, Evans has scored more than 12.8 PPR points just once and has more than 64 yards only twice -- and if Evans is negated then Mayfield could really struggle. Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -8 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 13.9 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 671 RUYDS 42 TD 4 INT 5 FPTS/G 14.3 Howell had a historic game in Week 3 against Buffalo for all the wrong reasons. He had four interceptions and was sacked nine times, becoming the first quarterback to be sacked nine times while throwing four interceptions in a single game since Warren Moon vs. Dallas in 1985. Also, the 19 sacks the Commanders have allowed so far are tied for the second most through three games of a season since 1970. And now Howell has to face the Eagles and their defensive line. Good luck. I'm sitting him in all formats in Week 4.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Zack Moss RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR IND -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 13 RB RNK 7th YTD Stats RUYDS 210 REC 6 REYDS 42 TD 2 FPTS/G 21.6 I was wrong about Moss in Week 3 at Baltimore, and he was impressive with 30 carries for 122 yards, along with two catches for 23 yards and a touchdown on three targets. He's scored at least 20.7 PPR points in two games in a row, and he should be started in all leagues in Week 4 against the Rams. He's now scored at least 12.0 PPR points in eight of his past 10 games where he's had at least 14 total touches, and he's played at least 76 percent of the snaps in each of the past two games. The Rams have allowed a running back to score at least 14.0 PPR points in each of their past two games, and Moss has top-10 upside in Week 4. James Cook RB BUF Buffalo • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -3 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 10.6 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 267 REC 10 REYDS 67 TD 0 FPTS/G 14.5 The Dolphins defense vs. running backs tightened up in Week 3 against Denver, but Miami allowed three running backs to score at least 15.0 PPR points in the first two games of the season against the Chargers and Patriots. Cook has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Raiders and Commanders, and he's done that without scoring a touchdown. It stinks that he's losing touchdowns to Latavius Murray and Damien Harris, but Cook is the best running back in Buffalo by far. And he should be considered a high-end No. 2 PPR running back in Week 4 against Miami. Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI DEN -3 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 138 REC 8 REYDS 42 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.7 Williams has been disappointing so far this season, scoring fewer than 10.0 PPR points in all three games, but this is a get-right spot against the Bears in Week 4. Chicago has already allowed five running backs to score at least 12.7 PPR points, including seven total touchdowns to the position. Only the Broncos have allowed more Fantasy points to opposing running backs this year, and Williams, unfortunately, can't face his own defense in a real game. I like Williams as a top-15 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB NO -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 13.1 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Kamara will make his 2023 debut in Week 4 against Tampa Bay after serving a three-game suspension, and Fantasy managers should use him as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. The Buccaneers run defense is tough, but two running backs have already scored at least 13.4 PPR points against them in three games. Kamara should also have fresh legs against this defense, which played Monday night, and he has four total touchdowns in his past five games against the Buccaneers. De'Von Achane RB MIA Miami • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -3 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 13.4 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 208 REC 5 REYDS 34 TD 4 FPTS/G 26.6 There's obvious concern for Achane having a letdown game after his historic performance against Denver in Week 3 when he had 18 carries for 203 yards and two touchdowns and four catches for 30 yards and two touchdowns on four targets. The Bills defense is a significant step up in competition from the Broncos, and Achane is still in a timeshare with Raheem Mostert, who is a must-start Fantasy running back. But I'm still going to start Achane as a No. 2 running back this week and hope the Dolphins continue to give him work. This game has the highest projected point total of the week at 53.5, and Mike McDaniel's offense is clicking right now. Achane showed he can thrive in the passing game and convert at the goal line, and he's worth trusting in your lineup for Week 4.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB DET -1.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 39th YTD Stats RUYDS 141 REC 1 REYDS 7 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.9 Montgomery (thigh) is expected to play Thursday night at Green Bay after missing Week 3, and he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. He should return to his role as the leader in carries for Detroit, and he scored a rushing touchdown in each of the first two games. The Packers have allowed two running backs to score at least 17.5 PPR points this season, and Montgomery has scored at least 14.1 PPR points in five games in a row against Green Bay dating back to his time in Chicago. Roschon Johnson RB CHI Chicago • #30

