Fantasy Football Week 7 Injury Report: Alvin Kamara out, Saquon Barkley back, David Johnson hopeful

Davante Adams WR GB Green Bay • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Toe Adams will not play in Sunday's Week 7 battle against the Raiders after once again missing practice for the entirety of the week. Meanwhile, position mate Geronimo Allison (chest/concussion) is being listed as questionable despite not practicing during the week either, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle) shares the same designation.

Amari Cooper WR DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Quad Cooper is questionable for Sunday's night's NFC East showdown against the Eagles. However, as per late-week beat writer reports, he's expected to play if he suffers no setbacks, and early Sunday morning reports confirm as much. Michael Gallup, who seemed to be overwhelmed with extra defensive attention from the Jets in Week 6 after Cooper exited, would have to head up the receiving corps again were Cooper to sit.

Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injury Ankle Brown is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. Brown carried the same designation into the Week 6 against the Bengals and ultimately failed to suit up, and he could be headed in that direction again Sunday. If Brown sits a second consecutive contest, Miles Boykin, Willie Snead and Seth Roberts would once again fill the top three wideout spots for Baltimore.

Josh Gordon WR NE New England • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Ankle Gordon will not play in Monday night's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. Gordon's absence looms particularly large with fellow wideouts Julian Edelman (chest) and Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) both carrying questionable designations, although each is expected to play. Even with just one confirmed absence in Gordon, rookie Jakobi Meyers is in line for an expanded role versus New York.

Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Concussion Shepard is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after a week of limited practices. His absence will push rookie Darius Slayton to the No. 2 receiver role behind Golden Tate, while Cody Latimer will slide into Slayton's usual No. 3 role. Arizona has been vulnerable in the secondary throughout the first six games, but that could begin to change Sunday with Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson reinstated from his season-opening suspension.

Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Ankle Kirk is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after three limited practices this past week. Kirk's status could come down to how he feels in pregame warmups, and if he were to miss, it would once again leave Larry Fitzgerald as the clear top wideout option for Kyler Murray.

DeSean Jackson WR PHI Philadelphia • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Injury Abdomen Jackson will remain out in Week 7 versus the Cowboys. Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor will remain the top two wideouts for Carson Wentz, with Mack Hollins slotting in as the No. 3 receiver.

Julian Edelman WR NE New England • #11

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Injury Chest Edelman is questionable for Monday night's showdown against the Jets after three limited practices this week. However, as per reports, he's expected to play through the injury, as he's already done for multiple games.

Phillip Dorsett WR NE New England • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Hamstring Dorsett is questionable for Monday night's game against the Jets after a trio of limited practices this week. The expectation is that Dorsett will be able to play if he remains free of setbacks through pregame warmups Monday night. If he does suit up, he'll be one of Tom Brady's primary deep threats with Josh Gordon (knee) ruled out.

Dede Westbrook WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Shoulder Westbrook is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's likely to play. However, the team will first see how he performs in pregame warmups before making a final decision on his status. With fellow wideout Marqise Lee ruled out with an ankle injury, Chris Conley and Keelan Cole would see expanded roles should both players miss.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR GB Green Bay • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Shoulder Valdes-Scantling is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after managing just a limited Friday practice this week. With fellow wideouts Davante Adams (toe) out and Geronimo Allison (concussion/chest) questionable, Valdes-Scantling's availability would be especially valued, but he appears to be headed toward a game-time call as of early Sunday morning. The likes of Jake Kumerow, Allen Lazard and the recently signed Ryan Grant would all be in line for further work should either Valdes-Scantling, Allison, or both, miss the game.

Geronimo Allison WR GB Green Bay • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Chest/Concussion Allison is now questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, having received an upgrade from the doubtful tag he carried on Friday's injury report. Allison's availability will likely come down to pregame warmups, as will that of fellow wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The likes of Jake Kumerow, Allen Lazard and the recently signed Ryan Grant would all be in line for further work should either or both receivers miss.

A.J. Green WR CIN Cincinnati • #18

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Injury Ankle Green will remain sidelined in Week 7 against the Jaguars. Tyler Boyd will continue to serve as Cincinnati's No. 1 receiver with John Ross (shoulder) also on injured reserve.

Tyrell Williams WR OAK Oakland • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Foot Williams will not play Sunday versus the Packers after failing to get healthy over Oakland's bye week. The veteran is dealing with a case of plantar fasciitis, and his second straight absence will once again leave Derek Carr with Hunter Renfrow, Keelan Doss and Trevor Davis as his top three receiver options. Recent trade acquisition Zay Jones is still learning the playbook and expected to slot in as the No. 4 wideout against Green Bay.

Randall Cobb WR DAL Dallas • #18

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Status Back Cobb is questionable for Sunday night's contest against the Eagles but did manage to work back to a limited practice Friday and is expected to play, as per early Sunday morning reports. If Cobb is unable to suit up, Tavon Austin, who recorded four receptions for a team-high 64 receiving yards against the Jets last Sunday in Cobb's stead, will once again slide into Cobb's slot role.

Parris Campbell WR IND Indianapolis • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injury Abdomen Campbell is out for Sunday's game against the Texans, but he slots behind the top trio of T.Y Hilton, Zach Pascal and Deon Cain when healthy anyhow.

Tre'Quan Smith WR NO New Orleans • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Ankle Smith will not play in Sunday's game against the Bears after once again sitting out practice all week.

Demaryius Thomas WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #18

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Injury Hamstring Thomas is questionable for Monday night's contest against the Patriots after managing to practice in limited fashion all week. Thomas carried the same designation into last Sunday's game against the Cowboys and ended up logging 50 snaps, which he turned into a 4-62 line.

Jakeem Grant WR MIA Miami • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Hamstring Grant is questionable to face the Bills in Week 7 after three limited practices this week, possibly bumping Allen Hurns up to the No. 4 receiver role.