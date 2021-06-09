Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow said Wednesday that he plans to use Chinn as more of a safety in 2021, though the second-year player will have the versatility to play linebacker in certain packages, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Chinn had a strong season during his rookie campaign, recording 117 tackles (68 solo), one sack, one interception and two forced fumbles. A move to more of a secondary role could limit Chinn's tackling opportunities, though it could put him in a position to generate more turnovers in 2021.