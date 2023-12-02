Watch Now:

Cunningham was elevated to the Patriots' active roster Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Cunningham could wind up as the top backup behind Bailey Zappe given the coaching staff has seemingly lost faith in Mac Jones, but the Patriots have been coy in terms of ways in which the rookie quarterback could be incorporated into the offense. Cunningham has been active for one game this season serving as a backup to then starter Jones in Week 6.

