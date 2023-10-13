From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 6 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones and Deshaun Watson; running backs Miles Sanders, Saquon Barkley and Khalil Herbert; receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tee Higgins and Christian Watson; tight ends Dalton Kincaid, Darren Waller and Dawson Knox; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

You can also see how this week's injuries affect the Fantasy projections from the SportsLine Projection Model. All you have to do is head over to SportsLine's companion post to this piece that tracks all the projections you need to know related to this week's injury report.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Ravens

Titans

WR Treylon Burks (knee) - Out

C Aaron Brewer (neck) - Questionable

DT Teair Tart (knee) - Questionable



DT Denico Autry (finger) - Cleared

DT Jeffrey Simmons (shoulder) - Cleared

LB Azeez Al-Shaari (neck) - Cleared

SS Armani Hooker (thumb) - Questionable

CB Caleb Farley (back) - TBD

Odell Beckham Jr. is cleared from his ankle injury and Lamar Jackson will have his entire healthy receiving corps against a Titans defense that has allowed the eighth most passing yards this season. The Ravens look to bounce back after struggle against the Steelers in Week 5. Keaton Mitchell's return from IR remains in question. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill remain streaming options.

The Titans will be without Treylon Burks, who has missed the past two games. DeAndre Hopkins will continue to see the majority of targets and is a solid start this week coming off his best performance of the season.

DFS impact

With the Ravens' receiving corps in full healthy, Lamar Jackson is a strong tournament play against the Titans defense.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Commanders

CB Christian Holmes (hamstring) - Out

Falcons

TE Jonnu Smith (ankle) - Cleared

OT Kaleb McGary (knee) - Cleared

The Falcons and Commanders have no significant injuries and head into the game with all starters in full health.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries



Vikings

Bears

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon .

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries



Seahawks

Bengals

WR Tee Higgins (ribs) - Questionable

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) - Out



CB Chidobe Awuzie (back) - Questionable

Tee Higgins remains questionable heading into the weekend, but it's important to note he practiced in full on Friday. Higgins is still risky if active because the injury centers around pain management and one bad hit could cause him to exit the game. Treat Higgins as a flex option. Prioritize other WR2 options and high-upside running backs in flex before turning to Higgins. If Higgins is unable to suit up, Trenton Irwin and Tyler Boyd are flex options this week.

DFS impact

Higgins should be avoided in cash games if active due to reinjury risk. If Higgins is unable to play, Irwin is the value play here as he served as a direct replacement for Higgins in Week 5 with Boyd remaining in his typical role.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

49ers

Browns

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Saints

Texans

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries



Colts

Jaguars

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Panthers

Dolphins

Miles Sanders has been ruled out for Week 6 and Chuba Hubbard will operate as the Panthers' lead back. The Panthers backfield has been difficult to trust from a Fantasy perspective because Hubbard has seen a decent workload on a weekly basis, rendering the Panthers backfield as a borderline committee. But with Sanders out, Hubbard is a solid RB2 in PPR due to his receiving upside.

DFS impact

Hubbard could be extremely chalky in Week 6 priced at just $4,300 on DraftKings but his price would open up significant salary. It's tough to imagine Carolina can maintain a strong run game while likely playing from behind. But Hubbard has receiving upside and shouldn't be scripted out of play.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Patriots

Raiders

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Eagles

Jets

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Cardinals

Rams

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Lions

Bucccaneers

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Giants

Bills

TE Dawson Knox (wrist) - Questionable

TE Dalton Kincaid (concussion) - Questionable

DE Greg Rousseau (foot) - Cleared

CB Dane Jackson (foot) - Questionable

Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox are both questionable for Week 6. Neither tight end has been a strong Fantasy option but it's critical to monitor their status this weekend. If one plays and the other sits, the active tight end is a viable streaming option this week. If both are inactive, targets would likely continue to funnel to Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

The Giants will be without Daniel Jones for Week 6. Jones said his neck injury is different from his previous one, so it's possible he won't miss extended time. But given the Giants offensive struggles, Fantasy manager should prepare to move forward without Jones. Fantasy managers will need to monitor status for Saquon Barkley throughout the weekend. Even if Barkley is able to suit up, news around his workload is critical. It's possible that Barkley is eased back into action. If he sees limited reps, combined with the Giants' offensive struggles, Barkley is a risky play in this week.

Darren Waller is also listed as questionable. Waller had a rough start but is coming off his strongest performance of the season. With Tyrod Taylor as the starting quarterback, it's tough to trust Waller to repeat his performance. But given Waller's talent and upside, if we receive news over the weekend that he is active and does not have any snap limitations, Waller is still a low-end TE1. Other Giants receivers are risky plays.

DFS impact

If Kincaid and Knox are unable to suit up this week, it's difficult to trust any replacement option in redraft leagues. However, in DFS this presents an interesting opportunity to use a player like Deonte Harty as a value play.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Cowboys

Chargers

TE Donald Parham (wrist) - TBD

LB Joey Bosa (hamstring) - TBD

SS Alohi Gilman (heel) -TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.