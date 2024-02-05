Rozeboom finished the 2023 regular season with 79 tackles (48 solo), four passes defended and an interception over 17 games played.

After two years of very limited usage outside of special teams, the Rams finally promoted Rozeboom to a starter alongside Ernest Jones to replace the massive production of Bobby Wagner, who returned to Seattle in the offseason. Rozeboom produced modest numbers as a starter, in part due to his usage never peaking above 75 percent of the snaps in any game on the year. Rozeboom is a restricted free agent, and the Rams may give Rozeboom another shot to prove his capability as a starter if the price is right.