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -3 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 90 REC 10 REYDS 56 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.2 Johnson and Khalil Herbert are both in play as flex options this week against the Broncos, who have allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Granted, the majority of it was the 96.5 PPR points scored by Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane in Week 3, but Brian Robinson Jr. also scored 26.9 PPR points against the Broncos in Week 2. I'll give a slight lean toward Johnson over Herbert since it feels like the Bears want to make a switch on who plays more, but that's just a gut call. However, given the matchup, I do expect both Bears running backs to have the chance to help Fantasy managers this week. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU PIT -3 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 55 REC 12 REYDS 101 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.2 The Steelers are sticking with Harris as their No. 1 running back, but it's as close to an even split as you can get. Harris played 31 snaps in Week 3 at Las Vegas, while Warren had 28, and it feels like Mike Tomlin knows he needs to get Warren more work. Now, neither was overly impressive against the Raiders, but Warren looks more explosive every time he touches the ball. I'll use both as flex options in Week 4 at Houston, and the Texans have already allowed four running backs to score at least 11.7 PPR points this season.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -8 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 216 REC 3 REYDS 49 TD 3 FPTS/G 16.5 I thought Robinson would struggle in Week 3 against Buffalo, and he did with 7.0 PPR points. He failed to score a touchdown or catch a pass for the first time this season, although he averaged 7.0 yards per carry. He faces another tough matchup in Week 4 against the Eagles, and Philadelphia has yet to allow a running back to score this season. Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 1 is the lone running back with more than 9.3 PPR points against the Eagles, and Robinson is only worth starting as a flex option at best in Week 4. Breece Hall RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 9.4 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 154 REC 2 REYDS 29 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.8 The Chiefs allowed David Montgomery to score a rushing touchdown in Week 1, but he's the lone running back with more than 8.0 PPR points against Kansas City this season. Hall has yet to play 50 percent of the snaps for the Jets in three games, and he's combined for 16 carries for 27 yards and one catch for 9 yards on four targets in his past two outings against the Cowboys and Patriots. Until Hall shows he's 100 percent back from last year's knee injury, as well as improved quarterback and offensive line play from the Jets, you should keep Hall on your bench in most leagues. Dameon Pierce RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 100 REC 7 REYDS 41 TD 1 FPTS/G 9 Pierce found the end zone last week at Jacksonville, and the touchdown helped propel him to 14.9 PPR points, which is a season high. But he still ran for less than 40 yards for the third game in a row, and he was once again under 60 total yards. The Steelers have allowed a running back to score at least 11.0 PPR points in three games in a row, but I'm still not ready to trust Pierce as anything more than a flex option this week. He's also still in a timeshare with Devin Singletary, who has seen his playing time rise in each of the past three games. Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 150 REC 10 REYDS 64 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.8 So far this season, White had a huge game in Week 2 against Chicago with 21.3 PPR points sandwiched by two dud games against Minnesota (6.9 PPR points) and Philadelphia (7.2 PPR points). His matchup in Week 4 at New Orleans feels like it will have another disappointing outcome, and the Saints have yet to allow a running back to score a touchdown this season in matchups with Derrick Henry, Miles Sanders and A.J. Dillon. In PPR, White remains a high-end flex since he has eight catches on eight targets in his past two outings, but he's averaging just 3.1 yards per carry and has one touchdown, which makes him tough to trust as a starter in all formats.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Mixon RB CIN Cincinnati • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN CIN -2 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 180 REC 8 REYDS 58 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.6 I'm still starting Mixon as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, but I don't have a lot of confidence in him against the Titans. While Tennessee did allow Jerome Ford to score two touchdowns in Week 3, no running back has more than 52 total yards against the Titans this year. And Ford was the first running back to score against Tennessee this season. Mixon scored a touchdown in Week 3 against the Rams, which was his first of the year, but he's yet to run for more than 65 yards in any contest. If I have a running back like Zack Moss, Kyren Williams or De'Von Achane on my roster then I'm benching Mixon this week given the matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Puka Nacua WR LAR L.A. Rams • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 42 REYDS 338 TD 0 FPTS/G 21.4 Just start both Rams WRs against the Colts in Week 4. This could be the last game where Nacua and Tutu Atwell are featured since Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is eligible to return in Week 5, and both have a great matchup at Indianapolis. There have already been six receivers to score at least 13.0 PPR points against the Colts this season, including two games where a pair of receivers -- Jacksonville with Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones in Week 1 and Houston with Nico Collins and Nathaniel Dell in Week 2 -- scored at least 16.5 PPR points. Nacua has scored at least 12.2 PPR points in each game, and Atwell has scored at least 15.2 PPR points in each outing. Tutu Atwell WR LAR L.A. Rams • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 26 REYDS 246 TD 1 FPTS/G 16.8 Just start both Rams WRs against the Colts in Week 4. This could be the last game where Puka Nacua and Atwell are featured since Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is eligible to return in Week 5, and both have a great matchup at Indianapolis. There have already been six receivers to score at least 13.0 PPR points against the Colts this season, including two games where a pair of receivers -- Jacksonville with Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones in Week 1 and Houston with Nico Collins and Nathaniel Dell in Week 2 -- scored at least 16.5 PPR points. Nacua has scored at least 12.2 PPR points in each game, and Atwell has scored at least 15.2 PPR points in each outing. Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 23 REYDS 260 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.7 Just start both Houston WRs against the Steelers in Week 4. Collins has two games this season with at least 14.0 PPR points, and Nathaniel Dell has scored at least 20.2 PPR points in each of his past two games. The Steelers just allowed Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers to each score at least 15.5 PPR points in Week 3, and four receivers have been above that total against Pittsburgh already in three games. I still like Collins ahead of Dell, but both have the chance to be No. 2 receivers in Week 4 with the way C.J. Stroud is getting them the ball. Nathaniel Dell WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 21 REYDS 251 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.4 Just start both Houston WRs against the Steelers in Week 4. Collins has two games this season with at least 14.0 PPR points, and Dell has scored at least 20.2 PPR points in each of his past two games. The Steelers just allowed Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers to each score at least 15.5 PPR points in Week 3, and four receivers have been above that total against Pittsburgh already in three games. I still like Collins ahead of Dell, but both have the chance to be No. 2 receivers in Week 4 with the way C.J. Stroud is getting them the ball. Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR IND -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 34 REYDS 230 TD 1 FPTS/G 18 I was wrong about Pittman this season, and I'm glad that he's performing at a high level in PPR. He's seen at least 11 targets in all three games this year, and he's scored at least 13.6 PPR points in each outing. Now, he only has one touchdown and one game over 77 receiving yards, so Fantasy managers in non-PPR leagues should only use him as a No. 3 receiver. But he has at least eight catches in every outing, and it shouldn't matter if Anthony Richardson (concussion) or Gardner Minshew starts in Week 4 against the Rams because both quarterbacks have leaned on Pittman. The Rams have also allowed one receiver to score at least 13.7 PPR points in each game this season. Adam Thielen WR CAR Carolina • #19

