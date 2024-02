We like to include our audience in mock drafts whenever possible, which is fun for many reasons. It gives you guys the chance to draft with us, and we get a different perspective on players and draft strategies from people outside of our CBS Sports staff.

On Tuesday, we held our first 12-team, Superflex mock draft of 2024 with nine members of our Fantasy Football Today podcast audience joining me, Adam Aizer and Dave Richard. It was PPR, and we did not include rookies for the upcoming season.

The first thing I always look for in reviewing Superflex mock drafts is which managers went heavy on quarterbacks early, as well as which managers decided to wait on the position. And three teams went QB-QB to start their draft, including Dave.

His first two picks from the No. 7 spot were Joe Burrow and Jordan Love, which is an amazing quarterback duo when both are healthy. Dave also ended up with a standout No. 1 running back (Jonathan Taylor in Round 3), No. 1 receiver (Deebo Samuel in Round 4) and tight end (Sam LaPorta in Round 5). I also like Dave's No. 2 receiver in DK Metcalf, who was drafted in Round 6.

But after that, I don't love the rest of Dave's roster. His No. 2 running back is Nick Chubb, who is 28 and coming off a serious knee injury. His No. 3 receiver in a three-receiver league is Jakobi Meyers. And his flex, for now, is D'Andre Swift, who is a free agent.

Dave only has three running backs on his roster, and his bench features a third quarterback in Derek Carr, a backup tight end in T.J. Hockenson (who could miss the start of the season with a knee injury) and three unproven receivers in Wan'Dale Robinson, Michael Wilson and Jalin Hyatt. While Dave should have great quarterback production, the holes in his roster will likely have to be plugged via free agency.

Alejandro Figueredo, one of our podcast listeners, didn't draft his first quarterback until Round 4 with Trevor Lawrence. And his second quarterback is Daniel Jones, who he drafted in Round 8. This is obviously a questionable duo, and Alejandro didn't invest in a third quarterback.

Instead, Alejandro tried to stack his roster with quality running backs and receivers, as well as Trey McBride at tight end. His first three picks from the No. 12 spot were Ja'Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Saquon Barkley, which is solid, especially if Barkley ends up in a great spot as a free agent.

Alejandro also has DeVonta Smith, Romeo Doubs, Gabe Davis and Josh Reynolds to round out his receiving corps, and Tony Pollard, Jaylen Warren and Miles Sanders are his other running backs. Alejandro also drafted Cade Otton as a second tight end. I don't love all of his picks, but this strategy can definitely work if you hit on the right quarterbacks.

I didn't draft QB-QB to start my team from the No. 4 spot, but I did take Tua Tagovailoa in Round 3 after picking Lamar Jackson in Round 1. I was hoping to wait on a second quarterback, but I liked Tagovailoa as the best value on the board in the third round for this format.

For the most part, I was pleased with this roster. My running backs are Bijan Robinson, Travis Etienne, Najee Harris, Roschon Johnson and Elijah Mitchell. Robinson and Etienne are top-10 options, and Harris should benefit in a big way with Arthur Smith as the new offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh. Johnson could compete for the starting job in Chicago this season, and Mitchell is a lottery ticket as the expected handcuff to Christian McCaffrey.

At receiver, I have a solid group of Tank Dell, Drake London, Jayden Reed, Terry McLaurin and Khalil Shakir. Dell and Reed were explosive as rookies, and London and McLaurin should benefit as both are getting a new coach and hopefully a new quarterback this season in Atlanta and Washington. Shakir will also be a popular sleeper if he steps into the No. 2 receiver role in Buffalo as expected with Davis as a free agent.

I waited on tight end but was still able to get Cole Kmet in Round 12, which is incredible value. And I followed that up with Jake Ferguson in Round 13 for depth. The only thing missing on this roster is a third quarterback, but that's something I can address in free agency or via trade if needed.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and SUPERFLEX (QB/RB/WR/TE) with five reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Tom Tracey, Podcast Listener

2. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

3. Jacob Olsen, Podcast Listener

4. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

5. Michael Collins, Podcast Listener

6. Benny Prado, Podcast Listener

7. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

8. Michael Villafana, Podcast Listener

9. Andrew Porter, Podcast Listener

10. Matthew Casale, Podcast Listener

11. Mike Strettle, Podcast Listener

12. Alejandro Figueredo, Podcast Listener