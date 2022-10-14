Jones (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game game Browns after practicing in a limited capacity this week, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

After sitting out the Patriots' last two games due to a high-ankle sprain, Jones has a chance to return to action this weekend, but if the Patriots elect to play it safe with their top QB, Bailey Zappe would get the starting nod Sunday. Look for added context with regard to Jones' Week 6 status to arrive no later than Saturday night/Sunday morning when national reporters like Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport provide their weekly pre-game updates.