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 25 REYDS 211 TD 2 FPTS/G 18.4 I'll buy into Thielen this week as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver, even if Bryce Young (ankle) is back at quarterback. This is a great matchup against Minnesota, and Thielen is clearly the go-to option in this passing game. In the past two games, Thielen has 18 catches for 199 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets, and he scored at least 20.4 PPR points in each outing. He's also facing his former team in the Vikings, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Five receivers have already scored at least 16.6 PPR points against Minnesota in three games. D.J. Moore WR CHI Chicago • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -3 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 15 REYDS 170 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.3 It hasn't been pretty for Moore to start his Bears tenure, but he has scored at least 13.1 PPR points in each of his past two games. He has a great matchup in Week 4 against the Broncos, and much like I'm trusting Justin Fields against Denver, I'll do the same with Moore as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver. The Broncos have already allowed five receivers to score at least 12.6 PPR points in three games, and Moore has the chance for his best game of the season in this matchup at home.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 14.5 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 22 REYDS 166 TD 2 FPTS/G 22.3 We'll see who is starting at quarterback for the Raiders in Week 4 at the Chargers with Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) banged up, but Meyers should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues. His Raiders tenure has been great so far since he scored at least 15.5 PPR points in each of the two games he played (he missed Week 2 at Buffalo with a concussion), and he's averaging 11.5 targets in each outing. The Chargers are also No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, with eight guys already scoring at least 11.0 PPR points against this secondary. Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI DEN -3 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 23 REYDS 189 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.6 Sutton was one of the lone bright spots for the Broncos in their 70-20 loss at Miami in Week 3, and he had eight catches for 91 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. He's scored at least 13.2 PPR points in two of three games this season, and he has 18 targets in his past two games. We'll see if Jerry Jeudy can take on a bigger role in Week 4 at Chicago, and both are worth using as starters in three-receiver leagues. I'd also love to see Denver get Marvin Mims more involved, but Sutton is Russell Wilson's go-to receiver right now and should have another productive outing against the Bears. Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LAC -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 13 REYDS 83 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.8 This is the first game for the Chargers without Mike Williams (knee), and we'll see if Palmer or Quentin Johnston get a bigger boost in production. We could also see just more targets for Keenan Allen, Gerald Everett and potentially Austin Ekeler (ankle) if he's back, but I expect Justin Herbert to lean on Palmer this week. Palmer just had four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on seven targets at Minnesota, and he's played at least 54 percent of the snaps all season. Palmer is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Elijah Moore WR CLE Cleveland • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL CLE -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 8.6 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 25 REYDS 128 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.4 There's a chance for Amari Cooper and Moore to both be successful in this matchup with the Ravens. Baltimore has already allowed six receivers to score at least 11.2 PPR points this season, including a pair of wideouts in each game against Houston, Cincinnati and Indianapolis. And it feels like a big game is coming for Moore, who has at least seven targets in each outing this year and 18 targets over his past two contests against the Steelers and Titans. He caught all nine of his targets against Tennessee but finished with just 49 yards and lost a fumble, but we love all these chances Deshaun Watson is giving Moore. I like him as a No. 3 receiver in PPR for Week 4. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA NYG -1 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 7.7 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 21 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.1 This is for managers in deeper leagues, but Robinson could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 4 against Seattle. The Seahawks are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and seven wideouts have already scored at least 13.7 PPR points. Robinson played 11 snaps in Week 3 at San Francisco in his first game this season following last year's torn ACL, but he had five targets. He finished with four catches for 21 yards, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he's the best Giants receiver moving forward, starting this week.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 22 REYDS 165 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.5 We'll see what the Jets do with Trevor Siemian this week now that he's on the roster, and hopefully a quarterback change can save Wilson. Zach Wilson isn't getting the job done for Garrett Wilson, who had another rough game in Week 3 against the Patriots with five catches for 48 yards on nine targets. This is the downside for Wilson when he doesn't find the end zone, and I can't trust him in two-receiver leagues in Week 4 against the Chiefs. While Kansas City has allowed four receivers to score at least 12.0 PPR points this season, the Chiefs are still No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to wideouts this year. DeAndre Hopkins WR TEN Tennessee • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -2 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 25 REYDS 153 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.8 Hopkins is still looking for his first touchdown with the Titans this season, and he's been held to under 50 receiving yards in his past two games against the Chargers and Browns. He also has just seven catches and 12 targets over that span, and it appears like he's dealing with a lingering ankle injury that has limited his practice time. Ryan Tannehill has limited time to connect with Hopkins behind a struggling offensive line, and I would only use Hopkins in three-receiver leagues in Week 4 against the Bengals. