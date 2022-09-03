General manager Brad Holmes didn't offer a timetable for Williams' (knee) return to game action, Benjamin Raven of MLive.com reports. "You got to be a little bit conservative and on the safer side when it comes to forecasts and those returns to play. But hopefully, he stays on track, and hopefully it's sooner than later, but we're going to continue to be smart with him," Holmes said.

After tearing his ACL last January during the national championship game, Williams has progressed well in his recovery and recently posted a video of himself running and cutting on a turf field, per Williams' Instagram account via Vox Media. However, even though it looks like the rookie is getting close to being ready, Williams will spend at least the first four games of the season on the NFI list, and it seems like Detroit is prepared to hold him out longer if need be. With DJ Chark and Amon-Ra St. Brown atop the depth chart with Josh Reynolds, Quintez Cephus and Kalif Raymond providing solid depth behind them, the Lions can afford to do so as long as everyone else stays healthy.