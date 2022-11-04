From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 9 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, and Ryan Tannehill; running backs Jonathan Taylor, Chuba Hubbard, Austin Ekeler, James Conner and D'Andre Swift; receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Keenan Allen, and Allen Lazard; tight ends Darren Waller and Mark Andrews; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

Notable injuries

Chargers

Falcons

Austin Ekeler hit the injury report this week with an abdomen injury but is cleared to play on Sunday. Keenan Allen reaggravated his hamstring injury during the Chargers' bye week and is out, along with Mike Williams. Josh Palmer is the new WR1. Palmer is cleared from his concussion and could be a top-24 option this week. In games where he's been healthy, Palmer has seen a minimum of eight targets. Atlanta has given up the second-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. DeAndre Carter was added to the injury report with an illness but, if active, would be a low-end flex option. Donald Parham's absence benefits Gerald Everett, a clear TE1 this week.

For Atlanta, Fantasy managers should monitor Cordarrelle Patterson throughout the weekend. Patterson was designated to return from IR. It's tough to trust a player in their first game back from IR but this is an excellent matchup for Atlanta running backs and Patterson could be a flex option. If Patterson is inactive, Tyler Allgeier is a solid flex option and Caleb Huntley is an option in deep leagues, given the matchup.

DFS impact

Palmer is a huge bargain at just $5,100 on DraftKings. He'll likely be a popular play. If Carter is active, he's an interesting low-value pivot off Palmer. But the big increase in upside belongs to Austin Ekeler, who is the most expensive running back on the main slate but should benefit from the absence of Williams and Allen.

Allgeier at $5,400 is in play. And while Huntley has been the secondary option, he's been more productive with his opportunities and is intriguing at just $4,900 if Patterson is out.

Notable injuries

Dolphins

Bears

OT Larry Broom (concussion) - Cleared

FS Eddie Jackson (hip) - Cleared

CB Kyler Gordon (hip) - Cleared

The Dolphins are dealing with key injuries on defense. And while reinforcements arrived in the form of Bradley Chubb from Denver, it will likely to some time to see a major impact to their overall performance. Justin Fields is the premier streaming option this week, coming off a very efficient and productive game against Dallas. The Bears have no major injuries and welcomed Chase Claypool to the team this week. Claypool should see time this Sunday and increase the upside of Fields.

The Dolphins also traded away Chase Edmonds and welcomed Jeff Wilson. Mostert is healthy and should continue to operate as the lead back this week.

DFS impact

There's no significant DFS impact on either side. Even against a healthy Chicago defense, Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are still top-tier options in DFS. Fields is a potential value play at quarterback against Miami's struggling defense.

Notable injuries

Panthers

RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) - Out

CB Jaycee Horn (ribs) - Cleared



CB Donte Jackson (ankle) - Questionable

SAF Juston Burris (concussion) - Out

Bengals

With Hubbard out, D'Onta Foreman leads the Panthers' backfield coming off 26 carries for 118 yards and three touchdowns in Week 8 against Atlanta. Cincinnati's defense is far more formidable but is vulnerable with key losses in the secondary. Success from PJ Walker through the air could open up opportunities for Foreman on the ground.

In addition to big defenses injuries, Chase will miss his second game while dealing with a hip injury. Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd look to bounce back after a disappointing Week 8. Even without Chase, Burrow is a low-end QB1, Higgins is a low-end WR1 and Boyd is a mid-tier WR2.

DFS impact

Although Horn is cleared from the injury report, the Panthers' secondary is still a solid matchup and both Higgins and Boyd are DFS options with Chase out. Cincinnati defensive injuries make DJ Moore an appealing option at just $5,800, coming off another strong performance. Foreman is in play at $6,000 with Hubbard out, although he is still a risky option in DraftKings with limited pass-catching upside, making him touchdown-dependent.

Notable injuries

Packers

Lions

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Raiders

WR Mack Hollins (heel) - Cleared



TE Darren Waller (hamstring) - Questionable

LB Divine Deablo (back) - Questionable



Jaguars

WR Jamal Agnew (knee) - Questionable

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Colts

Patriots

Jonathan Taylor is officially out on Sunday. With Nyheim Hines traded to the Buffalo Bills, Deon Jackson steps up as the lead back for the Colts, but he draws a tough matchup. The Patriots allow the second-least Fantasy points to opposing running backs. And upside is limited as Sam Ehlinger threw to Colts running backs only three times last week. But Jackson should have little competition and is a well-rounded back that can be a flex option this week.

DFS impact

While Jackson is a start in season-long leagues, he's a risky value play in DFS, particular on DraftKings, because of the limited pass-catching upside with Ehlinger at quarterback. Jackson had 10 receptions in Week 6 with Matt Ryan at quarterback. However, in GPP, you could take a gamble that Jackson finds the end zone in what should be an evenly matched game.

Notable injuries

Bills

Jets

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Vikings

Commanders

T.J. Hockenson is the new Vikings lead tight end. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect a huge workload for Hockenson in his first week with the team, but on a six-team bye week, Hockenson is still a low-end TE1.

The Commanders were hopeful for a return for Young but he remains out for Week 9 along side McKissic, Dotson and Holcomb. Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel remain unchanged in value but the absence of McKissic makes Antonio Gibson an intriguing flex option. Brian Robinson is the lead back for Washington but the value at running back falls to the pass-catching back. Antonio Gibson has seen increased usage over the past two weeks with two receiving touchdowns and is coming off a seven-target game. If the Vikings take advantage of a vulnerable Washington defense, the Commanders could chase points. Minnesota's defense has been strong against the run recently. With McKissic out, the game script favors Gibson over Robinson.

DFS impact

With most Vikings as strong plays against a poor Washington defense, this game could get out of hand and force the Commanders to attack through the air. Washington pass-catchers -- including Gibson -- are interesting options all priced below $6,000 on DraftKings. The potential absence of Cam Dantzler would also benefit them.

Notable injuries

Seahawks

Cardinals

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Rams

Buccaneers

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Titans

Chiefs

TE Jodi Fortson (quad, illness) - Out

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Ravens

Analysis coming soon.