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -8 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 16 REYDS 126 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.5 McLaurin and Jahan Dotson have been frustrating Fantasy options so far this season, and both are tough to trust heading into Week 4 at Philadelphia. It's easy to sit Dotson right now since he's scored 9.0 PPR points or less in three games in a row. For McLaurin, he's performed a little better than that, but he's yet to top 55 receiving yards in a game and has just one touchdown. He's scored at least 13.1 PPR points in four of his past five games against the Eagles, but Sam Howell could be running for his life in this matchup given how much he's been sacked through three games. I would only use McLaurin in three-receiver leagues in Week 4. Gabe Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -3 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 41st YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 15 REYDS 159 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.3 We got lucky with Davis in Week 3 at Washington since he scored a touchdown, but his 35-yard reception was his lone catch on four targets. He's now had two catches or less in two of three games this year, and he struggled against Miami last season with seven catches for 93 yards on 12 targets. He always has the chance to score a long touchdown like he did against the Commanders, but I would only consider him a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in most leagues in Week 4. Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 46th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 14 REYDS 98 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.9 Let's hope that London in London is a good thing for the Falcons receiver and Fantasy managers because it's been a difficult start to the season. He had a big game in Week 2 against Green Bay with six catches for 67 yards and a touchdown on seven targets and scored 18.7 PPR points. But in his other two outings against Carolina and Detroit, London has combined for 5.1 PPR points with two catches for 31 yards on seven targets. Desmond Ridder is not helping London or Kyle Pitts, and this really has nothing to do with the matchup. I hope I'm wrong on London this week, but I would only start him as a low-end No. 3 receiver in most formats.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Evans WR TB Tampa Bay • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 28 REYDS 297 TD 3 FPTS/G 21.6 I'm still ranking Evans as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver, and it's hard to bench him in most formats given his start to the season with Baker Mayfield. Evans has a touchdown in three games in a row, and he's scored at least 17.0 PPR points in each outing against Minnesota, Chicago and Philadelphia. But Evans has a brutal history against the Saints and cornerback Marshon Lattimore, which is something to be wary of in this matchup. As Adam Aizer pointed out on our Fantasy Football Today podcast, in 10 games against Lattimore Evans has scored more than 12.8 PPR points just once. He has scored in single digits in PPR in five of those 10 games, and he has more than 64 yards only twice. You can check my rankings to see which receivers I would start ahead of Evans, but he's just barely ranked as a No. 2 Fantasy option this week based on the matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Sam LaPorta TE DET Detroit • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB DET -1.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 9.7 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 22 REYDS 186 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.2 LaPorta has been impressive to start his career with at least five catches in each of the first three games, and he just had eight catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in Week 3 against Atlanta. He's become a must-start Fantasy tight end heading into Week 4 at Green Bay, and the Packers have already allowed three tight ends to score at least 8.0 PPR points this season. I like LaPorta as a top-five Fantasy tight end in all leagues. Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL JAC -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 10.4 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 21 REYDS 173 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.8 The Falcons have struggled with opposing tight ends so far this season, and Engram should have the chance for a big game in London. Hayden Hurst scored 15.1 PPR points against Atlanta in Week 1, and Sam LaPorta had 22.4 PPR points against the Falcons in Week 3. Engram has scored at least 11.7 PPR points in each of the past two games against the Chiefs and Texans, and he beat up Houston in Week 3 for seven catches and 67 yards on eight targets. He has top-five upside in this matchup with Atlanta. Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU PIT -3 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 10 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 9 REYDS 46 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.2 Freiermuth scored his second touchdown of the season in Week 3 at Las Vegas, and he had his best game of the year with three catches for 41 yards and the score on four targets. He should continue to get more involved with Diontae Johnson (hamstring) out, and the Texans just struggled to stop Evan Engram in Week 3 when he had seven catches for 67 yards on eight targets. Houston has now allowed a tight end to score at least 10.6 PPR points in consecutive games, and Freiermuth should be considered a top-10 Fantasy tight end in Week 4.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Luke Musgrave TE GB Green Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -1.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 7.9 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 15 REYDS 124 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.8 The Lions are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to tight ends despite giving up just one touchdown to the position this season. Four tight ends have already scored at least 8.7 PPR points against Detroit, and the Lions lead the NFL in receptions (25) and yards (263) allowed to the position. Musgrave just had his best game of the season in Week 3 against New Orleans with six catches for 49 yards on eight targets, and I hope he continues to stay involved with Christian Watson (hamstring) back. Consider Musgrave a borderline No. 1 tight end in Week 4. Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LAC -5.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 9.5 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 12 REYDS 98 TD 0 FPTS/G 7 I was ready to give up on Everett, but Mike Williams (knee) being out, as well as Austin Ekeler (ankle) still banged up, should help Everett in Week 4 against the Raiders. He just had six catches for 30 yards on six targets at Minnesota, and Justin Herbert might need Everett to help Keenan Allen, Josh Palmer and Quentin Johnston. Donald Parham will also play a prominent role, but he's more of a red-zone threat. The Raiders have also allowed four tight ends to score at least 8.4 PPR points this season. Dalton Kincaid TE BUF Buffalo • #86

