Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.

It's too early to be absolutely sure on which matchups will be easy and which ones will be tough, but we can take some educated guesses based on healthy personnel, defensive schemes, track records and key details of offenses. The things we know can help us minimize the impact of the things we don't know. This should lead to better decisions being made.

We'll go through every game and highlight the players who aren't obvious starts and sits (because you don't need to be told to start Justin Jefferson). You should feel more comfortable starting or sitting players based on the information given, and feeling comfortable with your Fantasy lineup before the games start is the best feeling in the world.

All lines from Caesars Sportsbook.

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -14 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 53 REYDS 354 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.5 Cooks was a disappointment for Fantasy last week in one of the easiest matchups possible. Now he'll play in one of the toughest on a short week. He's at best a bye-week replacement.

Dave's Notebook:

COOKS: At this point you should know what to expect -- somewhere between 6 and 11 PPR points, just like he's delivered in his past five games when he hasn't scored.

COOKS: Improved his season-long catch rate to 60.4% but is still sporting the lowest receiving average over his past eight years. His ADOT (average depth of target) is also at a five-year low (9.2 yards).

BARELY A POSITIVE: Last week he notched his longest (44 yards) and third-longest (26 yards) receptions of the season. Both came in the final two minutes of the game.

EAGLES: Rank seventh in fewest Fantasy points to wide receivers. They've allowed 12-plus PPR points to just five wideouts in their past six games including Chase Claypool, who threw a touchdown, in Week 8.

Flex Starter (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LAC -3 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 40 REYDS 240 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Palmer's a pretty good player with a very good opportunity. He's much safer in PPR where he should be able to compile solid stats in a favorable matchup. Once it's clear he's out of the concussion protocol, use him as at worst a flex.

Dave's Notebook:

INJURIES: We know for sure Mike Williams is out. We did not see Keenan Allen practice on Monday, and when he did play in Week 7 his snaps were limited and his explosiveness waned into the second quarter. Palmer should run a ton of routes.

PALMER: Has 14-plus PPR in three of his past five games. This includes his 12-target, 9-57-0 stat line versus Denver in Week 6, his most recent game.

PALMER: Might be tasked with playing more along the outside this week with Williams hurt but has just one reception that traveled more than 15 Air Yards this season. His longest catch of the year, a 45-yarder, was a catch and run. He also caught just four passes that went that same 15 Air Yard distance in 2021. This isn't a crusher for his value, but it does mean he must have volume and/or a touchdown or else he'll struggle.

VOLUME: Multiple Chargers receivers have had at least six targets in the same game five times.

PALMER: Has seven career games with at least six targets and has posted 13-plus PPR points in five of them.

FALCONS: Have allowed the second-most touchdowns to wide receivers this year (12 including six total over their past three games) and rank 11th-worst in catch rate allowed (65.6%). They rank second in most Fantasy points per game to wide receivers and most pass completions of 20-plus yards (29).

Start Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LAC -3 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 10.6 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 45 REYDS 305 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.9 The Chargers are in a pinch with Mike Williams out. Everett figures to help replace him, even though Everett himself doesn't venture too far downfield often. Count on his volume to remain strong against a Falcons squad that's let tight ends rough them up a little. I'd start him in full-PPR over Zach Ertz, Tyler Higbee, Evan Engram and even Kyle Pitts.

Dave's Notebook:

EVERETT: Is top-three on the Chargers in every receiving category and most metrics including targets, catches, yards, red-zone targets, end-zone targets, YAC/reception (yards after catch per reception, a stat that measures how many yards a receiver gets on average post-reception before getting tackled), explosive plays and tackles avoided. In most of these categories, Mike Williams ranks higher. Williams will not play for at least the next two weeks.

EVERETT: Has six or more targets in all but one of his past five games. In those five games, Everett has had 10-plus PPR points three times.

FALCONS: Last week was the first time in seven games the Falcons DID NOT give up at least 10 full-PPR points to a tight end.

FALCONS: Have seen the most targets go to tight ends against them this year (72) and rank bottom-eight in catch rate allowed and bottom-five in total yards and yards after catch allowed.

Start Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIA -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 10.6 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 30 REYDS 235 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.6 Gesicki has been one of the best tight ends in the touchdown-or-bust streaming tier, but his minimal usage in general caps any shot of him being a great option. There's also a tiny bit of worry about Jeff Wilson stealing some of Gesicki's touches inside the 10 since he's a physical runner with short-yardage experience. All that said, Gesicki's role lately has been bountiful for Fantasy purposes and shouldn't be ignored. I'd roll with him over Hayden Hurst, Robert Tonyan and Dawson Knox.

