Jones (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills in London.

He'll suit up for the first time since Sept. 17 after missing the Jaguars' last two games due to the knee injury. Though Jones practiced in only a limited capacity Wednesday through Friday, the Jaguars are apparently satisfied enough with his health to give him the green light Sunday. Even though he's available for the Week 5 matchup, it wouldn't be surprising if Jones' snap share lagged behind those of Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk, who could remain prioritized in two-receiver sets. Jones should still have the edge on the No. 3 role over Jamal Agnew (quadricep), who is returning from a one-game absence of his own.