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -3 O/U 54.5 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 7.9 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 12 REYDS 72 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.1 At some point, Kincaid is going to have a breakout game, and this feels like a good spot for it to happen. I would start him as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end in Week 4. The Dolphins have allowed three tight ends to score at least 8.3 PPR points in three games, along with two touchdowns, and this game is projected to be a high-scoring affair at 53.5 points. The last time the Bills and Dolphins met in Week 15 last year, Dawson Knox and Quintin Morris both scored touchdowns, and it would be great if history repeated itself in Week 4.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Zach Ertz TE ARI Arizona • #86

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -14 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 6.9 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 20 REYDS 83 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 Ertz started out with two solid games against Washington and the Giants, catching 12 passes for 77 yards on 18 targets and scoring at least 8.1 PPR points in each outing. But he cooled off in Week 3 against Dallas with two catches for 6 yards on two targets, and he should struggle again in Week 4 at San Francisco. The 49ers haven't allowed a tight end to gain more than 20 receiving yards this season, including matchups with Pat Freiermuth, Tyler Higbee and Darren Waller, and Ertz is not worth starting in most leagues. David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL CLE -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 8.1 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 11 REYDS 92 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.7 Njoku has been held to four targets, four catches and 48 yards or less in every game this season. He hasn't scored a touchdown, and he hasn't eclipsed 6.8 PPR points. I don't expect him to have a breakout game against the Ravens in Week 4, and Baltimore has allowed its opposing tight ends from Houston, Cincinnati and Indianapolis to catch just eight passes for 45 yards on the season. Granted, that's a mediocre group of tight ends, but Njoku only had three catches for 28 yards on six targets against the Ravens in Week 15 last year. Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE DAL -7 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 7.7 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 18 REYDS 70 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.7 I like Ferguson as a starting tight end for the remainder of the season, but this should be a tough matchup for him against the Patriots. New England has already limited the tight ends from Philadelphia, Miami and the Jets to a combined seven catches for 58 yards, and Dallas Goedert had no catches on just one target in Week 1. Ferguson has scored at least 9.8 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Jets and Cardinals, but this is a much tougher matchup against the Patriots.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 17 REYDS 100 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.3 The Jaguars have allowed a tight end to score in each of the past two weeks with Travis Kelce in Week 2 and Brevin Jordan in Week 3, but no tight end has more than 39 receiving yards against Jacksonville. Pitts just had his best game of the season in Week 3 at Detroit with five catches or 41 yards on nine targets, but you didn't draft him to score only 8.7 PPR points. I hope better days are ahead, but we're trending in a bad direction with Pitts because of Desmond Ridder's poor play. For Week 4, consider Pitts just a low-end starter at best in the majority of leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Colts (vs. LAR)

