Packers' Jahri Evans: Mulling retirement
Evans (knee) will consider retirement this offseason, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.
Evans, who missed the final two games of the 2017 season with what he described as a knee "contusion," will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year. Playing on a one-year deal with the Packers this past season, the 34-year-old vet finished as Pro Football Focus' 34th-highest-graded offensive guard out of 80 qualifiers.