Dave's Notebook:

RED ZONE: Of Gesicki's 30 targets, seven have come in the red zone. If you don't think that's a lot, consider that this leads all Dolphins players and ranks tied for sixth among all tight ends. He's had five red-zone/four end-zone targets over his past three.

TOUCHDOWNS: Gesicki scored in Weeks 6 and 8 and had a pass bounce off his face mask in the end zone in Week 7. He has been utilized as a scoring threat when the Dolphins have been in the red zone, but not quite at the goal line.

GESICKI: Has a catch for at least 16 yards in each of his past five games, but still doesn't have a high target share (one game this year with a 20% rate and six with 12% or lower).

BEARS: Have allowed 8.5 or more half-PPR points twice all season to tight ends (and no more than 10.5), but Gesicki may represent the biggest receiving threat at TE they've faced so far this season. Dalton Schultz had a 6-74-0 stat line against them last week.

BEARS: Of the 17 red-zone touchdowns allowed this year (which is the sixth-most in the league), only five were passes.

Start Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1199 RUYDS 424 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 17 Fields' rushing prowess is easy to embrace, especially since he takes off when there's pressure as well as on designed runs (like his touchdowns inside the 5 in his past two games). What he gives on the ground is a supplement to his now-efficient passing. Adding Chase Claypool should help to some degree; he just played the Dolphins in Week 7 (5-41-0). Fields' upside makes him a top-10 quarterback who has more appeal this week than Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Geno Smith.

Dave's Notebook:

PAST FOUR GAMES: Fields has averaged 23.0 pass attempts per game with a 64.1% completion rate and 7.91 yards per attempt. It's not amazing but it's an improvement on his first four games (16.8 pass attempts, 51% completion rate, 7.03 yards per attempt).

PAST FOUR GAMES: Fields has averaged 10.5 rushes and 69.3 rush yards per game, way better than his first four games (8.5 rush attempts, 36.8 rush yards per game).

PAST FOUR GAMES: Fields has posted 18-plus Fantasy points in each with 25-plus in his past two against the Patriots and Cowboys.

DOLPHINS: Gave up 5.9 yards per rush to Josh Allen (8-47-0) and 13.2 yards per rush (9-119-2) to Lamar Jackson this season. Those are the only quarterbacks with six or more rush attempts against them in 2022.

DOLPHINS: Tied for second-heaviest blitz defense this year (37.6%) AND they've added Bradley Chubb, who has a respectable 13.7% pass rush win rate in 2022 according to Pro Football Focus. The Dolphins figure to keep bringing the heat.

FIELDS: During his four-game hot streak he's predictably struggled throwing when blitzed (50% completion rate, -0.52 EPA/dropback, 63.9 QB rating). He's barely ran when blitzed (four carries, 28 yards) but does tend to move out of the pocket when he's pressured whether it's a blitz or not. When pressured over his past four games, Fields has averaged 9.1 yards per rush and has pretty much 50% of his rushing yards (138 of 277) when the heat's on.

DOLPHINS: Each of the past four quarterbacks have posted 21 or fewer Fantasy points, but it's been Jared Goff, Kenny Pickett, Kirk Cousins and Zach Wilson. They've combined for four passing touchdowns and 20 rush yards.

Sneaky Sleeper (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Terrace Marshall Jr. WR CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -7.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 9.6 WR RNK 41st YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 17 REYDS 148 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 Marshall warrants mild consideration as a bye-week replacement in PPR leagues and as a DFS dart throw. He's making progress in his second season and definitely getting the right kind of attention from his quarterback. A favorable matchup shouldn't hurt. If you're stuck, I like his upside more than other bye-week guys like Alec Pierce, Julio Jones or Josh Reynolds.

Dave's Notebook:

PAST TWO WEEKS: Marshall has quietly had a 21.1% target share including two red-zone targets and three end-zone targets. Quarterback P.J. Walker has looked to him in single coverage situations (of which there have been many) and seems to even favor him on red-zone fade routes.

MARSHALL: Is more of a physical receiver with good size (6-2, 200) but his speed is solid, too. He ran past a Falcons cornerback for a 27-yard gain along the sideline last week. He does need to improve his work in contested catches to come through as a dangerous end-zone threat, but he's been getting the chances.