Matthew Stafford comes into Week 4 with four interceptions in his past two outings against the 49ers and Bengals, and he was sacked six times in Week 3 at Cincinnati. The Rams have offensive line concerns with right guard Joe Noteboom (knee) and left tackle Alaric Jackson (thigh) banged up, and the Colts have 10 sacks in their past two outings. Indianapolis has also held Houston and Baltimore to 20 points or less, and the Colts DST should be considered a top streaming option for this week.

Sleepers

Bengals at TEN

Buccaneers at NO

Chargers vs. LV

DST to Sit

Bills (vs. MIA)

Tua Tagovailoa has been sacked just once, and the Dolphins only have three turnovers on the season (one fumble and two interceptions). Miami is averaging 43.3 points on the year, including a whopping 70 points in Week 3 against Denver, but the Dolphins have two games with at least 36 points in three outings. The Bills defense is the toughest test Miami has faced, and Buffalo has held the Raiders and Commanders to just 13 points in the past two games, with nine sacks and six interceptions over that span. But the Bills aren't going to completely stop the Dolphins, and the Bills DST isn't worth using in most leagues in Week 4.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jason Myers K SEA Seattle • #5

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -1 O/U 47 OPP VS K 27th PROJ PTS 8.5 K RNK 8th Myers just had a massive game against Carolina in Week 3 with five field goals and two PATs, and he should have the chance for a strong encore in Week 4. He's attempted at least three field goals in every game this season, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 4 at the Giants. Two kickers have already scored at least 10 Fantasy points against the Giants, and Jake Moody just had three field goals and three PATs against New York in Week 3.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Brandon Aubrey K DAL Dallas • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE DAL -7 O/U 43 OPP VS K 16th PROJ PTS 7.7 K RNK 2nd Matt Gay K IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR IND -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS K 30th PROJ PTS 7.8 K RNK 12th Daniel Carlson K LV Las Vegas • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -5.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS K 21st PROJ PTS 7.2 K RNK 11th