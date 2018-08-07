Jones (knee) was taken off the PUP list on Tuesday and returned to practice, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

While Jones has officially been removed from the PUP, the Patriots likely won't be quick to rush him back to a full work given that he is coming off an ACL tear. But a return to practice in any capacity is a great sign for Jones after he spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve.