BENGALS: Lost excellent cornerback Chidobe Awuzie to a season-ending injury on Monday, leaving them with cornerbacks Eli Apple (who didn't play Monday), Tre Flowers (who was also hurt late Monday), rookies Dax Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt, and veteran nickelback Mike Hilton. The Panthers will notice.

Possible Bust (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Hayden Hurst TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CIN -7.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 9.2 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 43 REYDS 268 TD 2 FPTS/G 9 Even with a halfway-decent matchup, Hurst qualifies as a touchdown-or-bust tight end, but not one with high potential for yardage (he's topped 50 yards once this year). I'd rather start Evan Engram, Mike Gesicki or Tyler Conklin.

Dave's Notebook:

LAST WEEK: Hurst only drew four targets (11.8% share) but caught them all for a season-high 10.5 receiving average. More was expected, particularly since Ja'Marr Chase was out and Joe Burrow wound up throwing short for much of the night.

PANTHERS: On the season, Carolina has allowed a 76.1% catch rate to tight ends (sixth-highest) and 10.9 yards per catch (11th-highest). Kyle Pitts racked up 5-80-1 on nine targets versus the Panthers' Cover-3 zone defense last week (a breakdown on a short catch-and-run contributed quite a bit).

BENGALS: Spoke this week of running the ball more, something they should have at least mild success with given Joe Mixon's ability and the Panthers' 126.6 rush yards allowed per game.

Start Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET GB -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 23.7 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1800 RUYDS 20 TD 13 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.2 Simply put, this is the right matchup at the right time for Rodgers and the rest of the Packers passing game. I'm happy to take the chance on him having his best game of the season. I'd use him over Geno Smith, Trevor Lawrence and Derek Carr.

Dave's Notebook:



19 OR 20: Rodgers has posted either 19 or 20 Fantasy points in all but two games this season (Week 1 at Minnesota, Week 6 versus the Jets). He's tossed two touchdowns in 6 of his past 7 to help pace him.

RODGERS: Has averaged 225.0 pass yards per game, a career-low since he became the Packers starter. That's gone hand-in-hand with his ADOT, which sits at an equally low 6.6 yards per throw. A weird number since ...

DEEP THROWS: Rodgers is actually fourth among quarterbacks in pass attempts of 16-plus Air Yards, but his completion rate of 36.5% is 32nd. That's actually close to his adjusted completion rate (39.5% per Pro Football Focus), which weeds out drops and unaimed throws. It's a little surprising since he was mostly on-target on his deep throws at Buffalo.

LIONS: Rank dead-last in catch rate allowed (73.1%) with the second-highest ADOT given up (9.18). They're right about league average in completions of 20-plus yards (24), but 19 of them traveled at least 16 Air Yards, which ranks sixth-most.

LIONS: Have given up the third-most Fantasy points to quarterbacks this season with 22-plus going to all but two passers all year (Dak Prescott in his first game back, and Bailey Zappe).

HISTORY: Rodgers has thrown multiple touchdowns in each of his past 11 against the Lions when he played at least 10 snaps. He's thrown for over 250 yards in 8 of those 11.

Start Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Jamaal Williams RB DET Detroit • #30

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 464 REC 9 REYDS 57 TD 8 FPTS/G 15.3 Even with Swift on the field, Williams has kept a pretty steady diet of work and has the goal-line role on lock. Especially on a week where so many players are on bye, he fits into the No. 2 running back profile pretty easily. I'd start him over Kenyan Drake, David Montgomery and D'Andre Swift.

Dave's Notebook:

WITH SWIFT: Williams has dominated touches inside the 10 in Weeks 1, 2, 3 and 8 when D'Andre Swift has played -- an 11 to 2 advantage. He's scored two touchdowns in three of those four games and has averaged 15 touches and 68.3 yards per game. Not too shabby considering he hasn't played 50% of the snaps in any game this season.

PACKERS: Giving up 5.15 yards per carry to running backs on the season (fifth-most), though they deserve credit for holding backs to just three touchdowns inside of 10 yards when they've been run on 20 times (that's the third-most in football).

PACKERS: Of the nine running backs with 12 or more touches against them this year, all but one (Devin Singletary) scored at least 10 PPR points. That includes two Commanders running backs! There's your safety net for Williams.

