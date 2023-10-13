From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 6 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.
Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones and Deshaun Watson; running backs Miles Sanders, Saquon Barkley and Khalil Herbert; receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tee Higgins and Christian Watson; tight ends Dalton Kincaid, Darren Waller and Dawson Knox; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.
You can also see how this week's injuries affect the Fantasy projections from the SportsLine Projection Model.
- RB Keaton Mitchell (shoulder) - TBD
- WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) - Cleared
- LB Odafe Oweh (ankle) - Out
- SAF Geno Stone (hamstring) - Cleared
- WR Treylon Burks (knee) - Out
- C Aaron Brewer (neck) - Questionable
- DT Teair Tart (knee) - Questionable
- DT Denico Autry (finger) - Cleared
- DT Jeffrey Simmons (shoulder) - Cleared
- LB Azeez Al-Shaari (neck) - Cleared
- SS Armani Hooker (thumb) - Questionable
- CB Caleb Farley (back) - TBD
Odell Beckham Jr. is cleared from his ankle injury and Lamar Jackson will have his entire healthy receiving corps against a Titans defense that has allowed the eighth most passing yards this season. The Ravens look to bounce back after struggle against the Steelers in Week 5. Keaton Mitchell's return from IR remains in question. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill remain streaming options.
The Titans will be without Treylon Burks, who has missed the past two games. DeAndre Hopkins will continue to see the majority of targets and is a solid start this week coming off his best performance of the season.
DFS impact
With the Ravens' receiving corps in full healthy, Lamar Jackson is a strong tournament play against the Titans defense.
Notable injuries
- CB Christian Holmes (hamstring) - Out
- TE Jonnu Smith (ankle) - Cleared
- OT Kaleb McGary (knee) - Cleared
The Falcons and Commanders have no significant injuries and head into the game with all starters in full health.
Notable injuries
- QB Nick Mullens (back) - IR
- RB Kene Nwangwu (back) - Questionable
- WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) - IR
- WR Jordan Addison (ankle) - Cleared
- CB Akayleb Evans (knee) - Cleared
- RB Khalil Herbert (ankle) - Out
- RB Roschon Johnson (concussion) - Out
- RB Travis Homer (hamstring) - Out
- WR Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring) - Out
- TE Cole Kmet (hamstring) - Cleared
- CB Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) - Cleared
- SAF Eddie Jackson (foot) - Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon .
Notable injuries
- QB Drew Lock (ankle) - TBD
- WR DK Metcalf (ribs) - TBD
- OG Phil Haynes (calf) - TBD
- LB Jordyn Brooks (knee) - TBD
- WR Tee Higgins (ribs) - Questionable
- LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) - Out
- CB Chidobe Awuzie (back) - Questionable
Tee Higgins remains questionable heading into the weekend, but it's important to note he practiced in full on Friday. Higgins is still risky if active because the injury centers around pain management and one bad hit could cause him to exit the game. Treat Higgins as a flex option. Prioritize other WR2 options and high-upside running backs in flex before turning to Higgins. If Higgins is unable to suit up, Trenton Irwin and Tyler Boyd are flex options this week.
DFS impact
Higgins should be avoided in cash games if active due to reinjury risk. If Higgins is unable to play, Irwin is the value play here as he served as a direct replacement for Higgins in Week 5 with Boyd remaining in his typical role.
Notable injuries
- RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) - TBD
- OG Aaron Banks (shoulder) - TBD
- LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) - TBD
- QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) - Out
- WR Cedric Tillman (hip) - Out
- TE David Njoku (face, hand) - Questionable
- C Ethan Pocic (chest, knee, foot) - Questionable
- OG Joel Bitonio (knee) - Out
- DE Myles Garrett (foot) - Cleared
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- TE Juwan Johnson (calf) - TBD
- FB Adam Prentice (knee) - TBD
- OT Landon Young (hip) - TBD
- OG Andrus Peat (concussion) - TBD
- DE Cameron Jordan (back) - TBD
- SAF Lonnie Johnson (hamstring) - TBD
- WR John Metchie (illness) - TBD
- OT Laremy Tunsil (knee) - TBD
- OT Josh Jones (hand) - TBD
- DT Maliek Collins (abdomen) - TBD
- LB Christian Harris (concussion) - TBD
- CB Shaquill Griffin (calf) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- QB Anthony Richardson (shoulder) - IR
- TE Jelani Woods (hamstring) - Cleared
- TE Mo Alie-Cox (concussion) - Questionable
- OT Bernhard Raimann (concussion) - Cleared
- OT Braden Smith (foot) - Out
- C Ryan Kelly (foot) - Questionable
- DE Kwity Paye (concussion) - Cleared
- WR Zay Jones (knee) - TBD
- OT Walker Little (knee) - TBD
- LB Devin Lloyd (thumb) - TBD
- LB Dawuane Smoot (Achilles) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- RB Miles Sanders (shoulder) - Out
- TE Giovanni Ricci (shoulder) - Out
- TE Ian Thomas (calf) - Questionable
- TE Stephen Sullivan (hip) - Questionable
- OT Taylor Moton (knee) - Cleared
- OG Chandler Zavala (neck) - Out
- OG Austin Corbett (knee) - Out
- OG Calvin Throckmorton (calf) - Cleared
- DT Derrick Brown (knee, ankle) - Questionable
- LB Brian Burns (ankle) - Questionable
- OLB Kamu Grugier-Hill (back) - Cleared
- SAF Xavier Woods (hamstring) - Out
- SAF Vonn Bell (quad) - Out
- RB Jeff Wilson (ribs) - Doubtful
- RB De'Von Achane (knee) - IR
- FB Alec Ingold (foot) - Questionable
- OG Robert Hunt (knee) - Cleared
- C Connor Williams (groin) - Out
- OLB Jaelan Phillips (oblique) - Questionable
- CB Nik Needham (Achilles) - Doubtful
Miles Sanders has been ruled out for Week 6 and Chuba Hubbard will operate as the Panthers' lead back. The Panthers backfield has been difficult to trust from a Fantasy perspective because Hubbard has seen a decent workload on a weekly basis, rendering the Panthers backfield as a borderline committee. But with Sanders out, Hubbard is a solid RB2 in PPR due to his receiving upside.
