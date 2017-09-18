Packers' Jahri Evans: Injures groin Sunday
Evans injured his groin during Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Falcons.
The extent of Evans' injury isn't clear. His participation in practice this week will hopefully shed more light on his availability for Week 3.
