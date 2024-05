Jefferson (undisclosed) was a participant during the beginning of Detroit's offseason program Tuesday.

Jefferson finished the 2023 campaing on Lions' practice squad injured list after popping up with an undisclosed injury in late January. The nature of the 24-year-old's issue was never revealed, though he appears to have moved past the injury over the past months. Jefferson has not played since his 2021 rookie season, spending each of the past two campaigns on Detroit's practice squad.