DFS impact
Hubbard could be extremely chalky in Week 6 priced at just $4,300 on DraftKings but his price would open up significant salary. It's tough to imagine Carolina can maintain a strong run game while likely playing from behind. But Hubbard has receiving upside and shouldn't be scripted out of play.
Notable injuries
- WR Demario Douglas (concussion) - Out
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) - Out
- WR Tyquan Thornton (shoulder) - Questionable
- OT Trent Brown (chest) - Questionable
- OT Riley Reiff (knee) - Out
- OG Cole Strange (knee) - Out
- OG Mike Onwenu (ankle) - Questionable
- DE Trey Flowers (foot) - Questionable
- DT Christian Barmore (knee) - Questionable
- DT Davon Godchaux (ankle) - Questionable
- OLB Matt Judon (biceps) - Out
- CB Jonathan Jones (ankle) - Questionable
- CB Shaun Wade (shoulder) - Questionable
- SAF Kyle Dugger (foot) - Questionable
- WR Davante Adams (shoulder) - TBD
- WR Tre Tucker (knee) - TBD
- DE Maxx Crosby (knee) - TBD
- CB Jakorian Bennett (hamstring) - TBD
- CB Nate Hobbs (ankle) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- WR Quez Watkins (hamstring) - Out
- TE Jack Stoll (shoulder) - Cleared
- DT Fletcher Cox (back) - Cleared
- DT Jalen Carter (ankle) - Out
- DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps) - Questionable
- LB Nakobe Dean (foot) - Cleared
- CB Darius Slay (knee) - Out
- SAF Sydney Brown (hamstring) - Questionable
- SAF Justin Evans (knee) - Out
- RB Nick Bawden (calf) - TBD
- OT Alijah Vera-Tucker (Achilles) - IR
- CB D.J. Reed (concussion) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- RB James Conner (knee) - IR
- RB Keaontay Ingram (neck) - TBD
- WR Marquise Brown (illness) - TBD
- DE Jonathan Ledbetter (finger) - TBD
- LB Josh Woods (ankle) - TBD
- SAF Jalen Thompson (hamstring) - TBD
- WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles) - TBD
- OG Joe Noteboom (groin) - TBD
- LB Ernest Jones (knee) - TBD
- LB Christian Rozeboom (thigh) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) - Out
- RB Zonovan Knight (shoulder) - Out
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) - Cleared
- TE Sam LaPorta (calf) - Questionable
- TE James Mitchell (hamstring) - Out
- OG Jonah Jackson (ankle) - Out
- CB Brian Branch (ankle) - Out
- CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) - Out
Bucccaneers
- WR Mike Evans (hamstring) - Cleared
- LB Shaquil Barrett (illness) - Questionable
- LB Anthony Nelson (concussion) - TBD
- FS Ryan Neal (concussion) - Cleared
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- QB Daniel Jones (neck) - Out
- RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) - Questionable
- RB Gary Brightwell (ankle) - Questionable
- WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) - Cleared
- TE Darren Waller (groin) - Questionable
- OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) - Out
- OT Evan Neal (ankle) - Questionable
- OT Matt Peart (shoulder) - Out
- OG Marcus McKethan (knee) - Cleared
- OG Shane Lemieux (groin) - Questionable
- C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) - Out
- OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) - Out
- LB Micah McFadden (ankle) - Questionable
- CB Deonte Banks (ankle) - Cleared
- TE Dawson Knox (wrist) - Questionable
- TE Dalton Kincaid (concussion) - Questionable
- DE Greg Rousseau (foot) - Cleared
- CB Dane Jackson (foot) - Questionable
Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox are both questionable for Week 6. Neither tight end has been a strong Fantasy option but it's critical to monitor their status this weekend. If one plays and the other sits, the active tight end is a viable streaming option this week. If both are inactive, targets would likely continue to funnel to Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.
The Giants will be without Daniel Jones for Week 6. Jones said his neck injury is different from his previous one, so it's possible he won't miss extended time. But given the Giants offensive struggles, Fantasy manager should prepare to move forward without Jones. Fantasy managers will need to monitor status for Saquon Barkley throughout the weekend. Even if Barkley is able to suit up, news around his workload is critical. It's possible that Barkley is eased back into action. If he sees limited reps, combined with the Giants' offensive struggles, Barkley is a risky play in this week.
Darren Waller is also listed as questionable. Waller had a rough start but is coming off his strongest performance of the season. With Tyrod Taylor as the starting quarterback, it's tough to trust Waller to repeat his performance. But given Waller's talent and upside, if we receive news over the weekend that he is active and does not have any snap limitations, Waller is still a low-end TE1. Other Giants receivers are risky plays.
DFS impact
If Kincaid and Knox are unable to suit up this week, it's difficult to trust any replacement option in redraft leagues. However, in DFS this presents an interesting opportunity to use a player like Deonte Harty as a value play.
Notable injuries
- RB Tony Pollard (shoulder) - TBD
- WR KaVontae Turpin (ankle) - TBD
- TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle) - IR
- LB Damone Clark (shoulder) - TBD
- OLB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) - TBD
- TE Donald Parham (wrist) - TBD
- LB Joey Bosa (hamstring) - TBD
- SS Alohi Gilman (heel) -TBD
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.