Evans (knee) will consider retirement this offseason, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Evans, who missed the final two games of the 2017 season with what he described as a knee "contusion," will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year. Playing on a one-year deal with the Packers this past season, the 34-year-old vet finished as Pro Football Focus' 34th-highest-graded offensive guard out of 80 qualifiers.